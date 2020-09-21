Gadsden City, Hokes Bluff, Westbrook, Etowah, West End win in high school football

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Connor Faulkner (10) avoids Glencoe’s Carson Naylor (right) before encountering Eli Huff (24) during the Eagles’ 42-0 victory on Sept. 18. (Courtesy of Alex Chaney)

The Etowah special teams blocked four Ashville punts, including on three straight Bulldog possessions, on the way to a 24-0 shutout over Class 4A, Region 6 rival Ashville on Sept. 18 in Attalla. For Etowah (3-1, 3-0), Trent Davis rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught three passes for 62 yards and a score. Trace Thompson completed 8 of 24 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Ashville fell to 1-4, 0-3 on the season.

C.J. Miller rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns in Gadsden City’s 31-17 win over Spain Park in Class 7A, Region 3 action on Sept. 18. Also for the Titans (3-2, 1-2), Ra’Tavious Hicks ran 10 times for 86 yards, while J.C. Woods caught four passes for 39 yards. Brady Troup completed 6 of 16 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. Rodney Johnson led in tackles with four and had an interception. GCHS outgained the Jaguars 374 to 288 in total yardage, including a 297 to 17 advantage on the ground.

Hokes Bluff rolled 302 total yards while holding Glencoe to 72 in the Eagles’ 42-0 Class 3A, Region 6 victory on Sept. 18. It was the Hokes Bluff’s fifth straight win in the 76-year old series. For Hokes Bluff (2-2, 1-2), Tucker Griffin ran 16 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while Noah Sprayberry rushed for 71 yards on 11 carries. Hunter Burke added 56 yards on nine attempts. Will Clemons had five tackles. Clemons, Dawson McDonald, Cole Turner and Will Wellingham each had a sack, while Jordan Bradley and Austin Blevins both had an interception. For the Yellow Jackets (1-3, 1-2), Levi Long had 10 tackles, followed by T.J. Peeples with seven and Garrett Gaskin, Eli Huff and Taylor Shaneyfelt with six each.

Westbrook Christian remained undefeated on the season with a 50-14 victory over Class 2A, Region 6 rival Locust Fork on Sept. 18 in Rainbow City. For the Warriors (4-0, 3-0), Will Noles

was 5 for 8 in passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns, while Ryan Scott caught three passes for 186 Yards and two TDs. Jesse Kantzler rushed four times for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Micaiah Myers had two interceptions, including one for an 80-yard touchdown return.

West End defeated Gaston, 54-20, in Class 2A, Region 6 action on Sept. 18 at Shinbone Ridge. For the Patriots (3-2, 1-2), Marty Wooten completed 9 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Roberson rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while Rocko Sainsbury added 42 yards and a TD on nine carries. Brady Jenkins caught three passes for 45 yards. Trevor Willett had 11 tackles, including five for a loss, and two sacks. Isaiah Roberson had 11 tackles, including three for a loss, a sack and fumble recovery, while Hunter Tucker finished with 10 tackles, including four for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

A failed two-point conversion attempt in the final seconds of regulation sent Southside to a 28-27 loss to Class 6A, Region 7 rival Arab on Sept. 18. For the Panthers (3-2, 1-2), Michael Rich was 15 of 21 in passing for 221 yards and a touchdown, while Cody Roberts had four receptions for 134 yards. Carnel Davis ran for 159 yards on 21 carries.

Sardis fell to Boaz, 38-0, in a Class 5A, Region 7 game on Sept. 18 at Boaz. For the Lions (0-4, 0-2), Derek Tarvin rushed for 46 yards on nine carries, while Avery Carroll ran eight times for 42 yards.

Coosa Christian (1-4, 0-3) lost to Class 1A, Region 7 rival Appalachian, 56-15, on Sept. 18.