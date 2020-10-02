Cheese Dip to Die For, Taco Soup and Gooey Pineapple Cake

By Andy Bedwell

My favorite football menu is the following:

Cheese Dip to Die For

1 (8-ounce) cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup mayonnaise

1 bundle chopped

green onions

½ cup bacon bits

2 cups Monterey

Jack cheese, shredded

12 Ritz crackers, crumbled

Mix together cream cheese, mayonnaise, onions, one-half of the bacon bits, and Monterey Jack cheese. Top with Ritz crackers and remaining bacon bits. Microwave for five minutes on high until bubbly. Dip with Ritz crackers or nacho chips.

Andy’s Note: We love this dip! Instead of using the microwave, I usually just slide this in the oven for a few minutes. I always double this recipe. So good and so easy!

Taco Soup

2 pounds ground chuck

1 large onion, chopped

Brown both of these

together and drain.

1 can Rotel tomatoes

2 large cans of tomatoes

1 can white shoe

peg corn, drained

1 can yellow

whole corn, drained

1 can chili beans

1 can pinto beans

1 package Hidden

Valley ranch dressing mix

3 tablespoons sugar

(very important)

2 tablespoons

Worcestershire sauce

1 cup ketchup

Black pepper, lots

Mix all of this really well and put it in a large boiler. Then add three cups of water and simmer for three to four hours.

Andy’s Note: I never put this in a crock pot because they are never large enough for this recipe. This soup needs plenty of room to simmer. Most taco soup recipes seem to always be too thick. This is really more of a soup, and the water keeps it from being so strong. Mary Virginia brought us some last night for dinner, and it tasted so good. Sometimes, I like to break a little spaghetti into thirds and add to the soup at the very end of the simmering. It goes without saying that Mexican cornbread is delicious with this soup.

Gooey Pineapple Cake

1 yellow cake mix

Make cake as directed

1 20-ounce can

crushed pineapple

1 1/3 cups sugar

1 3.4 ounce box

French vanilla pudding

Make as directed

1 ½ cups heavy cream

1 cup flaked, sweetened coconut

Make cake mix as directed and pour into a 9×13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. While cake is baking, combine the pineapple and 1 cup sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Stir constantly. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly. Remove the cake from the oven and with a fork, punch holes into the cake. Pour the pineapple mixture over the hot cake.

Prepare the pudding as directed. Spread the pudding over the cake and refrigerate. Whip the cream and remaining sugar until stiff. Cover the top with whipped cream and sprinkle the coconut on top.

Andy’s Note: I promise you that you will never bring any of this cake home and you will always be asked for the recipe. You can decorate with some beautiful long stemmed red cherries. Keep refrigerated until you are ready to serve. This dessert would be beautiful in a stemmed goblet with some glazed blueberries on top.

Happy football cooking,

Andy

