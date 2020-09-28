Glencoe’s Giles wins third 5K of season

Submitted photo

Several local runners medaled at 5K events last Saturday (Sept. 26).

At the Scottsboro Invitational, Glencoe High’s Katie Giles (pictured above) won her third 5K of the season out of a field of 62 competitors with a PR time of 19:57.67 in Class 1A-4A girls event. The Lady Yellow Jackets finished in third place overall with an average time of 24:25.75. Giles is currently ranked second individually in Class 3A.

Helping the GHS cause was Allie Jo Amos in ninth place at 24:25.39, Elizabeth Harrison in 15th at 24:59.96 and Kaitlyn Ponder at 23rd (26:16.21).

In the 1A-4A boys’ 5K, Glencoe’s Conner Cothran came in seventh (19:30.19) out of 92 runners, while Gaston’s Brock Bagley clocked in at 19th (20:44.68). In 5A-7A boys, Gadsden City’s Tanner Rice finished 14th out of 100 participants with a time of 17:50.32.

At the Spain Park Twilight Meet, Sardis’ Barit Snead’s time of 22:26.82 was good for 13th place out of 124 runners. At the Kudzu Hills Invitational in Bremen, Westbrook Christian’s Asher Curp finished in third out of 91 runners in Class 1A-2A boys with at a time of 18:06.57. Teammate Dathan Curp placed 19th at 20:03.19.