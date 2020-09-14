Westbrook, Etowah post impressive wins

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s Ryan Scott (1) catches a touchdown pass in front of Southeastern’s Austin Arriaga during the Warriors’ 24-14 victory in high school football on September 11 in Rainbow City. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

Will Noles finished with 142 total yards and four touchdowns in Westbrook Christian’s 24-14 win over Class 2A, Region 6 rival Southeastern. Noles carried the ball 12 times for 45 yards and three scores and was 8 for 15 in passing for 97 yards and another TD. Asher Keck rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries for the Warriors (3-0, 2-0). Westbrook continues region play this Friday (Sept. 18) at home against Locust Fork.

Etowah’s Trent Davis rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 39-22 Class 4A, Region 6 victory over Fultondale. Davis scored on runs of 55, 10, 4 and 3 yards. Trace Thompson was 11 for 17 in passing for 218 yards and a TD for the Blue Devils (2-1, 2-0), while Ollie Finch caught five passes for 165 yards and a score. Etowah hosts regional rival Ashville this Friday (Sept. 18).

Sardis fell to Geraldine, 36-19, on September 11 in Sardis City. Logan Edwards, Brody Samples and Avery Carroll both scored a touchdown for the Lions (0-3, 0-2), while Braxton Teal had two interceptions. Sardis visits regional rival Boaz this Friday (Sept. 18).

Gadsden City lost to Class 7A, Region 4 opponent Hoover, 38-0, on September 11. For the Titans (2-2, 0-2), C.J. Miller had 57 rushing yards on 13 carries. DeMarcus Macon completed 6 of 14 passes for 28 yard and ran five times for 36 yards. J.C. Woods and Calvin Wilson had three and two catches, respectively. Wilson had five tackles, followed by J’Monte Lee with four. Wilson and Jackson Veasy each had a sack. Gadsden City hosts region rival Spain Park this Friday (Sept. 18).

Hokes Bluff lost to Ohatchee, 35-0, in Class 3A, Region 5 action on September 11 at OHS. For the Eagles (1-2, 0-1), Noah Sprayberry gained 47 yards on 16 carries, while Hunter Burke rushed six times for 28 yards. Will Clemons led defensively with eight tackles, followed by Trent Dooley and Austin Blevins with five each. Hokes Bluff hosts region rival Glencoe this Friday (Sept. 18).

Glencoe lost to Class 3A, Region 5 rival Piedmont, 54-0, on September 11 at GHS. For the Yellow Jackets (1-2, 1-1), Nolan Fairley was 4 for 15 in passing for 70 yards. Jacob Perry had three receptions for 34 yards. Justin Dove had seven tackles, while T.J. Peeples had six. Peeples also had a sack. Glencoe travels to Hokes Bluff this Friday (Sept. 18).

Gaston lost to Class 2A, Region 6 rival Sand Rock, 60-7, last Friday at GHS. For the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-2), Josh Campbell completed 4 of 9 passes for 41 yards and rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Zach Thacker and Nick Lewis each had two catches. Aaron Wood had five tackles, while Lewis had four.

Southside fell to Oxford, 56-0, in a Class 6A, Region 6 game on September 11 at Barney Hood Stadium. The Panthers (3-1, 1-1) visits Arab this Friday for more region action.

Ashville lost to Oneonta, 23-0, in a Class 4A, Region 6 game on September 11. The Bulldogs (1-3, 0-2) visit Etowah this Friday (Sept. 18) in region play. Gaston hosts region opponent West End this Friday (Sept. 18).

Coosa Christian came up short to Gaylesville, 48-28, in Class 1A, Region 6 action on September 11 at GHS. The Conquerors (1-3, 0-2) visit Appalachian this Friday (Sept. 18).