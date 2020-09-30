Etowah ranked No. 10 in ASWA football poll

Released September 30

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Thompson 6-0 276

2. Hoover 6-0 205

3. Auburn 6-0 185

4. Hewitt-Trussville 5-1 158

5. Central-Phenix City 4-2 142

6. Fairhope 3-1 91

7. Daphne 4-1 75

8. Theodore 4-1 74

9. Austin 4-1 39

10. Prattville; 4-2; 38

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-1) 12, James Clemens (4-2) 11, Sparkman (3-2) 5.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Oxford 5-1 276

2. Saraland 5-1 190

3. Mountain Brook 4-1 181

4. Clay-Chalkville 5-0 164

5. Pinson Valley 4-2 128

6. Lee-Montgomery 4-1 102

7. Opelika 3-2 86

8. Blount 4-2 77

9. McGill-Toolen 3-1 58

10. Muscle Shoals 4-1 14

Others receiving votes: Northridge (6-0) 11, Cullman (5-1) 8, Pelham (5-1) 7, Briarwood Christian (5-1) 6, Eufaula (4-2) 3.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Pleasant Grove 4-1 227

2. St. Paul’s Episcopal 5-0 217

3. Ramsay 5-0 215

4. Central-Clay County 5-1 155

5. Guntersville 5-0 137

6. Alexandria 5-0 121

7. Pike Road 6-0 89

8. Faith-Mobile 4-1 70

9. Demopolis 6-0 41

10. UMS-Wright 3-2 27

Others receiving votes: Fairview (4-1) 6, Sylacauga (4-1) 3, Greenville (4-1) 1, Leeds (5-1) 1, Russellville (5-1) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. American Christian 5-0 276

2. Madison Academy 4-0 188

3. Mobile Christian 4-0 173

4. Gordo 5-1 158

5. Good Hope 6-0 137

6. Madison County 5-1 100

7. Jacksonville 4-2 92

8. Handley 3-0 64

9. Bibb County 4-2 37

10. Etowah 3-2 19

Others receiving votes: Alabama Christian (4-1) 15, Williamson (4-2) 14, West Limestone (4-1) 12, Cherokee County (5-1) 5, Jackson (4-2) 5, Northside (4-1) 5, Central-Florence (5-1) 3, Oneonta (3-1) 3, Priceville (4-1) 3, Vigor (2-2) 2.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Piedmont 5-0 273

2. Fyffe 5-0 209

3. Walter Wellborn 5-0 181

4. Flomaton 5-0 159

5. Montgomery Aca. 6-0 118

6. Ohatchee 4-1 111

7. T.R. Miller 4-2 86

8. Thomasville 5-0 80

9. Catholic-Montgomery 4-2 34

10. Opp 5-1 31

Others receiving votes: Trinity (4-1) 16, Bayside Academy (5-1) 9, Reeltown (3-2) 3, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-2) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Randolph County 5-0 240

2. Mars Hill Bible 4-1 228

3. Red Bay 4-0 187

4. Leroy 4-1 158

5. G.W. Long 4-0 129

6. Lanett 4-2 114

7. North Sand Mountain 5-0 68

8. Spring Garden 4-1 55

9. Falkville 5-0 45

10. Clarke County 4-1 39

Others receiving votes: Geneva County (5-0) 22, Westbrook Christian (5-0) 14, Colbert County (6-0) 7, Elba (4-2) 3, B.B. Comer (4-1) 2.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Brantley 5-0 276

2. Linden 4-0 207

3. Maplesville 5-1 180

4. Notasulga 4-0 148

5. Sweet Water 2-2 124

6. Pickens County 4-1 118

7. Decatur Heritage 4-2 93

8. Millry 5-0 84

9. Florala 5-0 54

10. Valley Head 5-1 17

Others receiving votes: Winterboro (5-1) 8, Autaugaville (4-1) 1, Marengo (3-2) 1.