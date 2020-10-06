Local players recognized by AHSAA

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Several area football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 5.

Southside’s Michael Rich (pictured above) was 16 for 25 in passing for 321 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 54-41 win over Springville. Rich accounted for six touchdowns, four rushing and two through the air. One of those TD passes went to Audlen Battlers, who had seven receptions for 184 yards. Carnel Davis rushed for 300 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. He also caught two passes for 45 yards.

Etowah’s Trent Davis rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in the Blue Devils’ 31-20 win over Good Hope. He also caught two passes for 39 yards.

Westbrook Christian’s Ryan Scott rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in the Warriors’ 44-13 victory over West End-Walnut Grove.

Gadsden City’s C.J. Miller rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in the Titans’ 26-23 loss to Tuscaloosa County.