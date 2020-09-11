God’s Word revealed for us - What have you chosen so far?

By John Larkins

God has given us the freedom to decide our eternal fate, be it heaven with Him and His Father or damnation in Satan’s realm. Surely you are aware of the consequences for your soul. Now, it is possible that you reject the whole concept of first, a God who creates the universe and eternal life after earthly death. If this is so, I still intend to discuss the positive results for us of living, here on earth, as if we had a goal of a glorious eternal life, because the possibility, given we cannot disprove this outcome just as no one can definitively prove that eternal life is certain.

What we shall call God’s Plan is that we should accept the Bible as the source of truth and specified portions of the Bible as a sure guide to human conduct. The most important part of this system is that God loves us. This central fact concerns how our minds and bodies function and what some key aspects of human life are that make us “happy.”

The term “happy” is difficult to pin down, because we are attracted to things of this world that lead to pleasure that is short lived and has side effects that decrease both our long-term happiness and continued pleasure. The idea of short- term pleasure is important, because we can engage in pleasure that soon becomes pain and/or boredom.

Human history, even the short kind lasting a few weeks or months, is filled with examples of seemingly good ideas that did not work out, such as disease. If we actually look at some of these behaviors in the larger scope, they can be easily shown thousands of years ago as the same then as we have today. If you do not accept the idea of behaving within God’s directed life experiences, you may repeat the same mistakes as existed in Sodom and Gomorrah, the Bible or in almost any story telling of sexual discovery.

So, what is another dreary recommendation to follow God’s commandments? When we write our own story of broken hearts, as sex cools to “love” and that fades to rejection by the objects of our affection, perhaps we can invent some way to take the sorrow out of our “one-night stands.” Thus, God loves us and wants us to reproduce in the natural system He gave us. We are to do this within the partnership of marriage, using sex to unite with God in producing a child. Rearing those children to become God’ children, teaching them about their Creator is our best management practice (you have heard of BMPs).

Providing material and loving support for our wives and husbands and rearing children requires two people. If it is impossible to have such a support system, both the single parent and the children are bound to suffer. Doing otherwise takes real heroes to succeed, and the community at large should do all that is mutually acceptable to get the job done.

We humans take justifiable pride in self achievement. Some say the so-called nuclear family is objectionable in some way; I believe they are cruel and naïve. Children, especially young men, are grown as God-loving creatures in the shadow of loving fathers and mothers. The current Democrat Socialist plan for abortion and sterilization is contrary to God’s plan. Their political plan keeps population percentages stagnant.

We are soon going to face a political choice that will greatly change our relationship with God. Either the culture will be more accepting of God or more hostile. One party resents and rejects God. Do you think they will allow you to continue supporting a Church? They have not done so in any other country they have dominated.

Many thoughtful commentators suggest America needs more God in our society, not less. What have you chosen for our America?

John Larkins’ formal education includes a BS certified for science teaching, an MBA from the University of Missouri and an MPA from Jacksonville State University in public administration and environmental management. For the past 15 years, John evangelized on the street, door-to-door, in tent revivals and in church situations. Contact him at johnlarkins@bellsouth.net.