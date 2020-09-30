Etowah ranked No. 10 in ASWA football poll

Released September 30
Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Thompson 6-0 276
2. Hoover 6-0 205
3. Auburn 6-0 185
4. Hewitt-Trussville 5-1 158
5. Central-Phenix City 4-2 142
6. Fairhope 3-1 91
7. Daphne 4-1 75
8. Theodore 4-1 74
9. Austin 4-1 39
10. Prattville; 4-2; 38
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-1) 12, James Clemens (4-2) 11, Sparkman (3-2) 5.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Oxford 5-1 276
2. Saraland 5-1 190
3. Mountain Brook 4-1 181
4. Clay-Chalkville 5-0 164
5. Pinson Valley 4-2 128
6. Lee-Montgomery 4-1 102
7. Opelika 3-2 86
8. Blount 4-2 77
9. McGill-Toolen 3-1 58
10. Muscle Shoals 4-1 14
Others receiving votes: Northridge (6-0) 11, Cullman (5-1) 8, Pelham (5-1) 7, Briarwood Christian (5-1) 6, Eufaula (4-2) 3.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Pleasant Grove 4-1 227
2. St. Paul’s Episcopal 5-0 217
3. Ramsay 5-0 215
4. Central-Clay County 5-1 155
5. Guntersville 5-0 137
6. Alexandria 5-0 121
7. Pike Road 6-0 89
8. Faith-Mobile 4-1 70
9. Demopolis 6-0 41
10. UMS-Wright 3-2 27
Others receiving votes: Fairview (4-1) 6, Sylacauga (4-1) 3, Greenville (4-1) 1, Leeds (5-1) 1, Russellville (5-1) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. American Christian 5-0 276
2. Madison Academy 4-0 188
3. Mobile Christian 4-0 173
4. Gordo 5-1 158
5. Good Hope 6-0 137
6. Madison County 5-1 100
7. Jacksonville 4-2 92
8. Handley 3-0 64
9. Bibb County 4-2 37
10. Etowah 3-2 19
Others receiving votes: Alabama Christian (4-1) 15, Williamson (4-2) 14, West Limestone (4-1) 12, Cherokee County (5-1) 5, Jackson (4-2) 5, Northside (4-1) 5, Central-Florence (5-1) 3, Oneonta (3-1) 3, Priceville (4-1) 3, Vigor (2-2) 2.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Piedmont 5-0 273
2. Fyffe 5-0 209
3. Walter Wellborn 5-0 181
4. Flomaton 5-0 159
5. Montgomery Aca. 6-0 118
6. Ohatchee 4-1 111
7. T.R. Miller 4-2 86
8. Thomasville 5-0 80
9. Catholic-Montgomery 4-2 34
10. Opp 5-1 31
Others receiving votes: Trinity (4-1) 16, Bayside Academy (5-1) 9, Reeltown (3-2) 3, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-2) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Randolph County 5-0 240
2. Mars Hill Bible 4-1 228
3. Red Bay 4-0 187
4. Leroy 4-1 158
5. G.W. Long 4-0 129
6. Lanett 4-2 114
7. North Sand Mountain 5-0 68
8. Spring Garden 4-1 55
9. Falkville 5-0 45
10. Clarke County 4-1 39
Others receiving votes: Geneva County (5-0) 22, Westbrook Christian (5-0) 14, Colbert County (6-0) 7, Elba (4-2) 3, B.B. Comer (4-1) 2.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Brantley 5-0 276
2. Linden 4-0 207
3. Maplesville 5-1 180
4. Notasulga 4-0 148
5. Sweet Water 2-2 124
6. Pickens County 4-1 118
7. Decatur Heritage 4-2 93
8. Millry 5-0 84
9. Florala 5-0 54
10. Valley Head 5-1 17
Others receiving votes: Winterboro (5-1) 8, Autaugaville (4-1) 1, Marengo (3-2) 1.