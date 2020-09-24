Legals for 9/25/2020 - 10/01/2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sandra G. Minton to Community Credit Union, now known as Winsouth Credit Union, on the 13th day of March, 2018, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3464578 in the Office of the Judge or Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of suck default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Winsouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 2nd day of October, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot One (1) in the Central Alabama City Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 184, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

Davis Bailey

Brunson & Walker Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-546-9205

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Douglas L. Clemons An Unmarried Man Perminio F Lopez to Dynex Financial of Alabama, Inc. dated June 7, 2000; said mortgage being recorded on June 8, 2000, in Book 2000, Page 160 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, as Successor Trustee to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Origen Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Asset Backed Certificates Trust, Series 2001-A to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Successor Trustee to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Origen Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Asset Backed Certificates Trust, Series 2001-A, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of October, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 20, of Mountain Meadows Estates Subdivision according to the Map of Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book ’K’, Page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Subject to the restrictive covenants of record in Misc. Book 1996, Page 296, Document Number Misc-1996-2005, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Subject to all utility easements, whether of record or as are situated over, along, across or beneath said property, including the overhead power transmission lines easement as shown on map of survey.

Rights-of-way for roads of record or as same are presently situated over, along or across said property.

Said property is commonly known as 325 Mountain Meadows, Gadsden, AL 35905.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, FOR ORIGEN MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES TRUST, SERIES 2001-A

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9199219

www.foreclosurehotline.net

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jessica Adkins and Wesley Scott, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 10th day of July, 2015, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3420534 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 13th day of October, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number 51 and 52, in Block No. 1, in T. R. Raley’s Second Addition to East Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 223, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary A Nickerson A/K/A Mary Nickerson, unmarried, to Regions Bank, on September 25, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3457758; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 15, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA:

PARCEL ONE:

LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1) OF ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK D, PAGE 229, OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL TWO:

LOT NO. 2A OF THE REARRANGEMENT (UNRECORDED) OF BLOCK 1, ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229, IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1), OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION; FROM SAID POINT OF COMMENCEMENT RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD A DISTANCE OF 38.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN DESCRIBED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING DEFLECT LEFT, DEPART FROM SAID ROADWAY AND RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 145.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1), OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER TWO (2) OF SAID UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT; THENCE RUN NORTH 06 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EASTERN LINE OF SAID UNRECORDED LOT TWO (2) A DISTANCE OF 145.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID UNRECORDED LOT NUMBER TWO (2) AND THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 16.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID LOT NO. 2A (UNRECORDED) REARRANGEMENT BEING A PORTION OF LOT TWO (2), BLOCK ONE (1), ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229, IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. PARCEL THREE:

LOT NO. TWO (2) OF THE UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT OF BLOCK ONE (1) OF ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1) OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION AND FROM SAID POINT OF COMMENCEMENT RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY OF WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD A DISTANCE OF 54.07 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN DESCRIBED. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING DEFLECT LEFT, DEPART FROM SAID ROADWAY AND RUN SOUTH 06 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11

SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 145.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1) OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT TWO (2) OF SAID UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT TWO (2), BLOCK ONE (1) OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT TWO (2) OF SAID UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT; THENCE RUN NORTH 06 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 145.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID LOT NUMBER TWO (2) OF UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT BEING A PORTION OF LOTS TWO (2) AND THREE (3), BLOCK ONE (1) OF ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO MARY NICKERSON FROM DANNY J. WAGNON AND WIFE AMY E. WAGNON BY WARRANTY DEED DATED 6/2/2017, AND RECORDED ON 6/6/2017, DOCUMENT # 3451668, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, AL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary Ruth Rains, an unmarried woman, to AmSouth Bank, on March 22, 1999, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 1999, Page 96; and subsequently modified on November 12, 2002, and said modification being recorded at Doc #, Misc-2002-8233; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 20, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS NO. 114, 115, AND 116, IN ARGYLE HILLS, ACCORDING TO A MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS THE SAME APPEARS ON RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN BOOK OF TOWN PLATS “G”, PAGE 67, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING SUBJECT TO MINERAL RESERVATION AS SHOWN BY RECORD BOOK “4-T”, PAGE 20, IN SAID PROBATE OFFICE.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Garvis T. Battles A/K/A Garvis Battles and Pamela Battles, husband and wife, to AmSouth Bank, on April 23, 1991, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 1849, Page 326, Amendment of Mortgage as recorded 7/19/1995 in Misc. Book 319, Page 10Regions Bank DBA AmSouth Bank, on May 25, 2007, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument No., 3273825; and subsequently modified on August 8, 2000, and said modification being recorded at Book 2000, Page 235; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 20, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING REAL PROPERTY SITUATE IN COUNTY OF ETOWAH AND STATE OF ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT NUMBER TWENTY (20) IN BLOCK “A” IN BRIARCLIFF VILLAGE, SECTOR ONE, (1), ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “H “, PAGE 6, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

AND LYING AND BEING IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON, AND BEING ONE AND THE SAME PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN DEED RECORDED IN BOOK “1273”, PAGE 489, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

AND

LOT NUMBER Nineteen (19), in Block “A” in Allegheny Land and Development Company`s Briarcliff Village, Sector One, according to the plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “H”. Page 6, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, any lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jean Johnson, unmarried, to Regions Bank, on March 31, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3293475; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on November 5, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING REAL PROPERTY SITUATE IN COUNTY OF ETOWAH AND

STATE OF ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

A LOT DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF

FIFTH AVENUE AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OF NOWLIN ADDITION TO EAST

GADSDEN, ACCORDING TO THE SECOND SURVEY THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK B PAGES 20 AND 21 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE

OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, WHICH IS 100 FEET NORTHEASTERLY

MEASURED ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF SAID FIFTH AVENUE FROM

WHERE THE SAME INTERSECTS THE NORTHEAST LINE OF FIRST STREET, AS

SHOWN BY SAID PLAT BOOK B, PAGES 20 AND 21, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE

SOUTHEAST LINE OF FIFTH AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 60 FEET; THENCE TO

THE RIGHT AT AN ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES AND RUN IN A SOUTHEASTERLY

DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 151 FEET; THENCE TO THE RIGHT AT AN ANGLE

OF 90 DEGREES AND RUN IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF

60 FEET; THENCE TO THE RIGHT AT AN ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES AND RUN IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 151 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTH 22 ACRES OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER IN SECTION TEN (10), TOWNSHIP TWELVE (12) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

September 25,

October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WOODIE DEAN RIDLESPURGE, SR. DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10789

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Woodie Dean Ridlespurge, SR., deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of July, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Brenda Glover Ridlespurge, Petitioner

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Carole Lynn Wright, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2014 Estate of Betty Carol Hames, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Marlene A. Digangi, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 8/11/2020 Estate of Dominic M. Digangi, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Sizemore, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/26/2020 Estate of Karl Sizemore, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Kristen Lindsey Johnson, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/24/2020 Estate of Zoe Ann Glaze, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

David Eugene Sanders and Joseph Quinton Farmer, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/24/2020 Estate of Ola Mae Middlebrooks Farmer, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Deweese, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/24/2020 Estate of Harold Lovoyd Simmons, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Paula Hayes Wilson, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/24/2020 Estate of David Ray Wilson, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Greg Phillips, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/11/2020 Estate of James A. Phillips, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Erston James Del Kilgo, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/06/2020 Estate of Mary Frances Kilgo, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda Mims Nelson appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/2652020 Estate of Mable Roselyn Harbaugh, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Shawna Melissa Battles, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/13/2020 Estate of Pamela Snead Morton, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Jason Floyd, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/27/2020 Estate of Macarther Floyd, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Eunice C. Stephens appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/27/2020 Estate of Jack R. Stephens, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25,

October 2 and 9, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Willie James Mackey appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/26/2020 Estate of Mattie Mae Mackey Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25,

October 2 and 9, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Renita Jones appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/19/2020 Estate of Johnny Harvey Flenoir Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25,

October 2 and 9, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Todd Brown was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/01/2020 Estate of James Keith Brown, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25,

October 2 and 9, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

James Gregory Pruitt appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/02/2020 Estate of James William Pruitt Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25,

October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROBERT GEORGE KINGSLEY, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-11064

Take Notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to JESSIE LEE WRENN, as Personal Representative of the Estate of ROBERT GEORGE KINGSLEY, deceased, on the 11th day of August 2020 by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or in the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

September 25,

October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF LYNN A. GUNTER, Deceased

CASE NUMBER: S-11028

TAKE NOTICE that LETTERS OF TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Hugh Michael Gunter, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lynn A. Gunter, on the 4th day of August, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles,

Knowles and Sullivan, LLC.

Attorney for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

September 25,

October 2 and 9, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

In re: the Estate of Eugene Skipper, Deceased

Case No: S-9648

To: Terri Lynn Sohl and Christine Skipper Lomardo and all other interested persons take notice that the 26th day of October, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. has been set as the date and time for a hearing to determine whether to admit the Last Will and Testament of the deceased to Probate and afterwards issue Letters Testamentary to the Petitioner.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge for Etowah County, Alabama

September 25,

October 2 and 9, 2020

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S NOTICE TO FILE CLAIM

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Estate of: Linda Sue Brown, Deceased

Case No: S-11059

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Linda Sue Brown, having been granted to the undersigned on the 28th day of August, 2020, by the Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Terry Johns,

Personal Representative of the Estate of Linda Sue Brown, Deceased

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

September 25,

October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF Thomas Jefferson Walker II, Deceased

CASE NUMBER: S-11040

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Jonathan D. Thomas, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas Jefferson Walker II, on the 13th day of August, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles,

Knowles and Sullivan, LLC.

Attorney for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

September 18, 25, October 2, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

SALES OF TAX LIENS FOR

COLLECTING

DELINQUENT PROPERTY TAX

Title 40-10-180 (b) Code of Alabama the tax collecting official of each county shall have the sole authority to decide whether his or her county shall utilize the sale of a tax lien of the sale of property to collect-delinquent property taxes and the method decided shall apply to all property in that county for that year and future years unless notice is given that changes the method as prescribed.

As the tax-collecting official for Etowah County, please accept this notice as a declaration of my intentions to conduct a Tax Lien Auction and Sale for the collection of delinquent taxes for the year 2020-2021 forward. Title 40-10-180 © code of Alabama requires that this notice be advertised once a week for three consecutive weeks, prior to October 1, 2020, in a newspaper with general circulation of said county, or the tax collecting official’s website.

Linda Barrett-Vaughan

Revenue Commissioner, Etowah County

September 11, 18 and 25, 2020

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF Franklin D. Clark, Deceased

CASE NUMBER: S-11050

TAKE NOTICE that LETTERS OF TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Sarah Clark Hardy, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Franklin D. Clark, on the 24th day of August, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles,

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF PATSY SHARPTON, Descendant

CASE NUMBER: S-11036

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Jimmy Beason, as Administrator of the Estate of Patsy Sharpton, deceased, on the 24nd day of September, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassll

Judge of Probate, Etowah County

Jimmy Beason,

Administrator of the Estate of Patsy Sharpton, deceased

September 18, 25, October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF LYNETTE NORTON, Deceased

CASE NUMBER: S-11022

TAKE NOTICE that LETTERS OF TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Gary David Nichols, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lynette Norton, on the 17th day of August, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles,

Knowles and Sullivan, LLC.

Attorney for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

September 25,

October 2 and 9, 2020

ORDINANCE – NO. O-23-20

Amending City Code Section 102-3(b)

Pertaining To “Non-Full Time” Employees

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 102-3(b), number (4) of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended to read as follows:

Sec. 102-3(b). Employee status.

(4) Non-full Time: Job Code 998. A Non-Full Time employee is defined as:

i) an employee that works no more than 19.9 hours per week during a 12-month period not to exceed 1034 hours; or ii) an employee that works no more than 29 hours per week for a limited period of 245 days not to exceed 1015 hours, and must be terminated for a period of 120 days.

Section 3. The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 4. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section5. This ordinance shall become effective on September 15, 2020.

Adopted this ordinance at an open public meeting held on September 15, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

September 25, 2020

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR UNDERGROUND INJECTION CONTROL (UIC) PERMIT AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS PUBLIC NOTICE – 212

Etowah County

The Waterworks and Sewer Board of Sardis City c/o Marty Brock, 860 Church Street, Sardis City, AL. 35956, UIC Permit Number ALSI9928003 has applied for the insurance of a permit for a Class V Injection Well(s) at Town of Sardis City WWTP, Morningview Drive, Sardis City, AL. 35956 for discharge resulting from the injection of treated domestic sanitary effluent from a waste water treatment facility.

The proposed permit contains management requirements and limitations, which are protective of groundwater quality.

Copies of the draft permit, conditions, limitations and a fact sheet as applicable describing the methodology for setting the limitations and conditions and other related documents are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be changed. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliesum Blvd.

(Mailing Address: P.O. Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463)

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334)271-7714

permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov

Persons wishing to comment may do so in writing or by email to the Department’s named contact above within 30 days following the publication date of this notice. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit.

A written request for a public hearing may also be filed within the 30-day period and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the hearing. The Director shall hold a public hearing whenever it is found on the basis of hearing request that there exists a significant degree of public interest in the permit application of draft permit. The Director may also hold a meeting if he determines that it would clarify one of more issues involved in the permit decision.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act, the Federal Water Pollution Control Act and applicable regulations, the Department will make the final determination on the permit issuance. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record and will be available to persons upon request. Notice will be sent to any person requesting notice of the final action.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are mailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. IF you wish to receive such notices, contact the Permit &Services Division via telephone (334-271-7714), email (permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov), or postal service (PO Box 301463, Montgomery, AL. 36130-1463).

Notice is hereby given this 23rd day of September, 2020, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate of the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

September 25, 2020

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF A PROPOSED COAL COMBUSTION RESIDUALS PERMIT UNDER THE ALABAMA SOLID WASTES & RECYCLABLE MATERIALS MANAGEMENT ACT AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE – 422

Etowah County

Notice is hereby given that Alabama Power Company has submitted to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) an application for the initial issuance of a Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) Permit to Close for the Plant Gadsden Ash Pond at the Gadsden Steam Plant (Permit No. 28-09).

The Plant Gadsden Ash Pond is a CCR surface impoundment located in Section 2, Township 12 South, Range 6 East in Etowah County, Alabama consisting of approximately 130.22 acres with a disposal area that consists of approximately 58.73 acres.

The proposed permit would require the Permittee to manage CCR in accordance with the conditions of the proposed permit, ADEM Admin. Code r. 335-13-15, “Standards for the Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals in Landfills and Surface Impoundments,” and the approved permit application.

Groundwater monitoring and corrective action requirements in the proposed permit establish a groundwater monitoring system of wells that provides an accurate representation of the groundwater quality underlying the unit and a groundwater monitoring plan to establish appropriate sampling and analysis of the system to detect the presence of CCR constituents. For units where CCR constituents exceed acceptable levels, the proposed permit establishes corrective action requirements to remediate contamination caused by the unit.

Closure criteria in the proposed permit establish requirements for all units to close in accordance with specified standards and timeframes. Post-closure criteria in the proposed permit require each unit be maintained for a period of time after closure, including maintaining groundwater monitoring and corrective action to ensure the long term safety of units that are closing.

The Permittee must comply with all conditions of the proposed permit except to the extent and for the duration such noncompliance is authorized by a variance granted by ADEM. The first variance requests to exclude boron as an Appendix IV assessment monitoring constituent. The second variance requests groundwater protection standards of 6 micrograms per liter (µg/L) for cobalt; 15 µg/L for lead; 40 µg/L for lithium; and 100 µg/L for molybdenum. The third variance requests the final grade of the cover system be less than 5 percent and greater than 25 percent. The fourth variance being requested is from 335-13-15-.03(6) requiring a 100 foot buffer from the perimeter of the facility boundary.

Notice is also hereby given that ADEM has scheduled a public hearing, to receive oral comments on the proposed initial issuance of the CCR permit noticed herein, to be held on Thursday, October 29th, 2020, in Gadsden, Alabama at the Beck Conference Center-Gadsden State Community College located at 1001 George Wallace Drive at 6:00 PM.

The purpose of the public hearing will be for interested parties to make oral and written comments into the public hearing record. Those wishing to make oral comments at the public hearing are also encouraged to submit those comments in writing. All comments must address the conditions of the proposed permit; the Department’s adherence to the applicable environmental laws, rules, and regulations in development of the proposed permit; or issues that have an impact on the applicant’s ability to meet applicable environmental laws, rules, and regulations to affect the final permit decision. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit.

Copies of the public hearing notice and proposed permit are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/pubHearings.cnt and the complete application is available at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm by appointment. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7714

permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov

Special Public Hearing Procedures Due to COVID-19 Pandemic:

Hearing Format. In order to conduct an orderly hearing while adhering to the recommended social distancing precautions, the Department will conduct the public hearing as follows: The Department will call only one registered speaker into the hearing room at a time to provide their testimony. There will not be a general audience in the hearing room. Each registered speaker will be allowed no more than seven (7) minutes to present their testimony. Speakers are encouraged to provide lengthy statements in writing, and to present a summary of their statement during their testimony. The Department will not allow registered speakers to enter the hearing room until they are called to give their testimony. The Department will require that speakers exit the hearing location after giving their testimony. The Department is not able to live stream the hearing or allow remote participation; however, the hearing proceedings will be recorded and placed on the Department’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDwu2w3FpjGgT4ZOjhk6ZOw/featured within approximately 24 hours of the conclusion of the hearing. Preregistration: In order to allow social distancing by reducing the number of people gathered at the hearing location, the Department is offering preregistration to those who wish to speak at the hearing. You may preregister at https://forms.gle/J6s1TN12c1NVJvY57 or, if any person does not have the ability to preregister online, they may call 334-274-4201 to preregister. Preregistration will end at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020, to allow the Department adequate time to notify the people that did preregister of their appointed time slots. If you miss the preregistration deadline, on-site registration will be available. To preregister, you must be willing to provide either a valid email address or cell phone number so that the Department may notify you of your approximate time slot in which you will be called to speak. You may not request a specific time slot. You should arrive at the hearing no more than 15 minutes before your specified time slot. At that time, please enter the venue, and Department employees will alert you when it is your turn to speak. On-site Registration. The Department will conduct on-site registration for those that wish to speak at the hearing; however, preregistration is highly recommended. Upon registering, Department representatives will inform you of your approximate time slot in which you will be called to speak. You will be instructed to return to the hearing location approximately 15 minutes before your time slot. Please note that the people that preregistered will be called to speak prior to those that register on-site. Safety Precautions. All attendees will be required to wear masks within the hearing location; however, once called into the hearing room, adequate distancing will be established to allow the speaker to remove their mask while speaking. All attendees will be subject to temperature screening prior to entering the hearing location. Opening Statements by the Department. Since the attendees will not be present in the hearing room while the Department provides its opening statements, links to the statements are provided below: Hearing Officer Statement (http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/notices/sep2 0/9apcgadsden-hearing.pdf) Coal Combustion Residuals Permit (http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/notices/sep20 /9apcgadsden-coalpermit.pdf)

Any person wishing to participate in this hearing who needs special accommodations should contact the ADEM Permits and Services Division at (334) 271-7714 at least five working days prior to the hearing.

Attendance at the public hearing is not necessary in order to have comments included in the public hearing record. Written comments received prior to the close of the public comment period will also be considered and entered into the public hearing record and will be given the same consideration as those provided at the hearing. Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact above by 5:00 PM on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the Alabama Solid Wastes & Recyclable Materials Management Act, and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination on the proposed permit. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record and be posted to the Department’s website at http://app.adem.alabama.gov/eFile/. To find the response to comments and final permit determination, you may search by the permit or facility number listed in this notice.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are emailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, please sign up at http://adem.alabama.gov/default.cnt by entering your email address on the left side of the page and clicking the submit button.

Notice is hereby given this 24th day of September, 2020, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

September 25, 2020

PRE-QUALIFICATION & ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PRE-QUALIFICATION & ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

RE-ROOFING VARIOUS BUILDINGS FOR

NORTHEAST ALABAMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

RAINSVILLE, ALABAMA

MCKEE PROJECT NO. 2020.193

Requirements for Pre-Qualification: All potential bidders shall contact the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com to receive the criteria to be used for the pre-qualification of project. (AIA Document A305 and Questionnaire).

Pre-qualification Packages for the above referenced project will be received at the office of the McKee Architects, 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 until, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 @ 1:00 PM. Pre-qualification Packages shall be sent thru the following e-mail account: mckeeplans@gmail.com. A list of qualified contractors shall be available from the Architect. The Owner at his choosing can add additional Contractors after the date above.

The sealed proposal shall be received by Dr. David Campbell, President, Northeast Alabama Community College, 138 Alabama Hwy 35 Rainsville, AL 35986, until 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 29, 2020, then opened and read aloud.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference shall be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at Northeast Alabama Community College, Maintenance Office, 138 Alabama Hwy 35 Rainsville, AL.

All General Contractors bidding these projects shall be required to visit the site(s) and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to The Northeast Alabama Community College in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

Electronic images of the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub Contractors and Suppliers by obtaining documents through the www.mckeeassoc.com web site, by contacting the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com for log-in information and password. Please provide company name, address, phone #, fax #, email address and GC License #. This is the only web site endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain websites that are beyond his control. Addendums shall be posted on the above web site. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect a deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFI’s and RFA’s regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed thru the following e-mail account: singletonk@mckeeassoc.com. The Architect will not accept inquires via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: This project to be completed within (150) calendar days.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

Owner:

Northeast Alabama Community College

138 AL Hwy 35

P.O. Box 159

Rainsville, Alabama 35986

Phone: 256-638-4418

Phone: 256-228-6001

Architect:

McKee and Associates, Architecture and Interior Design

631 South Hull Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Phone: 334.834.9933

September 25, 2020

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DAVID LANCASTER,

PLAINTIFFS

CV-2020-54

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS

FOLLOWS:

LOT 13 IN GARRISON ESTATES AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “K”, PAGE 77,

PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY,

ALABAMA; LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH

COUNTY, ALABAMA.

and

DERWIN E. MINCE, deceased, his unknown heirs

and successors; DOROTHY MINCE; JEFFREY MINCE;

PENNY ONDO; DEBORAH GEARY; NEW SOUTH

FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK MANUFACTURED

HOUSING DIVISION; LPP MORTGAGE LTD;

INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE

SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE

UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES,

including any persons claiming any present

interest therein and including any persons

claiming any future, contingent, reversionary,

remainder, or other interest therein, who may

claim any interest in the above described property,

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANTS: any and all unknown parties, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future contingent, reversionary, reminder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described real property:

LOT 13 IN GARRISON ESTATES AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “K”, PAGE 77, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Please take notice that David Lancaster has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County seeking to quiet title to the above described property. The above named defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before October 26, 2020, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against the said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number CV-2020-54.

Done this 1st day of September, 2020.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON,

Clerk of the Court

Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, PC.

Attorney for Plaintiffs,

O. Box 129,

Gadsden, AL. 35902

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: M.B.W

CASE NO. A-1645

To: The unknown father of M.B.W., a minor.

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a petition for the adoption of the above names minor child who was born to Mary Regan Whisenant on or about January 24, 2019 has been filed in said Court. Please be advised that if you intent to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the Petitioners named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Attorney for Petitioner(s)

Lynn McCain

P.O. Box 1099

Gadsden, AL. 35902

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter Of Adoption Petition of: M.A.J and B.R.J

CASE NO. A-1646

Notice to: Unknown Father

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born of B.N.J., was filed on the 3rd day of September, 2020, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural father are unknown and said natural father has abandoned this child for a period of more than six months prior to the filing of the petition. Minor Child’s Birth date is 03/01/18

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adaptation, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with Petitioner’s Adoption Attorney, Robert T. Noone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 14th day of September. 2020.

Attorney for Petitioner(s)

Robert T. Noone, Esq.

Adoption Attorney

P.O. Box 2425

Gadsden, AL. 35903

256-689-0565

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900471-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,412.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Eric Bernard Lindsey, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 13th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 14th day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900404-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,907.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Emmanuel Royer Pascual.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 13th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 14th day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900452-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,107.00 U.S. Currency,

Glock 22 40 Cal Pistol

Serial # AEDH948

DEFENDANT

In Re: Marc Andre Kerley Vaughan, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 13th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900472-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,058.00 U.S. Currency,

Smith & Wesson Model 9 Pistol

Serial #FYN9204

DEFENDANT

In Re: William Harvey Roberts, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the abovae described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 13th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 13th day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900521-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,359.00U.S. Currency,

Derringer .22 Revolver

Serial # Z15697

SCCY CPX2 9mm

Serial # 322689

DEFENDANT

In Re: James Leonard Duckett, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and property.

DONE this the 21st day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 25,

October 2, 9 and 16, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900539-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,100.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Harryko Charjuan Jackson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 21st day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 25,

October 2, 9 and 16, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900545-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$5,091.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Charles Leonard Hamilton

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 21st day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 25,

October 2, 9 and 16, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900540-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,065.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jerborey Lajuan Williams

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 21st day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 25,

October 2, 9 and 16, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900534-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

FMK AR15 223 Rifle

Serial # FMK36773

Springfield XD40 Pistol

Serial # GM116098

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jason Edwin Hermann

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 21st day of September 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 25,

October 2, 9 and 16, 2020

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

SUIT TO QUIET TITLE by Dollie P. Brown and the Leola P. Gladden has been filed in the Circuit Court, Etowah County Case No.: CV-20-900397 styled Dollie P. Brown, et als vs. Angela Baswell Chamblee; Wes Hagood; Alton Baswell, Jr., the unknown heirs and next of kin of Frank Pruitt and Ola Pruitt, and all other persons, firms, and corporations, claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the following real estate:

A parcel of land located in the SE1/4 of the SW ¼ Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, as described in Instrument Number 3336293, Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama.

You are names as a defendant. You are hereby commanded and directed to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment may be entered against you.

This 3rd day of September 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

September 11, 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JESSE NICOLAS TINSLEY, PLAINTIFF

VS.

MARY ALICE TINSLEY

CASE NO: DR-2020-900245-GCD

TO: MARY ALICE TINSLEY

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Case Number: DR-2020-900245-GCD.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, an answer to the Compliant within 30 days after this last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 28th day of August, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

John D. Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC.

Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

September 11, 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

PUBLICATION NOTICE

THOMAS BLAKE WHITE, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition of KRISTEN MICHELLE WHITE filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this matter you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Kristen Michelle White whose name and address are shown below and with the Clerk of said Circuit Court, or thereafter a judgment for default may be rendered against you in Civil Action Number DR-2020-900157.00, pending in Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Jacob A. Millican

Attorney for Petitioner

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-3221

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN RE: THE MATTER OF T.S.

A minor,

CASE NO: NO: JU-15-059.03-JFN

TO: Johnathan Mack Stephens, whose whereabouts are unknown and party to this suit;

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, by the undersigned Register that publication of this Notice be made in The Messenger, a newspaper published and having a general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, once a week for four consecutive weeks and that all those to whom this notice is addressed be and they are hereby required to pled to or answer the complaint in this cause within the time required by law.

Done this the 8th day or September 2020.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Clerk

Thomas A King

Attorney for Petitioners

128 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1117

office@alalegal.com

September 11, 18, 25 and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: DR-2018-900405

CHARILE CASELBERRY, PLAINTIFF

VS

CYNTHIA DIANE CASELBERRY, DEFENDANT

Defendant, Cynthia Diane Caselberry, is hereby notified that Charile Caselberry has filed in the Circuit Court for Etowah County, Alabama, a complaint with style of said action being identified as Civil Action No. DR.2018-900405. The above names person is hereby notified that she must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before the 2nd day of November 2020 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her in said Civil Action No. DR-2018-900405.

Dated: September 4, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk, Etowah County Circuit Court

Matthew P. Skelton, Esq.

Attorney at Law

235 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-546-1656

September 11, 18, 25, and October 2, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on October 8, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM on the business premises of Southtown Mini Warehouse. Southtown is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

James Alexander – Unit 495

Nancy McClain – Unit 139

Crystal Mackin Looney – Unit 256 & 444

Yolanda Burroughs – Unit 321

Eboni Marbury – Unit 540

Tera Coleman – Unit 564

David Pesnell – Unit 28-5B

Jordan Miller – Unit 657

Marcia Hardney – Unit 24C

Ja Rod Brock – Unit 153

Tyler Kirchner – Unit 515

Sharon Knight – Unit 549

Pinky Prewitt – Unit 569 & 618

Justin Crozier – Unit K-2

Southtown Mini Warehouse

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

256-442-1951

September 25 and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/01/2020

2000 Volkswagen Passat

VIN: GLS WVWMD23B5YP179301

2006 Mercedes-Benz

VIN: C230 GEN WDBRF52J66F774007

1993 Nissan D21

VIN: 1N6SD11Y0PC385556

J.A. Morgan

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

September 18 and 25, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/23/2020.

1999 GMC SAFARI

VIN: 1GKDM19W5XB511628

2006 NISSAN ALTIMA

VIN: 1N4AL11D46N451730

1995 CADILLAC DEVILLE

VIN: 1G6KD52B4SU280139

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave. NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

September 18 and 25, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/30/2020.

1997 NISSAN SENTRA

VIN: 1N4AB41D7VC740048

2013 MINI COOPER HARDTOP

VIN: WMWSU3C57DT681717

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave. NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

September 25 and October 2, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/28/2020.

1999 Dodge Durango

VIN: 1B4HS28Y5XF668321

2017 WABASH TRAILER

1JJV532D8HL902809

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

September 25 and October 2, 2020