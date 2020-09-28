Six local football teams post wins

Photo: Spring Garden’s Ryley Kirk (7) gets off a pass just before the arrival of Hokes Bluff’s Cole Turner during the Eagles’ 42-28 victory in high school football last Friday (Sept. 25). (Courtesy of Alex Chaney)

Glencoe 21, Douglas 21 (OT)

Nolan Fairley’s 20-yard touchdown in overtime gave Glencoe a 27-21 victory over Douglas last Friday (Sept. 25) at Douglas.

For the Yellow Jackets (2-3, 2-2), Fairley finished with 276 total yards. He rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and completed 5 of 13 passes for 80 yards.

Hayden Smith added 48 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Justin Dove caught three passes for 30 yards. T.J. Peeples had 10 tackles, followed by Levi Long with eight.

Glencoe resumes Class 5A, Region 6 action this Friday (Oct. 2) at Walter Wellborn.

Hokes Bluff 42, Spring Garden 28

Hokes Bluff defeated Spring Garden, 42-28, last Friday at Hokes Bluff.

For the Eagles (3-2, 1-2), Tucker Griffin rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, while Noah Sprayberry carried nine times for 61 yards and a score.

Connor Faulkner was 5 for 7 in passing for 105 yards and a touchdown. Terry Jenkins caught two passes for 57 yards.

Griffin led the way defensively with 10 tackles, followed by Will Clemons with eight and Jenkins and Will Wellingham with five each. Wellingham had two sacks, while Hunter Burke, Austin Blevins and B.J. Teet each had one.

Hokes Bluff gets back to Class 3A, Region 5 play this Friday (Oct. 2) at Weaver.

West End 41, Appalachian 16

Marty Wooten rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in West End’s 41-16 victory over Appalachian last Friday (Sept. 25) in Walnut Grove.

Isaiah Roberson ran for two touchdowns for the Patriots (4-2), while Malachi Whisenant rushed for one. Jacob Camacho caught a touchdown pass.

Defensively, Hunter Tucker had 14 tackles, including six for a loss, and a forced fumble; Ashton Self had 13 tackles, including three for a loss; Trevor Willett had 10 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble; Isaiah Roberson had nine tackles; and Malachi Whisenant had eight tackles and two sacks.

West End resumes Class 2A, Region 6 play this Friday at Westbrook Christian.

Westbrook 21, Randolph 14

Westbrook Christian remained undefeated on the season with a 21-14 victory over Randolph last Friday (Sept. 25) in Huntsville.

For the Warriors (5-0), Karmichael Cattling rushed 14 times for 57 yards, Asher Keck gained 51 yards on 13 attempts and Jesse Kantzler carried six times for 37 yards. Will Noles was 5 for 10 in passing for 41 yards while rushing for 21 yards and a TD.

Ryan Scott returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown, while Deacon Godfrey recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Westbrook resumes Class 2A, Region 6 play this Friday (Oct. 2) at home against West End.

Ashville 31, St. Clair County 28

Adrianne Hernandez kicked a 41-yard field goal with three seconds left in regulation to lift Ashville to a 31-28 victory over St. Clair County last Friday (Sept. 25) at AHS. Luke Harris rushed for 301 yards on 37 carries for the Bulldogs (2-4, 0-3). Ashville has an open date this week.

Coosa Christian 28, Asbury 19

Thomas Skaggs ran for three touchdowns in Coosa Christian’s 28-19 win over Asbury last Friday (Sept. 25) in Albertville. The Conquerors (2-4) have an open date this week before return to Class 1A, Region 7 action on Oc. 9 against Valley Head.

Oxford 49, Gadsden City 14

Gadsden City lost to Class 6A No. 2 Oxford, 49-14, last Friday (Sept. 25) in Oxford.

For the Titans (3-3, 1-2), C.J. Miller rushed for 90 yards on 13 carries. Brady Troup was 6 of 11 in passing for 85 yards. J.C. Woods had three receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. Jackson Veasy had six tackles, followed by Calvin Wilson with five and Nehemiah Washington with four. Rodney Johnson and Aaron Richard each had a sack.

Gadsden City resumes Class 7A, Area 3 play this Friday (Oct. 2) with a visit to Tuscaloosa County.

Fort Payne 35, Etowah 21

Etowah lost to Fort Payne, 35-21, last Friday (Sept. 25) at Fort Payne.

For the Blue Devils (3-2), Trace Thompson was 17 for 32 in passing for 212 yards and a touchdown. NyNy Davis had 11 receptions for 176 yards and one touchdown. Ollie Finch caught three passes for 39 yards. Trent Davis rushed 23 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Etowah resumes its Class 4A, Region 6 schedule this Friday (Oct. 2) at Good Hope.

Ragland 42, Gaston 0

Gaston lost to Ragland, 42-0 last Friday. The Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3) return to Class 2A, Region 6 action this Friday (Oct. 2) with a home game against Spring Garden.