Legals for 9/18/2020 - 9/24/2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Louie T. Rosson and wife, Glenda L. Rosson, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the November 11, 2010, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3341584, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 28, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the SE ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 21, Township 11, Range 5 East, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of said 1/4-1/4; thence West along the South line of said 1/4-1/4 a distance of 210 feet to an iron pin found at the original Southeast corner of the Lamar Rosson property; thence North and parallel to the East line of said 1/4-1/4 along the East line of said Lamar Rosson property a distance of 630 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing North along said East line a distance of 210 feet to an iron pin found at the Southwest corner of that Van Mims tract described in Deed Book 1203, Page 925, Etowah County Records; thence West a distance of 210 feet to a point; thence South a distance of 160 feet to a point; thence West a distance of 165 feet more or less to a point on the East line of a county road; thence South along the East line of said road a distance of 50 feet; thence East a distance of 375 feet more or less to the point of beginning on the East line of said Lamar Rosson property. All mineral and mining rights reserved as per Warranty Deed from Dennis Harris and wife, Myrtle H. Harris, to Lamar Rosson and wife, Barbara F. Rosson, dated December 4, 1978, and recorded in Deed Book 1294, Page 609, of the Etowah County Records.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings FederalCredit Union)

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Glen Bush and Donna Bush, to Option One Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation, on November 15, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3259483; and subsequently transferred and assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-1; Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-1, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on 09/14/2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

EXHIBIT “A”

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW 1/4) OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4), SECTION TWENTY NINE (29), TOWNSHIP THIRTEEN (13) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN AND RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID QUARTER AND THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF RIVEROAKS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “I”, PAGE 140, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, 595.32 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT AND RUN NORTH 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, LEAVING SAID WEST QUARTER LINE AND SAID EAST SUBDIVISION LINE, 289.74 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 210.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AND RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, 210.00 FEET TO AN EXISTING 3/4” PIPE; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AND RUN NORTH 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 210.00 PEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AND RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, 210.00 FEET TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW 1/4) OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4), SECTION TWENTY NINE (29), TOWNSHIP THIRTEEN (13) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

THERE IS ALSO A 20 FOOT DRIVEWAY ACCESS EASEMENT TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND THE CENTERLINE OF WHICH IS DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS SOUTH 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 49.26 FEET FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND; FROM THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES, 00 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID DRIVEWAY, 5.64 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AND RUN NORTH 50 DEGREES 31 MINUTES, 37 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID DRIVEWAY, 80.40 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT AND RUN SOUTH 78 DEGREES, 10 MINUTES, 26 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID DRIVEWAY, 101.21 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF GREEN FARM ROAD AND END OF DRIVEWAY EASEMENT;

ALSO, EASEMENT RIGHTS TO THE EXISTING UNPAVED ROAD OR RIGHT OF WAY APPROXIMATELY TWENTY FEET (20`) IN WIDTH IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION TWENTY-NINE (29), TOWNSHIP THIRTEEN (13) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST, EXTENDING FROM SLASHAM ROAD TO THE PARCEL HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND COMMONLY KNOWN AS “GREEN FARM ROAD”.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-1

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO 01/06/2021 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET OUT ABOVE

September 18, 2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sandra G. Minton to Community Credit Union, now known as Winsouth Credit Union, on the 13th day of March, 2018, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3464578 in the Office of the Judge or Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of suck default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Winsouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 2nd day of October, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot One (1) in the Central Alabama City Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 184, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

Davis Bailey

Brunson & Walker Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-546-9205

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Douglas L. Clemons An Unmarried Man Perminio F Lopez to Dynex Financial of Alabama, Inc. dated June 7, 2000; said mortgage being recorded on June 8, 2000, in Book 2000, Page 160 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, as Successor Trustee to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Origen Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Asset Backed Certificates Trust, Series 2001-A to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Successor Trustee to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Origen Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Asset Backed Certificates Trust, Series 2001-A, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of October, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 20, of Mountain Meadows Estates Subdivision according to the Map of Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book ’K’, Page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Subject to the restrictive covenants of record in Misc. Book 1996, Page 296, Document Number Misc-1996-2005, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Subject to all utility easements, whether of record or as are situated over, along, across or beneath said property, including the overhead power transmission lines easement as shown on map of survey.

Rights-of-way for roads of record or as same are presently situated over, along or across said property.

Said property is commonly known as 325 Mountain Meadows, Gadsden, AL 35905.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, FOR ORIGEN MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES TRUST, SERIES 2001-A

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9199219

www.foreclosurehotline.net

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jessica Adkins and Wesley Scott, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 10th day of July, 2015, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3420534 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 13th day of October, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number 51 and 52, in Block No. 1, in T. R. Raley’s Second Addition to East Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 223, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary A Nickerson A/K/A Mary Nickerson, unmarried, to Regions Bank, on September 25, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3457758; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 15, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA:

PARCEL ONE:

LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1) OF ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK D, PAGE 229, OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL TWO:

LOT NO. 2A OF THE REARRANGEMENT (UNRECORDED) OF BLOCK 1, ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229, IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1), OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION; FROM SAID POINT OF COMMENCEMENT RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD A DISTANCE OF 38.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN DESCRIBED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING DEFLECT LEFT, DEPART FROM SAID ROADWAY AND RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 145.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1), OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER TWO (2) OF SAID UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT; THENCE RUN NORTH 06 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EASTERN LINE OF SAID UNRECORDED LOT TWO (2) A DISTANCE OF 145.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID UNRECORDED LOT NUMBER TWO (2) AND THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 16.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID LOT NO. 2A (UNRECORDED) REARRANGEMENT BEING A PORTION OF LOT TWO (2), BLOCK ONE (1), ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229, IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. PARCEL THREE:

LOT NO. TWO (2) OF THE UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT OF BLOCK ONE (1) OF ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1) OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION AND FROM SAID POINT OF COMMENCEMENT RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY OF WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD A DISTANCE OF 54.07 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN DESCRIBED. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING DEFLECT LEFT, DEPART FROM SAID ROADWAY AND RUN SOUTH 06 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11

SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 145.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1) OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT TWO (2) OF SAID UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT TWO (2), BLOCK ONE (1) OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT TWO (2) OF SAID UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT; THENCE RUN NORTH 06 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 145.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID LOT NUMBER TWO (2) OF UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT BEING A PORTION OF LOTS TWO (2) AND THREE (3), BLOCK ONE (1) OF ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO MARY NICKERSON FROM DANNY J. WAGNON AND WIFE AMY E. WAGNON BY WARRANTY DEED DATED 6/2/2017, AND RECORDED ON 6/6/2017, DOCUMENT # 3451668, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, AL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary Ruth Rains, an unmarried woman, to AmSouth Bank, on March 22, 1999, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 1999, Page 96; and subsequently modified on November 12, 2002, and said modification being recorded at Doc #, Misc-2002-8233; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 20, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS NO. 114, 115, AND 116, IN ARGYLE HILLS, ACCORDING TO A MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS THE SAME APPEARS ON RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN BOOK OF TOWN PLATS “G”, PAGE 67, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING SUBJECT TO MINERAL RESERVATION AS SHOWN BY RECORD BOOK “4-T”, PAGE 20, IN SAID PROBATE OFFICE.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Garvis T. Battles A/K/A Garvis Battles and Pamela Battles, husband and wife, to AmSouth Bank, on April 23, 1991, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 1849, Page 326, Amendment of Mortgage as recorded 7/19/1995 in Misc. Book 319, Page 10Regions Bank DBA AmSouth Bank, on May 25, 2007, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument No., 3273825; and subsequently modified on August 8, 2000, and said modification being recorded at Book 2000, Page 235; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 20, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING REAL PROPERTY SITUATE IN COUNTY OF ETOWAH AND STATE OF ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT NUMBER TWENTY (20) IN BLOCK “A” IN BRIARCLIFF VILLAGE, SECTOR ONE, (1), ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “H “, PAGE 6, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

AND LYING AND BEING IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON, AND BEING ONE AND THE SAME PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN DEED RECORDED IN BOOK “1273”, PAGE 489, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

AND

LOT NUMBER Nineteen (19), in Block “A” in Allegheny Land and Development Company`s Briarcliff Village, Sector One, according to the plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “H”. Page 6, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, any lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Judy Bruce, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/27/2020 Estate of Robbie J. Douglas, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tracie L. Hill, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/06/2020 Estate of Patricia C. Smith, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Elaine Ellison appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/10/2020 Estate of Martha Elaine Rushing, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Phyllis Hornbuckle appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/18/2020 Estate Alvin Nolan Hornbuckle, Jr. Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Nettie Gwyn Gunter appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/13/2020 Estate of Fannie Mable Herring, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WOODIE DEAN RIDLESPURGE, SR. DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10789

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Woodie Dean Ridlespurge, SR., deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of July, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Brenda Glover Ridlespurge, Petitioner

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Carole Lynn Wright, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2014 Estate of Betty Carol Hames, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Marlene A. Digangi, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 8/11/2020 Estate of Dominic M. Digangi, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Sizemore, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/26/2020 Estate of Karl Sizemore, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Kristen Lindsey Johnson, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/24/2020 Estate of Zoe Ann Glaze, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

David Eugene Sanders and Joseph Quinton Farmer, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/24/2020 Estate of Ola Mae Middlebrooks Farmer, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Deweese, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/24/2020 Estate of Harold Lovoyd Simmons, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Paula Hayes Wilson, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/24/2020 Estate of David Ray Wilson, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Greg Phillips, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/11/2020 Estate of James A. Phillips, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Erston James Del Kilgo, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/06/2020 Estate of Mary Frances Kilgo, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda Mims Nelson appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/2652020 Estate of Mable Roselyn Harbaugh, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Shawna Melissa Battles, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/13/2020 Estate of Pamela Snead Morton, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Jason Floyd, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/27/2020 Estate of Macarther Floyd, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF Thomas Jefferson Walker II, Deceased

CASE NUMBER: S-11040

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Jonathan D. Thomas, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas Jefferson Walker II, on the 13th day of August, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles,

Knowles and Sullivan, LLC.

Attorney for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

September 18, 25, October 2, 2020

ORDINANCE NO. O-22-20

Authorizing TIF Funds for Expenditures

Related to the Construction of Park Boulevard

from the Gadsden Riverfront Commercial Development to Coosa Landing

Whereas, the City Council of the City of Gadsden adopted Resolution, R-244-20, authorizing the award of Bid 3434 to Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC, for Park Boulevard from Gadsden Riverfront Commercial Development to Coosa Landing, in the amount of $1,163,266.95; and

Whereas, the City Council of the City of Gadsden adopted Resolution, R-246-20, approving the Agreement with CDG Engineers & Associates to provide Construction, Engineering and Inspection Services for the construction of Park Boulevard from Gadsden Riverfront Commercial Development to Coosa Landing, in the amount of $159,900.00; and

Whereas, the City Council finds and determines that the use of tax increment district funds for the completion of this project is in keeping with the purpose and intent of the tax increment financing law and the project plans previously authorized and adopted.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Ordinance No. O-29-19 (Fiscal Year 2020 Budget), as amended, is further amended, by appropriating $1,163,266.95 to account #191-2500-419.75-10.

Section 2. Ordinance No. O-29-19 (Fiscal Year 2020 Budget), as amended, is further amended, by appropriating $159,900.00 to account #191-2500-419.75-10.

Section 3. The Mayor and Director of Finance are authorized to use $1,323,166.95 in funds from Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for these expenses. These funds are hereby appropriated for such purposes.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama at an open public meeting held on September 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 18, 2020

RESOLUTION NO. R-237-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

131 NEW YORK AVENEUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Numbers 15, 16, 17 and 18 in Block Number 2, in Kirby’s subdivision of Lots 2 and 4, Block 4, Hadley Farms, according to the map of said Kirby’s subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 241, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to VASTI GUTIERREZ and VICTOR GUTIERREZ, 398 Williams Avenue, Rainbow City, certain mortgage in favor of SOUTHEASTERN FINANCIAL, INC, 1300 McFarland Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on September 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 18, 2020

RESOLUTION NO. R-238-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1410 STROUD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 33 and 34 in Block “E”, in Strouds 1st Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 84-85, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to JOSE CHITIC AGUILAR, WALTER & OTICE CRUMPLER, 1410 Stroud Avenue, Gadsden, WALTER CURTIS CRUMPLER, 108 Buckingham Place, Gadsden.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on September 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 18, 2020

RESOLUTION NO. R-239-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 920 AVENUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 9 BLK 28 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E BK 7B PG 349

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to the STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on September 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 18, 2020

RESOLUTION NO. R-240-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

312 PADENREICH AVENUE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Twelve (12) and Thirteen (13) in Block Number One (1) in Shadow Lawn Sub-Division, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 74, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to KIMBERLY LONG and husband JONANTHAN R. LONG, 522 Lake Vista Drive, Rainbow City, AL, 552 Lake Vista Drive, Rainbow City, AL, 312 Padenreich Avenue, Gadsden, certain mortgage in favor of METRO BANK, 2325 Highway 77, Gadsden

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on September 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 18, 2020

RESOLUTION NO. R-241-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1515 GARFIELD AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Block Number Twenty-five (25) of Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition according to map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, Page 314-315 in the Probate Office, all being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to JOSEPH E. BAKER, P.O. BOX 675, Attalla, AL, possible rights of redemption of The Estate of BERTIE SHOCKLY and CHARLENE LITWIN, 1515 Garfield Avenue, Gadsden, 1488 Lay Springs Road, Gadsden

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on September 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 18, 2020

RESOLUTION NO. R-242-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

103 GOULD STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Numbered Seven (7) & Eight (8) in Block Number Twenty-Six (26) in the First Addition of Bellevue Highlands, according to the Totten and Woodruff Survey as recorded in Book of Town Plats “B” beginning on Page 286, in the Office of the Judge of Probate and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to WILLIAM VERBON WATSON and PEGGY WATSON, 103 Gould Street, Gadsden, JACOB MILLICAN as Guardian and Conservator of Mrs. Watson, 827 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, 924 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, subject to a mortgage in favor of NEIL MACKEY, 500 Westminster Drive, Rainbow City

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on September 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHNNIE B. SMITH, 1107 JUPITER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1107 JUPITER STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 3 BLK J ELLIOTT ADD #2 PLAT B-3 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to IMPACT PROPERTIES, LLC, P.O. BOX 1070, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 501 JOSEPH T. ROBINSON STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

SW 55 LT 11 BLK 6 NORTHSIDE SUB PLAT G-197 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to F & L PROPERTIES, INC., 1824 APPALACHIAN HWY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 309 HOKE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 10 BLK 40 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C-410-411 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902 a

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM & CORA BROWN C/O MORRIS FOSTER, 2300 GLOBAL FORUM BOULEVARD, APT. 927, ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30340, 1539 HOLCOMBBRIDGE ROAD, APT. B, PEACHTREE CORNER, GEORGIA 30092, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 803 ROGERS STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 8 BLK 24 GADSDEN LAND & IMP CO PLAT B-334 GADSDEN

33-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Septmeber 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRIS WAGNER, ELBER 66, WEDEL, AL 22880; CHRIS WAGNER, 314/511 MOO TIWANON RE SOI 50, T BANN-MAI A PAKKRET, THA-11120 NONTHABURI, THAILAND; CHRIS WAGNER c/o ROY GRAHAM, 2701 WILBANKS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1505 KENTUCKY AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG NE COR LT K PINE HURST ADD PLAT B-169 TH W 200 ALONG S

ROW OF KENTUCKY AVE TO POB TH W 48.7 TH S 160 TH E 48.7 TH N 160 TO POB BEING PT LT K PINE HURST ADD PLAT B-169 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ZELAMINA O. JOHNSON, 235 N. 6TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 902 ROGERS STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 5 BLK 27 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 33-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEFFERY GIBBS C/O ANTHONY WILSON, 606 ROSEBUD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 606 ROSEBUD STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 67S X 85S X 67S X 93.45 BEING PT LTS 10-11-12 BLK 3 MORAGNE HGTS ADD PLAT B-87 9-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 406 TAYLOR STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 14 BLK 10 GOODYEAR HGLDS PLAT C 82-83 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $601.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to J R PROPERTIES, 230 N. 3RD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901; J. DWAYNE GARDNER, 1503 MONTE VISTA DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 806 TIDMORE BEND ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM NE COR SW1/4 SE1/4 TH W 610 TO POB TH W 330S TO NE ROW

TIDMORE BEND RD TH SE 300 ALONG ROW TH NE 180S TO POB LYING IN SW1/4 SE1/4 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAKE PETER SEAMES, 1127 CHARLIE LANE, LILBURN, GEORGIA 30047, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1007 TIDMORE BEND ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM INT E ROW OF SETTLEMENT RD & S ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD TH SE 171.6 ALONG TIDMORE BEND RD TO POB TH SE 155 ALONG ROW TH S 218.15 TH NW 104 TH N 238 TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 SE1/4 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WESLEY QUARLES, 2922 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 145 CREEKSIDE CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2922 TOPEKA STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 10 & THE E 50.38 OF LTS 11 & 12 BLK 1 HIGHLAND CREST ADD

PLAT B-399

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NATHAN KUNASCHK, 3470 TOM CAT ROAD PIEDMONT, ALABAMA 36272, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1410 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 6-10 BLK 18 INTERURBAN LAND CO ADD N OF SOUTHERN RR PLAT B-248-249 32-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WINSOUTH CREDIT UNION, 110 S 26TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904; AUSTIN GAYLOR, 1204 KNIGHT DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904; MATTHEW ROBERT BULLOCK, 218 MAPLE DRIVE, BOAZ, ALBAMA 35956, MYRA & DAVID HESTER, 110 S. 26TH STREET, GA DSDEN,ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER, 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1204 KNIGHT DRIVE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 9 BLK 1 SHERWOOD HILLS PLAT G-37 GADSDEN 35-11-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to L. A WARREN & DELLA MAE WARREN, LF EST, c/o HORACE WARREN, 8323 OHIO STREET, DETROIT, MICHIGAN 48204, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1148 LITCHFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 32 BLK 45 GARDEN CITY SUBD NO 2 PLAT C-411 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JULIA JEMISON, c/o MARY JEMISON,1604 LITCHFIELD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903; 1609 MCDOWELL STREET, APT. 10, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1604 LITCHFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG SE COR LT 2 & N SIDE LITCHFIELD AVE TH N 140 TH W 61.17 TH S 140 TO N SIDE SAID ROW TH SE ON N SIDE SAID ROW 61.17 TO POB PT LT 2 BLK A J W JOHNSONS SUB D-11 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PETE HUNT, #3 E. LONER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, CARY HUNT, #3 E. LONER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA35904 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at the rear of #3 E. LONER AVENUE (empty lot) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 148 CONE MILLS PARCEL 3 PLAT F-55 31-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EZEKIAL LEWIS, P.O. BOX 4212, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904; STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 917 MCKISSACK STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG NE COR LT 3 GADSDEN BAPTIST TEMPLE ADD PLAT D-1 TH NW 80 ALONG S ROW OF RR TH SW 90.5 TH SE 50 TH NE 125.5 TO POB LYING IN NW1/4 SW1/4 ALONG RR ROW 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $601.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JIM MOSES BISHOP, JR. & ETALS, 5586 COUNTY ROAD 76, CLANTON, ALABAMA 35045, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1017 MALLARY AVENUE (possibly 1017 MALLARY STREET) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 12 BLK 13 GLENDALE SUB PLAT E-53 EAST GADSDEN 13-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GREEN PINE PROPERTIES, LLC, 923 W. MEIGHAN BLVD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901; JIMMY & JANE HICKS, P.O. BOX 8132, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 923 W. MEIGHAN BLVD. (possibly 925 W. MEIGHAN BLVD.) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 8 COOSA LAND CO 9TH ST ADD PLAT B-372 LESS ROW GADSDEN 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARCIA HARDNEY, P.O. BOX 1425, ANNISTON, ALABAMA 36202, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 106 PINEHURST STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 6 BLK D PINE HURST ADD LTS D,E, & F PLAT B-15 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEFFERY PRICE, 408 AVALON LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 202 OAKLEIGH COURT in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 10 BLK N OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 GADSDEN 25-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEREMY SMITH, 565 MULBERRY STREET, MAPLESVILLE, ALABAMA 36750, 9616 ALABAMA HIGHWAY 22, MAPLESVILLE, ALABAMA 36750, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1;30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1023 PINE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM SE COR LT 4 BLK F TH NW 58 ALONG NE ROW OF PINE ST TO POB TH NW 66.41 ALONG SAID ROW TH NE 124.55 TH SE 65.44 TH SW 126.08 TO POB PT LTS 2-4 & PT OF ANNULLED ALLEY BLK F ELLIOTT ADD #2

PLAT B-3 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to F & L PROPERTIES, LLC, 1824 APPALACHIAN HWY. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 117 PINEHURST STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 20 BLK E PINE HURST ADD LTS D,E, & F B-15 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FAST LANE ENTERPRISES, INC., 525 PLAINVIEW STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 525 PLAINVIEW STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG AT INT OF N ROW BRAID AVE & E ROW PLAINVIEW ST TH E ALONG N ROW O75’(S) TO INT OF W ROW ABERCROMBIE ST TH N ALONG W ROW 685’(S) TO INT OF S ROW WOOD AVE TH W ALONG S ROW 370’(S) TO E ROW PLAINVIEW ST TH S ALONG E ROW 670’(S) TO POB IN SW1/4 OF SE1/4 SEC 32 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $601.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RALPH & VERMA NEWKIRK, 1321 RIVER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359032, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1321 RIVER STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 12 WILLIAM CHANDLER RESUR PLAT B-13 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHNNY & SHARON BYRD, 227 HINDS ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901; BRIAN & ZINTA NAGASHIMA, 227 HINDS ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 227 HINDS ROAD in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM SE COR SE1/4 NW1/4 TH N 30 TO N ROW OF HINDS RD TH W

370S ALONG ROW TO POB TH W 369 ALONG ROW TH NE 345S TH SE

195S TH S 210S TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 NW1/4 GADSDEN 29-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PEGGY WHITMORE, 26 W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 26 W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 59 CONE MILLS PARCEL DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-51 GADSDEN

31-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GUNVANT PATKAR C/O WILLIAM M. THRASHER, 44 W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 44 W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 18 CONE MILLS PARCEL 2 PLAT F-53 36-11-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CLELL F JR & ANITA JENKINS, 47 W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 47 W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 20 PARCEL #2 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-53 36-11-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CLARIBEL POPE, 1269 WOOD IRIS LANE, LAWERENCEVILLE, GA 30045; MARZETT THOMAS, 2428 KENDALL, DETROIT, MI 48238, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 114 VICTORY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 19 BLK 1 AGRICOLA COOSA ST ADD PLAT C-341 GADSDEN 3-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARLENE JENKINS, 3500 BRECKIN RIDGE BLVD., UNIT 300, DULUTH, GA 30096-516, 2832 WESTON BROOK LANE, NW, DULUTH, GA 30096 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 535 HILLYER STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 100 X 30 X 68S X 85S X 90S X 85S X 70 LYING IN SE1/4 SW1/ 32-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHN GREER, P.O.BOX 1504, ASHVILLE, ALABAMA 35953, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 137 PENN DRIVE. in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 19 & PT LOT20 BLK 5 THE HIGHLANDS PLAT C-263 15-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ELIJAH A. FOWLER, 1035 TUSCALOOSA AVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 117 WASHINGTON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 4 BLK A LINCOLN PARK NEGRO 603 DEVEL C-391 GADSDEN SEC 14 TWP 12S 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION, 441 GEORGE WALLACE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901; CORRIE KIRBY, 507 VAN COURTLAND STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, DAVID & ANGEL MESSER, 441 GEORGE WALLACE DRIVE,GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 507 VAN COURTLAND STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 12 BLK 5 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-141 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH BOLDING, JR., 345 BEASLEY RD. ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954: P.O. BOX 571, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954-571, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 413 VAN COURTLAND STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 19 BLK 4 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B 140-141 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ERIKA & MARCO HERRARA, 403 VAN COURTLAND STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 12128 E. 32ND PLACE, TULSA, OKLAHOMA 74146, JORDAN CLARK, 403 VAN COURTLAND STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 403 VAN COURTLAND STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 14 BLK 4 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B 140-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIE BELL KIRKLAND, 1003 WAINWRIGHT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903,STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 217 MORNINGVIEW DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 27 BLK M OAKLEIGH EST SEC 25 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1607 MT ZION AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 10 & S1/2 LT 11 BLK 5 EDGEWOOD ADD PLAT D-247 7-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $601.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VASTI & VICTOR GUTIERREZ, 398 WILLIAMS AVENUE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 131 NEW YORK AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 15 THRU 18 BLK 2 KIRBYS SUB OF LTS 2-4 BLK 2 HADLEY FARMS SUB D-241 E GADS SEC 13 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KRISTI BUTLER REED, 304 WALDROP ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906; 2235 FUHRMAN ROAD, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 712 NUCKOLLS STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

SW 150’ OF LOT 7 BLK 7 NOWLIN ADD PLAT B 20-21 GADSDEN SEC 11 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18,2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CLARENCE & MILDRED TEMPLE, 812 LASSETER ROAD, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 901 NUCKOLLS STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PT OF FARM BLK 2 BEG AT PT ON N LINE FARM BLK 2 150(S) NW OF NE CORNER TH NW 60(S) TH SW 150’(S) TH SE 60’(S) TH NE 150’(S) TO POB W.T. COX NORTH SUBDIVISION PLAT B-115 GADSDEN SEC 11 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OFPUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PRICSILLA S. WILLIAMS, 505 HAMMOND AVE. APT. L-7359, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, ISSAC ROBINSON, 100 HARWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1421 PARADISE AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 7 THRU 10 BLK F GREEN PASTURES UNIT 2 SUB C-276 GADSDEN 13-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ELDER ROY & BRO ROY COATS, 3023 COATS BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 202 MORNINGVIEW DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 16 BLK O OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH BOLDING, JR., 345 BEASLEY RD. ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954: P.O. BOX 571, ATTALLA, ALABAM 35954-571, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 321 VAN COURTLAND STREET (or possibly 413 VAN COURTLAND STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOTS 20-21 BLK 3 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B 140-141 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH BOLDING, JR., 345 BEASLEY RD. ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954: P.O. BOX 571, ATTALLA, ALABAM 35954-571, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 315 VAN COURTLAND STREET (or possibly 313 VAN COURTLAND STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

ALL LTS 18-19 & S PT LT 17 BLK 3 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B 140-141 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH BOLDING, JR., 345 BEASLEY ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954; P.O. BOX 571, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 301 VAN COURTLAND STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

ALL LTS 14-15 & N PT LT 16 BLK 3 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B 140-141

1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GARDEN VILLAS, LLC, AN ALABAMA LIMITED, 209 26TH STREET NORTH #134, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35203, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 101 HILLSIDE CIRCLE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG NW COR LT 20 MRS MARTHA GREEN PLAT PLAT A-205 TH N 140S TH NE 300 TH E 110S TO SE ROW OF LITCHFIELD AVE TH SE 35S

ALONG ROW TO N ROW OF HILLSIDE CIR TH SE’LY 1060S ALONG ROW

TH S 100S TH E 45S TH N 100S TO S ROW OF HILLSIDE CIR TH

E’LY 200S TO SW ROW OF HILLSIDE DR TH SE 90S ALONG ROW TH SW 250S TH NW 56 TH S 209 TO N ROW OF RR TH NW 620.09 ALONG RR TH N 435S TO POB BEING PT LTS 1-3,19-26,& 32-33 MRS MARTHA GREEN PLAT PLAT A-205 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $2926.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILBERT MCAFEE, EST. c/o DENA M. MCAFEE, 3100 LITTLE JOHN RD, COPPEROPOLIS, CA 95228, STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 911 WILLOW STREET (OR 911 WILLOW LANE) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 37 BLK 2 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A 15 GADSDEN SEC 8 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to AUSTRALIA LODGE TRUSTEES #483, 921 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 921 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 8 BLK 1 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216 GADSDEN SEC 4 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

September 18, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

SALES OF TAX LIENS FOR

COLLECTING

DELINQUENT PROPERTY TAX

Title 40-10-180 (b) Code of Alabama the tax collecting official of each county shall have the sole authority to decide whether his or her county shall utilize the sale of a tax lien of the sale of property to collect-delinquent property taxes and the method decided shall apply to all property in that county for that year and future years unless notice is given that changes the method as prescribed.

As the tax-collecting official for Etowah County, please accept this notice as a declaration of my intentions to conduct a Tax Lien Auction and Sale for the collection of delinquent taxes for the year 2020-2021 forward. Title 40-10-180 © code of Alabama requires that this notice be advertised once a week for three consecutive weeks, prior to October 1, 2020, in a newspaper with general circulation of said county, or the tax collecting official’s website.

Linda Barrett-Vaughan

Revenue Commissioner, Etowah County

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM SWANSON, DESCENDANT,

CASE NUMBER: S-11029

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Kyle D. Pierce, as Administrator of the Estate of William Swanson, deceased, on the 6th day of August, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate, Etowah County

September 4, 11, and 18, 2020

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF Franklin D. Clark, Deceased

CASE NUMBER: S-11050

TAKE NOTICE that LETTERS OF TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Sarah Clark Hardy, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Franklin D. Clark, on the 24th day of August, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles,

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF PATSY SHARPTON, Descendant

CASE NUMBER: S-11036

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Jimmy Beason, as Administrator of the Estate of Patsy Sharpton, deceased, on the 24nd day of September, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassll

Judge of Probate, Etowah County

Jimmy Beason,

Administrator of the Estate of Patsy Sharpton, deceased

September 18, 25, October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DAVID LANCASTER,

PLAINTIFFS

CV-2020-54

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS

FOLLOWS:

LOT 13 IN GARRISON ESTATES AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “K”, PAGE 77,

PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY,

ALABAMA; LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH

COUNTY, ALABAMA.

and

DERWIN E. MINCE, deceased, his unknown heirs

and successors; DOROTHY MINCE; JEFFREY MINCE;

PENNY ONDO; DEBORAH GEARY; NEW SOUTH

FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK MANUFACTURED

HOUSING DIVISION; LPP MORTGAGE LTD;

INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE

SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE

UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES,

including any persons claiming any present

interest therein and including any persons

claiming any future, contingent, reversionary,

remainder, or other interest therein, who may

claim any interest in the above described property,

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANTS: any and all unknown parties, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future contingent, reversionary, reminder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described real property:

LOT 13 IN GARRISON ESTATES AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “K”, PAGE 77, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Please take notice that David Lancaster has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County seeking to quiet title to the above described property. The above named defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before October 26, 2020, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against the said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number CV-2020-54.

Done this 1st day of September, 2020.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON,

Clerk of the Court

Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, PC.

Attorney for Plaintiffs,

O. Box 129,

Gadsden, AL. 35902

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In Re: The Estate of Victor J. Penton

Case No. S – 10092

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO APPROVE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO: LISA BINGHAM and JAMIE PENTON whose whereabouts are unknown

Take notice that a Petition to Approve Sale of Real Property has been filed

by the Personal Representative, Mary Carol Horne Penton, and that the 24th day

of September, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., has been set for hearing on said petition in

the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, on the second floor of the Probate

Courthouse in Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama. The subject real property is

232 Aqua Vista Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Dated this 28th day of August, 2020.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorneys for Personal Representative

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

256-547-7200

Email: jason@kkslawgroup.com

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: M.B.W

CASE NO. A-1645

To: The unknown father of M.B.W., a minor.

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a petition for the adoption of the above names minor child who was born to Mary Regan Whisenant on or about January 24, 2019 has been filed in said Court. Please be advised that if you intent to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the Petitioners named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Attorney for Petitioner(s)

Lynn McCain

P.O. Box 1099

Gadsden, AL. 35902

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter Of Adoption Petition of: M.A.J and B.R.J

CASE NO. A-1646

Notice to: Unknown Father

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born of B.N.J., was filed on the 3rd day of September, 2020, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural father are unknown and said natural father has abandoned this child for a period of more than six months prior to the filing of the petition. Minor Child’s Birth date is 03/01/18

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adaptation, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with Petitioner’s Adoption Attorney, Robert T. Noone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 14th day of September. 2020.

Attorney for Petitioner(s)

Robert T. Noone, Esq.

Adoption Attorney

P.O. Box 2425

Gadsden, AL. 35903

256-689-0565

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900471-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,412.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Eric Bernard Lindsey, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 13th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 14th day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900404-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,907.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Emmanuel Royer Pascual.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 13th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 14th day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900452-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,107.00 U.S. Currency,

Glock 22 40 Cal Pistol

Serial # AEDH948

DEFENDANT

In Re: Marc Andre Kerley Vaughan, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 13th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900472-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,058.00 U.S. Currency,

Smith & Wesson Model 9 Pistol

Serial #FYN9204

DEFENDANT

In Re: William Harvey Roberts, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the abovae described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 13th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 13th day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

SUIT TO QUIET TITLE by Dollie P. Brown and the Leola P. Gladden has been filed in the Circuit Court, Etowah County Case No.: CV-20-900397 styled Dollie P. Brown, et als vs. Angela Baswell Chamblee; Wes Hagood; Alton Baswell, Jr., the unknown heirs and next of kin of Frank Pruitt and Ola Pruitt, and all other persons, firms, and corporations, claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the following real estate:

A parcel of land located in the SE1/4 of the SW ¼ Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, as described in Instrument Number 3336293, Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama.

You are names as a defendant. You are hereby commanded and directed to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment may be entered against you.

This 3rd day of September 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

September 11, 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JESSE NICOLAS TINSLEY, PLAINTIFF

VS.

MARY ALICE TINSLEY

CASE NO: DR-2020-900245-GCD

TO: MARY ALICE TINSLEY

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Case Number: DR-2020-900245-GCD.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, an answer to the Compliant within 30 days after this last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 28th day of August, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

John D. Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC.

Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

September 11, 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

PUBLICATION NOTICE

THOMAS BLAKE WHITE, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition of KRISTEN MICHELLE WHITE filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this matter you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Kristen Michelle White whose name and address are shown below and with the Clerk of said Circuit Court, or thereafter a judgment for default may be rendered against you in Civil Action Number DR-2020-900157.00, pending in Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Jacob A. Millican

Attorney for Petitioner

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-3221

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

Advertisement of Job Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Allen Building Company Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Phase II Bait Shack for A New Board Walk-Boat Slips and Bait Shack at Southside Marina for City of Southside, Alabama at 3100 Fowlers Ferry Road Southside AL. 35907 for The City of Southside, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Allen Building Company

427 Mountain Lake Road

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

August 28,

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN RE: THE MATTER OF T.S.

A minor,

CASE NO: NO: JU-15-059.03-JFN

TO: Johnathan Mack Stephens, whose whereabouts are unknown and party to this suit;

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, by the undersigned Register that publication of this Notice be made in The Messenger, a newspaper published and having a general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, once a week for four consecutive weeks and that all those to whom this notice is addressed be and they are hereby required to pled to or answer the complaint in this cause within the time required by law.

Done this the 8th day or September 2020.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Clerk

Thomas A King

Attorney for Petitioners

128 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1117

office@alalegal.com

September 11, 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JANICE DEAN, PLAINTIFF

VS.

JONATHAN DEAN, DEFENDANT

CASE NUMBER: DR-20-900108-GCD

TO: Jonathan Dean

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR.-20-900108-GCD.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 20th day of August, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Lay Firm, LLC

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

August 28,

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: DR-2018-900405

CHARILE CASELBERRY, PLAINTIFF

VS

CYNTHIA DIANE CASELBERRY, DEFENDANT

Defendant, Cynthia Diane Caselberry, is hereby notified that Charile Caselberry has filed in the Circuit Court for Etowah County, Alabama, a complaint with style of said action being identified as Civil Action No. DR.2018-900405. The above names person is hereby notified that she must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before the 2nd day of November 2020 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her in said Civil Action No. DR-2018-900405.

Dated: September 4, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk, Etowah County Circuit Court

Matthew P. Skelton, Esq.

Attorney at Law

235 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-546-1656

September 11, 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

Ozark Striping Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Sate of Alabama for construction of Project No. HSIP-MR19(902) in Etowah and Cherokee Counties, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on August 28 and ending on September 18, 2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 847, Ozark, AL. 36361, during this period.

Ozark Striping Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 847

Ozark, AL. 36361

August 28,

September 4, 11 and 18, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/25/2020 at 10:00 AM.

1995 Nissian Maxima

VIN: JNICA21D6ST657493

Hare Wrecker Service

212 East Air Depot Rd.

Glencoe, AL. 35905

256-492-1585

September 11 and 18, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/01/2020

2000 Volkswagen Passat

VIN: GLS WVWMD23B5YP179301

2006 Mercedes-Benz

VIN: C230 GEN WDBRF52J66F774007

1993 Nissan D21

VIN: 1N6SD11Y0PC385556

J.A. Morgan

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

September 18 and 25, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/23/2020.

1999 GMC SAFARI

VIN: 1GKDM19W5XB511628

2006 NISSAN ALTIMA

VIN: 1N4AL11D46N451730

1995 CADILLAC DEVILLE

VIN: 1G6KD52B4SU280139

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave. NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

September 18 and 25, 2020