Blue Devils ranked No. 7 in ASWA football poll

Released October 7

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Thompson 7-0 276

2. Hoover 7-0 204

3. Auburn 7-0 187

4. Hewitt-Trussville 5-2 131

5. Fairhope 4-1 115

6. Daphne 5-1 99

7. Theodore 5-1 96

8. Central-Phenix City 4-3 90

9. Austin 5-1 49

10. Prattville 5-2 45

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (5-2) 9, Sparkman (4-2) 7, Oak Mountain (5-1) 3.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Oxford 5-1 276

2. Mountain Brook 4-1 197

3. Clay-Chalkville 6-0 187

4. Pinson Valley 5-2 150

5. Opelika 4-2 124

6. Saraland 5-2 107

7. Blount 5-2 79

8. McGill-Toolen Catholic 4-1 67

9. Spanish Fort 4-2 34

10. Muscle Shoals 5-1 33

Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (4-2) 15, Pelham (6-1) 15, Briarwood (6-1) 12, Athens (4-2) 4, Carver-Montgomery (4-2) 4, Eufaula (5-2) 3, Cullman (6-1) 2, Fort Payne (4-2) 2.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Pleasant Grove 5-1 243

2. St. Paul’s Episcopal 6-0 210

3. Ramsay 6-0 206

4. Central-Clay County 6-1 157

5. Guntersville 6-0 134

6. Alexandria 6-0 121

7. Pike Road 7-0 86

8. Faith-Mobile 5-1 76

9. Demopolis 6-0 44

10. Fairview 5-1 14

Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (5-1) 8, East Limestone (5-1) 3, Leeds (6-1) 3, UMS-Wright (3-3) 3, Russellville (6-1) 2, Greenville (4-2) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. American Christian 6-0 276

2. Madison Academy 5-0 193

3. Mobile Christian 5-0 181

4. Gordo 5-1 162

5. Madison County 6-1 114

6. Handley 4-0 95

7. Etowah 4-2 79

8. Jacksonville 4-3 63

9. Bibb County 5-2 43

10. Good Hope 6-1 42

Others receiving votes: Alabama Christian (5-1) 18, Williamson (5-2) 17, West Limestone (5-1) 9, Central-Florence (6-1) 6, Priceville (5-1) 5, Oneonta (4-1) 4, Cherokee County (6-1) 2, Northside (5-1) 2.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 6-0 273

2. Walter Wellborn 6-0 202

3. Flomaton 6-0 170

4. Ohatchee 5-1 163

5. Piedmont 5-1 141

6. Montgomery Academy6-0 116

7. Thomasville 6-0 82

8. T.R. Miller 5-2 79

9. Catholic-Montgomery 5-2 34

10. Opp 6-1 31

Others receiving votes: Trinity (5-1) 13, East Lawrence (5-1) 4, Winfield (6-1) 2, Lauderdale County (6-1) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Randolph County 6-0 243

2. Mars Hill Bible 5-1 225

3. Red Bay 5-0 187

4. Leroy 5-1 154

5. G.W. Long 5-0 131

6. Lanett 5-2 116

7. North Sand Mountain 6-0 77

8. Spring Garden 5-1 63

9. Falkville 6-0 45

10. Clarke County 5-1 43

Others receiving votes: Westbrook Christian (6-0) 17, Elba (5-2) 8, B.B. Comer (5-1) 1, Geneva County (5-1) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Brantley 6-0 273

2. Linden 5-0 210

3. Maplesville 5-1 180

4. Notasulga 5-0 149

5. Sweet Water 3-2 133

6. Pickens County 5-1 112

7. Decatur Heritage 5-2 90

8. Millry 6-0 83

9. Florala 6-0 55

10. Valley Head 6-1 22

Others receiving votes: Winterboro (6-1) 3, Autaugaville (5-1) 1.