God’s Word revealed for us - Would you have chosen Barabbas?

By John Larkins

Right after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election results were in the news, I was struck by the story of a 14-year old girl weeping that Donald Trump was elected. What issue could so frighten or anger this girl? It then it dawned on me – she is terrified that her access to casual abortion, without even telling her parents, might be in danger!

After studying various measures of public sentiment since 1970, I think I’ve narrowed the most prevalent American voter values down to this: many Americans were happily surprised by the widespread bulletin that God was dead. This announcement was headlined and embraced by many.

Playboy magazine was normalized, movies accepted behavior condemned in the Bible (it was promulgated in the lie that God didn’t really condemn teenage out-of-wedlock sex, homosexuality, abortion, and child sex abuse; all that morality was out of date and human discretion outweighed any restrictions in behavior). Huge shows were conducted for male and female strippers.

In 1968, the American Communist Party (Communism USA) amalgamated with the National Democratic Party, after which The Democratic Party began the conversion to communism. Why, you might say, do these value systems converge?

The primary objective held by all socialists, progressives and communists is to destroy all worship of God and institutionalize the absolute power of the political leadership. This first step must be done to pave the way for the rest of the agenda. At that time, most Americans rejected the Democrats for national office and state government. All their chips were placed on the 1972 presidential election, and they were destroyed by the results. However, footholds were made in some states and many cities. Communist cells had been working on this destruction of Christianity since at least the 1930s. The emphasis was on abortion coupled with sexual sterilization. If they could dupe enough Christians to devalue the Fifth Commandment, they could take the strength out of God’s law, a little at a time. Part of their deception was to create a false parallel to sanctity of life with the death penalty. They depended on the ignorance of most theologians (found even at the papal level in the Catholic Church).

There seems to be no scholarly memory that the earliest translation in the Didache, that Bible commandment was “Thou shall not murder” (See Matthew 19, 18, KJV, 1611). If unthinking people accept the incomplete translation of “kill” versus “murder” so as to preclude any right of self-defense, the entire judgement of life is changed away from God’s use of the concept, illustrated in the daily guidance to the Israelites for killing those various tribes who already lived in the promised land when God directed Moses to take them out of the way.

The Bible has a sensible understanding of the validity, authority and normal response of the government to criminal behavior. Many Americans recognized great dangers, usually termed “The Culture Wars” but have proven no match for the Democrat Communists. George Soros, for example, decentralized his multi-billion-dollar estate several years ago. These diffuse power centers are today remarkably effective in directing and applying semi-military clashes with elected authority.

If you inquire here in Gadsden, you might be shocked at the left wing out of state and local people already preparing for local military operations. A surprising number of billionaires support this effort to destroy God’s will. There is no reason to think they will do so, but many of us will die in the battle, which may only be weeks away. The Democrat leaders have stated that they will never concede the election.

I may be too optimistic; perhaps Christians will choose to give up without a fight. Pray to God that He will impassion our elected leaders to support the constitutional freedom of religion that they have sworn to defend! Communists routinely martyr Christians in other countries; perhaps we will have an opportunity to die for our faith here.

John Larkins’ formal education includes a BS certified for science teaching, an MBA from the University of Missouri and an MPA from Jacksonville State University in public administration and environmental management. For the past 15 years, John evangelized on the street, door-to-door, in tent revivals and in church situations. Contact him at johnlarkins@bellsouth.net.