Business Spotlight: Heritage Outdoors, LLC

Heritage Outdoors, LLC owner Drew Keenum (pictured above) discusses his business. Heritage Outdoors has been recognized with an article featuring Keenum published in Lawn & Landscape Magazine.

Describe how your business began.

My business began when I was a junior in high school. I began mowing residential yards and expanded to even some commercial properties. I loved working outdoors and took courses on different aspects of lawn care. After graduating from the University of Alabama and working at other jobs, I decided that I would do what I most loved. I always worked at promoting my lawn/landscaping company even though I had a full-time job. After much prayer, consideration and advice, I decided that I would do what I loved and further develop my business.

What inspired the name Heritage Outdoors?

The name Heritage Outdoors was actually inspired by my wanting people to know that my company offered more than just cutting and maintaining lawns. We offer a variety of services from building decks, Belgard patios, firepits to landscaping, installing and maintenance of irrigation systems, offering chemicals. We also have a storefront where lawn care/landscape supplies can be purchased, as well as storage units that are on site.

Heritage comes from the fact that I have been in business for about 20 years.

How long have you been established in Rainbow City?

I was raised in Rainbow City, so I have been established in Rainbow City since 2004. However, I have just actually developed my property since 2019 with an office area, supply showroom, storage units and shop.

Do you offer services year-round?

Yes, we offer services year-round. Of course, landscaping is a year-round job. Cleaning up leaves, tree services and irrigations are just a few of the year-round services that we offer.

Are there restrictions during COVID-19?

Since our work was performed outdoors, there were not really any restrictions; however, we did follow the guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks if we were in close contact with customers.

Is this a family owned business? If so, describe the family-working relationship.

This is a family business; my parents help in the office from time-to-time. My dad will go with me to give estimates and at other times. My mother helps me in the office at times. All my family has been a great encouragement to me over the years.

What differs Heritage Outdoors from other similar businesses?

There are some really great businesses in this area. However, we do try to work closely with our customers to give them the best we can at reasonable prices, on a time frame that works for everyone (weather permitting). We give professional advice and answer questions that they may have concerning their lawn, landscaping or any other service that we offer.

What do community members gain from partnering with Heritage Outdoors?

As a business owner, we try to support local businesses, so the community has much to be gained by buying from and dealing with local businesses.

What is Heritage Outdoors’ mission?

Our experience allows us to do a great job every time as we provide our customers with the highest quality lawn and landscaping services. It is our goal to build long-term relationships with our customers, vendors and others in this industry. We will focus on being the best in the field of lawn maintenance and landscape design. We hope to accomplish this by:

Never forgetting who has enabled us to establish this business by giving all the glory and honor to God.

Always providing the best quality and the most dependable service.

Treating our customers’ properties as if they are our won.

Listening to our customers as they explain their vision for their property.

Being trustworthy and doing what we say we will do.

What do employees enjoy the most about working with Heritage Outdoors?

Bobbie: “I enjoy working part time in the business because I have talked to and have met some of the most wonderful people, whether they be vendors or customers, in different counties where we provide services.”

Mason: “Working for Heritage Outdoors is great! The owner, Drew Keenum, is extremely knowledgeable, and he listens to me when I offer suggestions or advice about a certain project. He also makes me feel that I am a valued employee.”

Other Employees: “We have a great time working; it’s hard work, but our boss works with us when he needs to. We all feel like we are working as a team to do the best we can do.”

If someone is interested in hiring Heritage Outdoors for work, how do they contact you?

We are located at 123 Crescent Court, Rainbow City, AL 35906. Our phone number is 256-312-4777. We can be found on Facebook under Rainbow Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC (we have just recently added Heritage Outdoor, so the Facebook page still is the Rainbow Lawn Care) and online at Rainbow Lawn Care Heritage Outdoors LLC.

If you are in need of any of the services that Heritage Outdoors offers, please contact us. We want to provide these services with the knowledge, integrity and craftsmanship that it takes to give our customers quality service in the field of lawn care/landscaping and any of the other services that we offer.