Local gridders recognized by AHSAA

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Several area football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 4.

Southside’s Michael Rich completed 10 of 12 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 49-7 victory over Sardis.

Etowah’s NyNy Davis had 11 receptions for 176 yards and one touchdown in the Blue Devils’ 35-21 loss to Fort Payne.

Ashville’s Luke Harris rushed for 301 yards on 37 carries in the Bulldogs’ 31-28 victory over St. Clair County.

Glencoe’s Nolan Fairley finished with 276 total yards in Glencoe’s 27-21 overtime victory over Douglas. He rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and completed 5 of 13 passes for 80 yards.

Hunter Tucker had 14 tackles, including six for a loss, and a forced fumble, in West End’s 41-16 victory over Appalachian. Ashton Self had 13 tackles, including three for a loss, while Trevor Willett had 10 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Ashville’s Adrianne Hernandez (pictured above) kicked a 41-yard field goal with three seconds left in regulation to lift Ashville to a 31-28 victory over St. Clair County. It was Hernandez’s first-ever field goal attempt.

Westbrook Christian’s Ryan Scott returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown and Deacon Godfrey recovered a fumble in the end zone for another during the Warriors’ 21014 win over Randolph.