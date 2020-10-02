In Loving Memory – Don W. McGinnis

Don W. McGinnis, 79, died September 24, 2020 at home in North Gadsden with his family by his side. He was born at home on June 1, 1941 in North Gadsden. He became a Christian at an early age and graduated high school in Gadsden. In June 1960, he married his sweetheart, Judy, at James Memorial Baptist Church. Don and Judy recently celebrated 60 beautiful years of marriage.

Don began his retail career at Dan Cohen’s located on Broad Street in Gadsden as a shoe salesman. Always ambitious, he advanced his career with Butler Shoes as a manager and an area supervisor. He was responsible for a number of stores throughout the Southeast.

During his career, Don and his wife Judy had the opportunity to live in several different states. They had many adventures and made several sweet friends along the way. However, the two of them always wanted to be closer to their hometown and in 1974 they were able to return to Gadsden, where they raised their two daughters, Cynthia and Molly.

While in Gadsden, Don owned and operated Pedo’s in Rainbow City. Many peo-ple have fond memories of Don being there as Santa during his favorite holiday, Christmas. Don also co-owned Edie Adams Cut and Curl Beauty Salons with his sister, Joyce. Before retiring, Don enjoyed working at Rainbow Lanes in Rainbow City.

Throughout his life, Don always stepped in with a helping hand. Whether it was working with Gadsden High students to build their homecoming floats or being a band booster at Southside High, Don was always there for his girls. Don had a gift for making life fun for himself and those around him. He lived a full life and encouraged others to do the same.

Don’s resilience and strength was a testimony to all who knew him when he suffered a stroke in 2003. Despite this, he did not let his medical conditions keep him from enjoying life. He practiced strengthening his hand by teaching himself to create beautiful paintings. Playing and spending time with his grandchildren was such a joy for him. He also continued to pursue his love of singing gospel hymns and blessing his family with wonderful Sunday dinners for them to enjoy together.

Don was a devoted man who was adored by his family and friends. He was a faithful Christian who never met a stranger. He knew how to make a person feel special; and it takes a special person to do that. He will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Willard and Bertha McGinnis; brother, Everette McGinnis; and sister, Joyce Daniel Childs. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Judy McGinnis; his daughters, Ms. Cynthia McGinnis and Mrs. Molly McDonald (Phillip); and two grandchildren, Ellen McDonald and Drew McDonald. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.