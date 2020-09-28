Ashville wins Coosa Christian volleyball tournament

Photo: The Ashville High volleyball team gathers for a photo after winning the Coosa Christian Invitational Tournament last Saturday (Sept. 26) in Gadsden. Pictured, first row, from left: Elizabeth Franklin, Brynn Bothwell, AD Engle, Ryleigh Waid, Callie Stewart, Rayne Ford. Second row, from left: manager Elijah Turner, assistant coach Meghan Duren, Hannah England, Josey Rakestraw, Ashlee Eastis, Sera Beth Potter, Kayla Simpson, Whitney Goodwin, Sam Nabors, head coach Mara Mattison. (Not pictured: Kathleen McCarthy)

Ashville High went 4-1 on the way to the Gold Division championship at the Coosa Christian Invitational last Saturday (Sept. 26) in Gadsden.

The Lady Bulldogs (16-5) defeated Class 3A No. 5 Ohatchee, 25-17, 26-24, in the championship match.

Ashville opened the tournament with a 25-14, 25-21 sweep of Coosa Christian, followed by a 25-12, 20-25, 15-4 win over Etowah, a 25-20, 18-25, 6-15 loss to Ohatchee and a 25-17, 25-22, 15-9 victory over Brindlee Mountain.

For Ashville for the tournament, Sera Beth Potter had 48 kills, 29 digs and eight aces; Ryleigh Waid had 103 assists, 43 digs and eight aces; Whitney Goodwin had 24 kills, four aces and four blocks; Kayla Simpson had 24 kills and three blocks; Hannah England had 19 kills and 13 digs; AD Engle had 35 digs and 12 aces; Callie Stewart had 27 digs and four aces; and Brynn had Bothwell 14 digs.