Blue Devils ranked No. 7 in ASWA football poll

Released October 7
Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Thompson 7-0 276
2. Hoover 7-0 204
3. Auburn 7-0 187
4. Hewitt-Trussville 5-2 131
5. Fairhope 4-1 115
6. Daphne 5-1 99
7. Theodore 5-1 96
8. Central-Phenix City 4-3 90
9. Austin 5-1 49
10. Prattville 5-2 45
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (5-2) 9, Sparkman (4-2) 7, Oak Mountain (5-1) 3.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Oxford 5-1 276
2. Mountain Brook 4-1 197
3. Clay-Chalkville 6-0 187
4. Pinson Valley 5-2 150
5. Opelika 4-2 124
6. Saraland 5-2 107
7. Blount 5-2 79
8. McGill-Toolen Catholic 4-1 67
9. Spanish Fort 4-2 34
10. Muscle Shoals 5-1 33
Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (4-2) 15, Pelham (6-1) 15, Briarwood (6-1) 12, Athens (4-2) 4, Carver-Montgomery (4-2) 4, Eufaula (5-2) 3, Cullman (6-1) 2, Fort Payne (4-2) 2.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Pleasant Grove 5-1 243
2. St. Paul’s Episcopal 6-0 210
3. Ramsay 6-0 206
4. Central-Clay County 6-1 157
5. Guntersville 6-0 134
6. Alexandria 6-0 121
7. Pike Road 7-0 86
8. Faith-Mobile 5-1 76
9. Demopolis 6-0 44
10. Fairview 5-1 14
Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (5-1) 8, East Limestone (5-1) 3, Leeds (6-1) 3, UMS-Wright (3-3) 3, Russellville (6-1) 2, Greenville (4-2) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. American Christian 6-0 276
2. Madison Academy 5-0 193
3. Mobile Christian 5-0 181
4. Gordo 5-1 162
5. Madison County 6-1 114
6. Handley 4-0 95
7. Etowah 4-2 79
8. Jacksonville 4-3 63
9. Bibb County 5-2 43
10. Good Hope 6-1 42
Others receiving votes: Alabama Christian (5-1) 18, Williamson (5-2) 17, West Limestone (5-1) 9, Central-Florence (6-1) 6, Priceville (5-1) 5, Oneonta (4-1) 4, Cherokee County (6-1) 2, Northside (5-1) 2.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 6-0 273
2. Walter Wellborn 6-0 202
3. Flomaton 6-0 170
4. Ohatchee 5-1 163
5. Piedmont 5-1 141
6. Montgomery Academy6-0 116
7. Thomasville 6-0 82
8. T.R. Miller 5-2 79
9. Catholic-Montgomery 5-2 34
10. Opp 6-1 31
Others receiving votes: Trinity (5-1) 13, East Lawrence (5-1) 4, Winfield (6-1) 2, Lauderdale County (6-1) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Randolph County 6-0 243
2. Mars Hill Bible 5-1 225
3. Red Bay 5-0 187
4. Leroy 5-1 154
5. G.W. Long 5-0 131
6. Lanett 5-2 116
7. North Sand Mountain 6-0 77
8. Spring Garden 5-1 63
9. Falkville 6-0 45
10. Clarke County 5-1 43
Others receiving votes: Westbrook Christian (6-0) 17, Elba (5-2) 8, B.B. Comer (5-1) 1, Geneva County (5-1) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Brantley 6-0 273
2. Linden 5-0 210
3. Maplesville 5-1 180
4. Notasulga 5-0 149
5. Sweet Water 3-2 133
6. Pickens County 5-1 112
7. Decatur Heritage 5-2 90
8. Millry 6-0 83
9. Florala 6-0 55
10. Valley Head 6-1 22
Others receiving votes: Winterboro (6-1) 3, Autaugaville (5-1) 1.