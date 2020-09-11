Business Spotlight: Tradebank

Founded in 1987, Tradebank International is an international barter exchange company headquartered in Cumming, Georgia. One of the largest barter exchanges in the world, Tradebank represents thousands of business owners and professionals with regional offices across the U.S. and Canada.

How did Tradebank establish in Gadsden?

Tradebank was in Gadsden, but there wasn’t a local office until Susan Noojin opened one in 2016.

For those who do not know, describe Tradebank’s purpose and how Tradebank works.

Barter is one of the earliest forms of payment. With that being said, Tradebank is designed for businesses to exchange goods and services as a form of payment. This keeps your actual cash in pocket for other things. Tradebank is an extensive network where thousands of businesses come together to trade what they have for what they need. Our experienced trade brokers will help you promote your business and this dynamic marketplace, as well as help you locate products products and services you need.

What businesses are involved with Tradebank?

There are lots of opportunities for different kinds of businesses. For example: pest control, restaurants, mechanics, florists, advertising, media, lawn services, construction, furniture, appliances, general printing, screen printing, vacation rentals, doctors and IT services all can establish partnerships with Tradebank.

What is Tradebank’s mission?

Tradebank’s mission is to be the major nationwide retail and corporate trade exchange system, networking together thousands of progressive companies who understand and use barter as part of their everyday marketing plans. Dedicated to the growth and prosperity of all of our clients, by acting as an aggressive, financial, marketing and service organization.

What do you hope participants and businesses gain from Tradebank?

Tradebank is a great networking tool for small businesses. It helps them support each other and even recommend them for cash paying customers. It helps when members communicate and see how other members use their own trade dollars.

What do you enjoy the most about working with Tradebank?

“It’s kind of like Christmas all year…you never know what you will find for sale!” –Rachel Watwood, Gadsden Sales/Broker

“I love the people I work with. Plus, I have amazing clients.” – PJ Honeycutt, Gadsden Broker

What would you like readers to know about Tradebank?

There are lots of opportunities to grow your businesses! There are so many advatages to networking with other business owners, and bringing in new customers for your company. There are no receivables, no collections, no bad debt – just a smart, innovative way to increase sales. Let our five brokers be personal assistants for you, and improve your bottom line.

If someone is interested in joining Tradebank, how do they get started?

Speak with our local office and set up an appointment with one of our brokers to fill out an application to get you started in the wonderful world of trade. For more information, call 256-305-5329.