Local runners medal at Guntersville, Oakville

Photo by Chris McCarthy/Messenger

Several area runners medaled at cross country events last Saturday (Oct. 3).

At the Guntersville Invitational, Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green took third place in the boys Class 1A-4A varsity race of 113 competitors with a time of 16:48.93.

Ashville’s Joe Stevens finished 10th at 17:57.45. Hokes Bluff’s Beyer Morrison placed 16th at 18:40.91, while Ashville’s Bruce Pantoja came in 17th at 18:44.31.

Hokes Bluff finished in third place in the team scoring with an average time of 18:28.97.

In the girls 1A-4A race with 101 participants, Ashville’s Meghan McCarthy helped the Lady Bulldogs finish third in team scoring with a fourth-place time of 21:19.61. Kathleen McCarthy came in 10th at 21:56.86, followed by Hokes Bluff’s Elizabeth Edge in 13th at 22:45.57 and Hokes Bluff’s Kiera Johnson on 15th at 22:59.40.

The lone top 10 performance in the 5A-7A events was Sardis’ Barit Snead 9pictured above), who came in 10th out of 126 participants in the girl’s event with a time of 20:20.27.

Southside’s Zoie Menk and Alexis Valentine finished 13th and 15th, respectively, with times of 21:00.88 and 21:29.15.

In the 144-member boys 5A-7A event, Ryan Maudsley (16:44.64), Luke Holcombe (16:46.25) and Jackson Griggs (16:47.71) finished in 14th, 15th and 16th place, respectively.

Southside’s Sam Kilgo took first place in the boys Varsity B race out of 84 participants, clocking in at 18:06.11.

At the Jesse Owens XC Classic Small School 5K at Indian Mounds Park in Oakville, Glencoe’s Katie Giles finished third out of 151 participants in the girls 3A-4A event with a time of 19:30.35. Giles was the top finisher in public school runners and state of Alabama runners.

In the boys 1A-2A race, Westbrook Christian’s Asher Curp finished seventh out of 107 runners with a time of 17:43.62.