Westbrook, Southside, Hokes Bluff, Etowah post football wins

Photo by Chris McCarthy/Messenger

Westbrook Christian 44, West End 13

Westbrook Christian remained undefeated on the season with a 44-13 victory over West End on Oct. 2 in Rainbow City.

For the Warriors (6-0, 4-0), Ryan Scott (pictured above) rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while KarMichael Cattling ran 10 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Noles was 3 for 8 in passing for 34 yards and a touchdown. He also had an 18-yard touchdown run.

Presley White caught a 38-yard touchdown.

Defensively, Caiden Wyatt, Carson Wiggins and Micaiah Myers each had an interception, with Wiggins returning his for a touchdown.

For the Patriots (4-3, 1-3), Trevor Willett and Hunter Tucker each had seven tackles, followed by Jake Edwards and Isaiah Roberson with six each and Malachai Whisenant with five.

Both teams continue region play this week. Westbrook travels to Spring Garden, while West End visits Sand Rock.

Southside 54, Springville 41

Michael Rich threw for over 300 yards and Carmel Davis rushed for over 300 as Southside outlasted Springville, 54-41, on Oct. 2 at Barney Hood Stadium.

The win improved the Panthers record to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in Class 6A, Region 7.

Rich accounted for six touchdowns, four rushing and two through the air. He was 16 for 25 in passing for 321 yards.

Davis ran for a TD and caught two passes for 45 yards.

Aulden Battles had seven receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Hitchcock had five tackles and an interception. Brody Johnson had four stops.

Hokes Bluff, 62, Weaver 8

Hokes Bluff hammered Weaver, 62-8, on Oct. 9 in a Class 3A, Region 5 game.

The Eagles (4-2, 3-1) outgained the Bearcats 342 to 115 in total yardage, all on the ground.

Layton Horne led the Hokes Bluff rushing attack with 89 yards on nine carries, followed by Justice Brock with 67 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts.

Hunter Burke finished with 65 yards and a touchdown on only two carries, while Noah Sprayberry had 35 yards on three attempts.

Brayson Hayes had five tackles, while Tucker Griffin, Dylan Johnson and Ian Stinson each had a sack. Westin Day had an interception.

The Eagles host region rival Walter Wellborn this Friday (Oct. 9).

Etowah 31, Good Hope 20

Etowah posted a big Class 4A, Region 6 win on Oct. 2, defeated fifth ranked Good Hope, 31-20. For the No. 10 Blue Devils (4-2, 3-0), Trent Davis rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. He also caught two passes for 39 yards.

Trace Thompson was 8 for 11 in passing for 117 yards and a touchdown. Ollie Finch had three receptions for 34 yards and a score.

Etowah continues region play this Friday (Oct. 9) at Hanceville.

Tuscaloosa County, 26, Gadsden City 23

Gadsden City came up short to Tuscaloosa County, 26-23, in a Class 7A, Region 3 game on Oct. 2 in Northport.

For the Titans (3-4, 1-3), Brady Troup completed 10 of 20 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, both to J.C. Woods. Woods had four receptions for 51 yards, while JaHemm Norris and DeMarcus Macon each caught two passes.

C.J. Miller rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Malik Woods had six tackles, followed by Aaron Richard and Calvin Wilson with five each. Wilson and J’Monte Lee each had a sack, while Rodney Johnson had an interception.

Gadsden City continues region action this Friday (Oct. 9) at home against Thompson.

Walter Wellborn 49, Glencoe 0

Glencoe fell to Walter Wellborn, 49-0, on Oct. 2 in a Class 3A, Region 5 game. For the Yellow Jackets (2-4, 1-3), Austin Cochran had five tackles, while Justin Dove had four. Glencoe hosts region rival Ohatchee this Friday (Oct. 2).

Guntersville 64, Sardis 0

Sardis fell to 0-6 on the season after a 64-0 loss to Class 5A, Region 7 rival Guntersville on Oct. 2. The Lions host West Point this Friday (Oct. 9) in region action.

Spring Garden 59, Gaston 0

Gaston lost to Spring Garden, 59-0, on Oct. 2 in Class 2A, Region 6 play. The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4) visit region rival Cleveland this Friday (Oct. 9).