Area gridders recognized by AHSAA

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Several local football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 2.

Etowah’s Trent Davis rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 39-22 Class 5A, Region 7 victory over Fultondale. Davis scored on runs of 55, 10, 4 and 3 yards. Trace Thompson was 11 for 17 in passing for 2-18 yards and a TD for Etowah (2-1, 2-0), while Ollie Finch caught five passes for 165 yards and a score.

Westbrook Christian’s Will Noles finished with 142 total yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors’ 24-14 win over Southeastern. Noles carried the ball 12 times for 45 yards and three scores and was 8 for 15 in passing for 97 yards and another TD. Asher Keck rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries for Westbrook (3-0, 2-0).