Lady Bulldogs to host area tournament

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Ashville improved to 20-6 on the season after a tri-match sweep last Monday (Oct. 5) in Walnut Grove.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated host West End, 25-18, 25-17, followed by a 26-24, 18-25, 16-14 victory over Sardis.

For Ashville, Sera Beth Potter (pictured above) had 21 kills, 23 digs and three aces; Ryleigh Waid had 37 assists and 16 digs; AD Engle had 34 digs; Whitney Goodwin had 12 kills and six aces; Callie Stewart had 10 digs; and Kayla Simpson had four kills.

On Oct. 1, Ashville clinched the Class 4A, Area 10 regular season title during a tri-match sweep at AHS. The Lady Bulldogs defeated area rival Oneonta, 25-22, 25-13, 25-20 to earn the right to host the area tournament later this month. Ashville later beat St. Clair County rival Springville, 25-21, 12-25, 15-13.

For Ashville, Sera Beth Potter had 17 kills, 17 digs and nine aces; Ryleigh Waid had 38 assists and 24 digs; Whitney Goodwin had 11 kills, five digs and three blocks; AD Engle had 21 digs; Callie Stewart had 18 digs and three aces; Kayla Simpson had 11 kills; and Hannah England had three kills.