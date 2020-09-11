Lemon Lush, Grated Apple Pie and Country Apple Dessert

By Andy Bedwell

Do you want to start a conversation? Read a cook-book in public. That’s what happens to me all of the time. I always have a cookbook with me.

“What are you cooking?” the young lady who sat beside me asked as she peeped over my shoulder. “Just checking out a recipe I was told is wonderful and easy,” I answered.

That was all she needed to hear.

“Let me tell you about the best recipe I’ve ever cooked,” she offered. “Everyone always raves about it and it is so easy!”

By this time, she definitely had my undivided attention. A bolt of lightning couldn’t have moved me. In no time, this friendly stranger was rattling off the recipe, finishing it up just as the nurse called her back. In the rush, I didn’t get her name, but I certainly got the recipe! She was right. This is something to rave about and a perfect dessert to have around the holidays.

Lemon Lush

1 cup flour

1/2 chopped pecans

1 stick margarine,

room temperature

1 tablespoon sugar

Pinch of salt

1 cup powdered sugar

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

9 ounces Cool Whip

2 packages lemon

instant pudding

2 3/4 cups milk

Blend flour, nuts, margarine, sugar and salt and press into the bottom of buttered 9×13-inch pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes until browned at 350 degrees. Mix together powdered sugar, cream cheese and one cup of Cool Whip. Spread over crust after it has cooled. Mix together instant pudding and milk and then spread over the above. For topping, spread remainder of Cool Whip over top and sprinkle with nuts. Chill for at least one hour before serving.

Andy’s Note: This is really a great dessert and very easy. I have made this with the chocolate puddings and put this in a deep dish pie plate and it makes a beautiful pie. The slices are huge!

Grated Apple Pie

1 1/2 cups grated

Granny Smith apples (about three apples)

1 egg, beaten

1 1/3 cups sugar

1 tablespoon

all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup margarine, melted

Mix all ingredients together and pour into an unbaked pie shell. Bake at 325 degrees for one hour.

Andy’s Note: Fall is in the air! I always love to pull out all of my favorite apple recipes. This is the easiest and best little apple pie that you will ever bake. I can remember when my apple trees were loaded with apples. I would fill my freezer with these pies. Cool, freeze and then slide them in a gallon zip-lock bag. Stack them in your freezer.

Country Apple Dessert

1 box yellow cake mix

1/2 cup margarine

2 eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup pecans

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 (20-ounce) can

apple pie filling

Mix cake mix, margarine, and one egg together. Pat in the bottom of a 9×13-inch pan. Pour apple pie filling over crust. Mix brown sugar and pecans together and then sprinkle over pie filling. Mix one cup sour cream, one egg and vanilla, then drizzle over pie filling. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes.

Andy’s Note: This is so good and so easy. All you need is a big scoop of vanilla ice cream on top while it is still warm.

Never underestimate the appeal of a sweet to round out the perfect meal, but a good dessert need not require a double boiler, a candy thermometer and a pastry tube to be delicious.

Happy Cooking, Andy

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at the Messenger on Rainbow Drive.