Legals for 9/11/2020 - 9/17/2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Louie T. Rosson and wife, Glenda L. Rosson, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the November 11, 2010, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3341584, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 28, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the SE ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 21, Township 11, Range 5 East, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of said 1/4-1/4; thence West along the South line of said 1/4-1/4 a distance of 210 feet to an iron pin found at the original Southeast corner of the Lamar Rosson property; thence North and parallel to the East line of said 1/4-1/4 along the East line of said Lamar Rosson property a distance of 630 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing North along said East line a distance of 210 feet to an iron pin found at the Southwest corner of that Van Mims tract described in Deed Book 1203, Page 925, Etowah County Records; thence West a distance of 210 feet to a point; thence South a distance of 160 feet to a point; thence West a distance of 165 feet more or less to a point on the East line of a county road; thence South along the East line of said road a distance of 50 feet; thence East a distance of 375 feet more or less to the point of beginning on the East line of said Lamar Rosson property. All mineral and mining rights reserved as per Warranty Deed from Dennis Harris and wife, Myrtle H. Harris, to Lamar Rosson and wife, Barbara F. Rosson, dated December 4, 1978, and recorded in Deed Book 1294, Page 609, of the Etowah County Records.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings FederalCredit Union)

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sandra G. Minton to Community Credit Union, now known as Winsouth Credit Union, on the 13th day of March, 2018, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3464578 in the Office of the Judge or Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of suck default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Winsouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 2nd day of October, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot One (1) in the Central Alabama City Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 184, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

A. Davis Bailey

Brunson & Walker Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-546-9205

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Nancy Gowens Hilton, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/28/2020 Estate of Bobby Ray Kiser, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Perry James Martin, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/28/2020 Estate of James Tillman Martin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 28,

September 4, and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JAMES E. FREEMAN

DECEASED

CASE NO. S-11018

Ancillary Letters Testamentary on the Estate of James E. Freeman, Deceased, having been granted to James E. Freeman, II on the 23rd day of July, 2020, by the Hon. Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Elizabeth P. Haney, Attorney for James E. Freeman, II Executor

August 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Judy Bruce, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/27/2020 Estate of Robbie J. Douglas, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Tracie L. Hill, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/06/2020 Estate of Patricia C. Smith, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Elaine Ellison appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/10/2020 Estate of Martha Elaine Rushing, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Phyllis Hornbuckle appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/18/2020 Estate Alvin Nolan Hornbuckle, Jr. Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Nettie Gwyn Gunter appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/13/2020 Estate of Fannie Mable Herring, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WOODIE DEAN RIDLESPURGE, SR. DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10789

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Woodie Dean Ridlespurge, SR., deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of July, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Brenda Glover Ridlespurge, Petitioner

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Carole Lynn Wright, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2014 Estate of Betty Carol Hames, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Marlene A. Digangi, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 8/11/2020 Estate of Dominic M. Digangi, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

SALES OF TAX LIENS FOR

COLLECTING

DELINQUENT PROPERTY TAX

Title 40-10-180 (b) Code of Alabama the tax collecting official of each county shall have the sole authority to decide whether his or her county shall utilize the sale of a tax lien of the sale of property to collect-delinquent property taxes and the method decided shall apply to all property in that county for that year and future years unless notice is given that changes the method as prescribed.

As the tax-collecting official for Etowah County, please accept this notice as a declaration of my intentions to conduct a Tax Lien Auction and Sale for the collection of delinquent taxes for the year 2020-2021 forward. Title 40-10-180 © code of Alabama requires that this notice be advertised once a week for three consecutive weeks, prior to October 1, 2020, in a newspaper with general circulation of said county, or the tax collecting official’s website.

Linda Barrett-Vaughan

Revenue Commissioner, Etowah County

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM SWANSON, DESCENDANT,

CASE NUMBER: S-11029

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Kyle D. Pierce, as Administrator of the Estate of William Swanson, deceased, on the 6th day of August, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate, Etowah County

September 4, 11, and 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In Re: The Estate of Victor J. Penton

Case No. S – 10092

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO APPROVE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO: LISA BINGHAM and JAMIE PENTON whose whereabouts are unknown

Take notice that a Petition to Approve Sale of Real Property has been filed

by the Personal Representative, Mary Carol Horne Penton, and that the 24th day

of September, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., has been set for hearing on said petition in

the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, on the second floor of the Probate

Courthouse in Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama. The subject real property is

232 Aqua Vista Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Dated this 28th day of August, 2020.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorneys for Personal Representative

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

256-547-7200

Email: jason@kkslawgroup.com

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

SUIT TO QUIET TITLE by Dollie P. Brown and the Leola P. Gladden has been filed in the Circuit Court, Etowah County Case No.: CV-20-900397 styled Dollie P. Brown, et als vs. Angela Baswell Chamblee; Wes Hagood; Alton Baswell, Jr., the unknown heirs and next of kin of Frank Pruitt and Ola Pruitt, and all other persons, firms, and corporations, claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the following real estate:

A parcel of land located in the SE1/4 of the SW ¼ Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, as described in Instrument Number 3336293, Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama.

You are names as a defendant. You are hereby commanded and directed to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment may be entered against you.

This 3rd day of September 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

September 11, 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JESSE NICOLAS TINSLEY, PLAINTIFF

VS.

MARY ALICE TINSLEY

CASE NO: DR-2020-900245-GCD

TO: MARY ALICE TINSLEY

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Case Number: DR-2020-900245-GCD.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, an answer to the Compliant within 30 days after this last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 28th day of August, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

John D. Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC.

Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

September 11, 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

Advertisement of Job Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Allen Building Company Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Phase II Bait Shack for A New Board Walk-Boat Slips and Bait Shack at Southside Marina for City of Southside, Alabama at 3100 Fowlers Ferry Road Southside AL. 35907 for The City of Southside, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Allen Building Company

427 Mountain Lake Road

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

August 28,

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, PROBATE COURT, ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO: A-1348

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF LOGAN BRETT CONNELL

NOTICE TO: AUSTIN LEE BATTLES, 1465 Sutton Bridge oad, Apt 7, Rainbow City, Alabama, 35906.

Please take notice that a petition of adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Logan Brett Connell and that the hearing is set for the 9th day of November, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock, A.M.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

This the 22nd day of July, 2020

Jeffrey P. Montgomery, P.C.

Attorney at Law

606 South 5th Street

P.O. Box 1858

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-543-7570

August 21, 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, PROBATE COURT, ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO: A-1618

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF MARK ANDREW McGLATHERY

NOTICE TO: NATURAL FATHER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a petition of adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Mark Andrew McGlathery and that the hearing is set for the 9th day of November, 2020 at 10:30 A.M.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

This the 10th day of July, 2020

Jeffrey P. Montgomery, P.C.

Attorney at Law

606 South 5th Street

P.O. Box 1858

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-543-7570

August 21, 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN RE: THE MATTER OF T.S.

A minor,

CASE NO: NO: JU-15-059.03-JFN

TO: Johnathan Mack Stephens, whose whereabouts are unknown and party to this suit;

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, by the undersigned Register that publication of this Notice be made in The Messenger, a newspaper published and having a general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, once a week for four consecutive weeks and that all those to whom this notice is addressed be and they are hereby required to pled to or answer the complaint in this cause within the time required by law.

Done this the 8th day or September 2020.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Clerk

Thomas A King

Attorney for Petitioners

128 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1117

office@alalegal.com

September 11, 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JANICE DEAN, PLAINTIFF

VS.

JONATHAN DEAN, DEFENDANT

CASE NUMBER: DR-20-900108-GCD

TO: Jonathan Dean

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR.-20-900108-GCD.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 20th day of August, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Lay Firm, LLC

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

August 28, September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: DR-2018-900405

CHARILE CASELBERRY, PLAINTIFF

VS

CYNTHIA DIANE CASELBERRY, DEFENDANT

Defendant, Cynthia Diane Caselberry, is hereby notified that Charile Caselberry has filed in the Circuit Court for Etowah County, Alabama, a complaint with style of said action being identified as Civil Action No. DR.2018-900405. The above names person is hereby notified that she must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before the 2nd day of November 2020 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her in said Civil Action No. DR-2018-900405.

Dated: September 4, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk, Etowah County Circuit Court

Matthew P. Skelton, Esq.

Attorney at Law

235 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-546-1656

September 11, 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that A&S Electrical Contractors, Inc. has completed the Contract for Electrical Improvements at the Champions Monument, Gadsden, Alabama and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Gadsden, P O Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902

A&S Electrical Contractors, Inc.

P O Box 2026

Gadsden, AL. 35903

August 21, 28,

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

Ozark Striping Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Sate of Alabama for construction of Project No. HSIP-MR19(902) in Etowah and Cherokee Counties, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on August 28 and ending on September 18, 2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 847, Ozark, AL. 36361, during this period.

Ozark Striping Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 847

Ozark, AL. 36361

August 28,

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit(s) will be sold at auction on September 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. for non-payment at: Stuff-It Mini Storage3605 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, 35904.

Lilla Chambers-Unit 32,

James Maxwell-Unit 13

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/25/2020 at 10:00 AM.

2009 Nissan Murano – VIN: JN8AZ18W19W206502

2007 Jeep – VIN: 1J4GK58KX7W640858

2000 Nissan – VIN: 1N6DD2 1SXYC366699

2002 Susuki – VIN: JS3TY92 V524106718

1984 S-10 – VIN: 1GCCT14B3E2153652

2009 Mercury – VIN: 2MEHM75V79X610365

2008 Buick – VIN: 2G4WC 582581176669

2007 Endeavor – VIN: 4A4MM2 1S67E064194

2000 Lexus – VIN: JT8BF28G2Y5093168

2010 Murano – VIN: JN8AZ1 MU4AW011180

1994 Prizm – VIN: 1Y1SK5 361RZ059532

Hare Wrecker Service

212 East Air Depot Rd.

Glencoe, AL. 35905

256-492-1585

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/09/2020.

1987 Cadillac Cimarron – VIN: 1G6JG51W0HJ508526

1999 Oldsmobile 88 – VIN: 1G3HN 52KXX4840273

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave. NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

September 4 and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/25/2020 at 10:00 AM.

1995 Nissian Maxima – VIN: JNICA21D6ST657493

Hare Wrecker Service

212 East Air Depot Rd.

Glencoe, AL. 35905

256-492-1585

September 11 and 18, 2020