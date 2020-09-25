Inspiration from God’s Word - When our circumstances take over

By Toni Ford

It is so easy to let our circumstances and the challenges we face each day take over our thoughts and actions. We often forget that God wants to give us His best and that He is always working good on our behalf.

These days, I find myself praying much more often, that the Lord help me see more in the supernatural than in the natural and to trust His Word more than the news. In Luke 12: 22-32, Jesus is teaching His disciples about money and possessions. However, the greater lesson in these verses is about worrying and what worrying does to each of us. There are three ways worrying can deceive us, causing us to have the wrong perspective.

Worry is destructive. Luke 12:22-26 (NLT version) says, “That is why I tell you not to worry about everyday life, whether you have enough food to eat or enough clothes to wear. For life is more than food, and your body more than clothing. Look at the ravens. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, for God feeds them. And you are far more valuable to him than any birds! Can all your worries add a single moment to your life? And if worry can’t accomplish a little thing like that, what’s the use of worrying over bigger things?” Any times the things we worry about are useless and not worthy of our time or energy in worrying. God takes care of the birds and nature, and if He cares for them, how much more does He care for us? So if there are major issues in your life, trust that if He cares for the birds then He cares for you even more. Worrying is destructive because we waste our time, energy and days worrying about things that many times we have no control over. Jesus reminded the disciples that worrying will not add a single moment to your life.

Worry is deceptive. Luke 12: 27-28 (NLT version) says, “Look at the lilies and how they grow. They don’t work or make their clothing, yet Solomon in all his glory was not dressed as beautifully as they are. And if God cares so wonderfully for flowers that are here today and thrown into the fire tomorrow, he will certainly care for you. Why do you have so little faith?”

Worry is deceptive because it causes us to see things in the natural rather than in the spiritual. Solomon thought he was the best dressed dude around, when in reality the lilies were more beautiful than him and did not even have to work hard to be dressed eloquently! If God cares for the lilies – and He does, since He is the one that created their beauty – then how much more does He care for us and want to give us more than we could ever dream or imagine! In order to receive all that He has for us, notice the end of that verse…..we must trust Him and give Him our cares and concerns instead of trying to handle them ourselves.

Worry is deformative and keeps us from growing. Luke 12:29-31 (NLT version) says, “And don’t be concerned about what to eat and what to drink. Don’t worry about such things. These things dominate the thoughts of unbelievers all over the world, but your Father already knows your needs. Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and he will give you everything you need. Our minds cannot think of two things at once. Instead of letting His truths about us and for us dominate our thoughts, we let worry dominate our thoughts and it robs us of great joy. Rest in knowing that the Lord knows what we need before we even know what we need! Once again, we see a promise that comes with obedience. Seek Him first and above all else, and then He will give us just what we need when we need it.

My favorite verse of all in this section is Luke 12:32 (NLT version): “So don’t be afraid little flock. For it gives your Father great happiness to give you the Kingdom.” Wow, oh, wow! It gives our Lord GREAT HAPPINESS to give us the Kingdom! It is my prayer that when things of this world seem overwhelming, we would remember that He is sitting and waiting for us to turn everything over to Him, to trust Him that He has our back and wants to do good towards us! Why? Because it gives Him GREAT HAPPINESS to give us the Kingdom!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!