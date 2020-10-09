No. 7 Blue Devils extend region streak

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Etowah 40, Hanceville 0

Class 5A No. 7 Etowah remained undefeated in Region 6 play with a 40-0 win over Hanceville on Oct. 8. For the No. 7 Blue Devils ((5-2, 5-0), Trent Davis (pictured above) rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Kahlil Hughley added 71 yards on 10 attempts. Trace Thompson completed 5 of 12 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. NyNy Davis had two receptions for 29 yards.

Etowah has an open date next week before hosting region rival Dora on Oct. 23.

Thompson 48, Gadsden City 0

Gadsden City fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in Class 7A, Region after a 48-0 loss to Thompson on Oct. 8 at GCHS. For the Titans, C.J. Miller rushed for 62 yards on 11 carries, while Ra’Tavious Hicks gained 45 yards on 10 attempts.

DeMarcus Macon was 7 for 15 in passing for 42 yards. J.C. Woods had four receptions for 29 yards.

Jamari Boston had five tackles, including two for a loss, and a sack.

Gadsden City continues region play next Friday (Oct. 16) at Hewitt-Trussville.

Dora 35, Ashville 20

Ashville fell to Dora, 35-20, on Oct. 8 in a Class 4A, Region 6 game. For the Bulldogs (2-5, 0-4), Adriane Hernandez rushed nine times for 118 yards. Luke Harris gained 58 yards on 13 carries, while Cole Hyatt added 27 yards on five attempts.

Dylan Harris was 7 for 9 in passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Hernandez and Hayden Phillips each had two receptions.

Clay Kelley had 17 tackles, followed by Luke Harris and Travis Smith with six each.

Ashville continues region play on Oct. 16 at home against Hanceville.

Ohatchee 57, Glencoe 14

Glencoe lost to Class 3A, Region 5 rival Ohatchee, 57-14, on Oct. 8 at GHS.

For the Yellow Jackets (2-5, 1-4), Caleb Sims rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on five attempts. Hayden Smith and Justin Dove each had one pass receptions. Defensively, Taylor Shaneyfelt had seven tackles, followed by T.J. Peeples with six and Hunter Hannes with four.

The Yellow Jackets host Saks on Oct. 16 in another region game.

Walter Wellborn 33, Hokes Bluff 9

Hokes Bluff lost to Class 3A No. 2 Walter Wellborn, 33-9, in a Region 5 game on Oct. 8.

For the Eagles (4-3, 3-2), Connor Faulkner was 7 for 16 in passing for 60 yards. Nickey Jenkins, Kyle Patterson, Hunter Burke and Cole Stone each had two receptions. Noah Sprayberry paced the Hokes Bluff ground game with 51 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Will Clemons led defensively with 11 tackles, followed by Burke with six and Ian Stinson with five.

The Eagles travel to region rival Piedmont on Oct. 16.

West Point 43, Sardis 7

Sardis lost to Class 5A, Region 7 rival West Point, 43-7, on Oct. 8 in Sardis City. The Lions (0-7, 0-4) visit region rival Crossville on Oct. 16.

Cleveland 49, Gaston 0

Gaston lost to Cleveland, 49-0, in a Class 2A, Region 6 game on Oct. 8. The Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5) travel to Locust Fork on Oct. 16 for more region action.

Sand Rock 20, West End 18

Sand Rock edged West End, 20-18, in a Class 2A, Region 6 game on Oct. 8. The Patriots (4-4, 1-4) host region rival Southeastern on Oct. 16.

Valley Head 70, Coosa Christian 38

Coosa Christian lost to Class 1A, Region 7 rival Valley Head, 70-38, on Oct. 8 in Gadsden. The Conquerors (2-5, 0-4) host Sumiton Christian in a region game on Oct. 16.