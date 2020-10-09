Ranch Bean Soup, Pepper Jack Cheese Potato Soup, Vegetable Beef Soup and Andy's Mexican Cornbread

By Andy Bedwell

What could be better than a warm and comforting, creamy soup on a cold day? Cheering on a big game, applauding a good movie or just catching up with family and friends are all great reasons to host a get-together with a variety of yummy soups. Whatever the occasion, you are sure to get the trophy for the hostess with the most-est.

Ranch Bean Soup

1 to 1 ½ pounds

ground beef

1 onion

2 cans ranch beans

3 cans Campbell’s

Minestrone Soup

1 16 ounce can

diced tomatoes

1 can Rotel tomatoes

Brown ground beef and onion together. Dump all of the ingredients in a crock pot or stove pot. Leave three hours on stove on low or five to six hours low in crock pot. Get it hot in crock pot and turn down to low.

Andy’s Note: Milly said that she use to put in a crock pot before she left for school and turn off when she got home a little after 3 p.m. I garnish with shredded cheese sometimes. This is DELICIOUS and great for football parties. I keep it in my freezer in individual baggies for anytime. Thank you, Milly Yother, for sharing this wonderful recipe.

Pepper Jack Cheese Potato Soup

7-8 potatoes,

peeled and cubed

2 cans of chicken broth

1 can of cream

of onion soup

1 can of cream

of celery soup

8 ounces Pepper Jack Cheese (make sure

you grate the cheese)

8 ounces sour cream

Boil potatoes in Chicken Broth (do not add water)

When potatoes are tender, mash with a potato masher (not electric mixer). Add broth, soups, sour cream and grated Pepper Jack cheese and stir until cheese melts. May add bacon bits.

Thank you, Doris Collier, for sharing this delicious soup recipe!

Vegetable Beef Soup

1 pound ground Chuck

1 onion, diced

2 medium potatoes,

peeled and diced

2 can beef broth

(14.5 ounce cans)

1 can condensed

tomato soup

2 teaspoon

Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon sugar

black pepper to taste

1 can of black-eyed peas

1 can of baby lima

or medium lima beans

1 can of Shoe Peg corn

Brown onion and groundchuck until no longer pink. Drain. Add potatoes, broth, tomato soup, Worcestershire sauce, Italian seasoning, sugar, peas, corn and beans. Bring to a slight boil and simmer for an hour or longer. Add no salt!

Thank you, Mary Fielder, for this great soup recipe.

Andy’s Mexican Cornbread

2 cups self-rising cornmeal

2 eggs

½ cup Parmesan cheese

Pimento, medium jar, drained and mashed

with a fork

1 ¼ cup milk

1 medium onion, chopped

1 small can

cream style corn

2 jalapeno peppers, chopped with the seeds (Use your own judgment)

¾ cup Crisco oil

Mix all ingredients and pour into a greased and hot iron skillet. Bake at 375 degrees for about 45 minutes or until done.

Andy’s Note: All I can say is that this is the Bedwell, Fielder and Reddish family favorite. I have found that this cornbread is delicious with any kind of soup.

Happy Soup Cooking, Andy

