Local gridders recognized by AHSAA

Several area football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 4.

Etowah’s Trent Davis rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught three passes for 62 yards and a score in the Blue Devils’ 24-0 victory over Ashville.

Gadsden City’s C.J. Miller (pictured above) rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans’ 31-17 win over Spain Park.

Hokes Bluff’s Tucker Griffin ran 16 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns’ in the Eagles’ 42-0 victory over Glencoe.

Westbrook Christian’s Will Noles was 5 for 8 in passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors’ 50-14 victory over Locust Fork. Ryan Scott caught three passes for 186 yards and two TDs, while Jesse Kantzler rushed four times for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Southside’s Michael Rich was 15 of 21 in passing for 221 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 28-27 loss to Arab. Rick also rushed for two scores. Cody Roberts had four receptions for 134 yards, while Carnell Davis ran for 159 yards on 21 carries.

Westbrook Christian’s Micaiah Myers had two interceptions, including one for an 80-yard touchdown return, in the Warriors’ 50-14 victory over Locust Fork.

West End’s Trevor Willett had 11 tackles, including five for a loss, and two sacks in the Patriots’ 54-20 win over Gaston. Teammate Isaiah Roberson had 11 tackles, including three for a loss, a sack and fumble recovery, while Hunter Tucker finished with 10 tackles, including four for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble.