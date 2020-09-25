Business Spotlight: Modern Woodmen

Pictured above, Modern Woodmen’s Morgan Lavender discusses the business.

Modern Woodmen of America is a member-owned fraternal financial services organization. Together with our more than 740,000 members, we’ve been touching lives and securing futures since 1883.

Throughout Modern Woodmen’s history, our members have touched lives and secured futures nationwide. Today members remain connected by common values, including:

Quality family life , through member benefits and local fraternal activities.

, through member benefits and local fraternal activities. Community impact, through local volunteer projects that make a difference where members live, work and play.

How Modern Woodmen fraternalism works:

Modern Woodmen of America is the nation’s third-largest fraternal benefit society in terms of assets. Fraternalism is a unique combination of business and giving back to those we serve – a continuous cycle of positive impact.

Our representatives provide financial products to help members protect their families and their futures.

These sales help fund member benefits and social, educational and volunteer programs that identify and meet local needs.

These activities build relationships, allowing for membership growth and greater community impact.

How long has Modern Woodmen established a presence in Gadsden?

There has been a presence in Etowah County since 2006/2007

What is Modern Woodmen’s mission?

Modern Woodmen exists to improve quality of life for our members and the communities where they live, work and play. We do this through financial guidance and social, educational and volunteer activities.

What does Modern Woodmen offer the Gadsden community?

We offer the Gadsden community personalized advice and quality financial solutions, financial education for all stages and phases in life, A variety of financial products to meet your individual needs and resources to give back to our members and community.

How does Modern Woodmen impact its local community?

Creating strong communities:

Local, local, local. When you join Modern Woodmen, you become a member of the organization. Members often unite with other members in their area for volunteer projects that provide dollars, basic necessities and hands-on labor to improve lives in their local community. They have the opportunity to make a difference right where they live and support causes important to them. Over the past several years, we have been able to give back a collective $60,000 to Etowah and surrounding counties to local non-profits, educational facilities and local causes.

Chapter activities in communities across the nation provide opportunities for members of all ages to volunteer, socialize and learn. Chapters also raise funds for local causes.

Youth Service Clubs Guided by adult member leaders, monthly youth club activities emphasize volunteerism, patriotism, education and fun.

MoneyMasters financial literacy program:

MoneyMasters is a free financial literacy program that aims to support teachers in developing financial know-how in students from kindergarten through high school. The blended learning program includes interactive modules and hands-on activities that help students connect with the material

How do members benefit from Modern Woodmen?

As a fraternal financial services organization, Modern Woodmen doesn’t have stockholders. We exist for the benefit of our more than 740,000 members. They’re real people just like you. They don’t have to do anything extra or pay additional fees to become members. They are simply people who:

Live, work and play in big and small towns throughout the U.S.

Have chosen to protect their families and futures with the help of Modern Woodmen products.

Have the opportunity to enjoy member benefits and make an impact in their local communities.

Are connected by common bonds: financial security, quality family life and community impact.

What do you enjoy the most about working for Modern Woodmen?

I enjoy helping my clients plan for some of the most important events in their lives (births, retirement, college planning), protecting their families and/or leaving a legacy. I also love the philanthropic efforts and monetary funding we are able to give in Etowah and surrounding counties.

For those interested in becoming a Modern Woodmen member, how would they get started?

They can contact me for more information on how to get started. Visit https://reps.modernwoodmen.org/mlavender/ or call 256-312-0868 to schedule an appointment.

What do you need help with?

Modern Woodmen is about people. Created for our members. Owned and operated by them too. Together, we’re here for each other, for our families and for the communities we love. Visit www.modernwoodmen.org for more on how we can help you!

Making an impact during the pandemic:

Social-distancing efforts caused Modern Woodmen to temporarily modify chapter and youth service club events nationwide. However, our members continue to make a local impact. With the COVID-19 Relief Program, Modern Woodmen gave chapters, Summit chapters and youth service clubs access to funds to make a direct monetary donation to local nonprofit and public organizations. From mid-March through May, members donated nearly $1.1 million to community causes through the temporary program.