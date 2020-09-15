Local runners medal at Oakville 5K

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Two local runners medaled and several other posted top 25 finishes at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational 5K last Saturday (Sept. 12) at Oakville.

Southside’s Camryn Davis (pictured above) was runner-up in the large school girls division out of 154 participants, clocking with a time of 21:15.64. For the Southside boys, Ryan Maudsley won the 164-member B Team Boys race with a time of 18:02.78.

In the 3A-4A boys race with 180 runners, Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green finished 11th at 18:27.94.

Out of 222 runners, Southside’s Luke Holcombe (17:45.76) and Jackson Griggs (17:57.16) finished 19th and 25th, respectively, in the large school boys varsity 5K.