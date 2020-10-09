Sardis’ Snead, Ashville girls finish runner-up at Fairview 5K

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Sardis High freshman Barit Snead finished runner-up and the Ashville girls took second place at the Fairview Hay of a Run 5K on October 8.

Competing in the Class 5A-7A event, Snead (pictured above) posted a second-place time of 20:51.14.

The Lady Bulldogs, whose average time of 22:28.41 was only six seconds behind first place White Plains in the Class 1A-4A event, had four top 15 finishers. Meghan McCarthy came in sixth place with a time of 21:53.70, followed by Taylor Knight in seventh (21:55.85), Kathleen McCarthy in ninth (22:21.29) and Emma Drinkard in 11th (22:30.05). Emma Thompson helped the Ashville cause with a 24th place time of 23:41.16.

The Ashville boys finished in third place in 1A-4A with an average time of 19:04.08. Wyatt Knight paced the Bulldogs with a fourth-place time of 17:31, followed by Joe Stevens in 10th place at 17:41.80 and Bruce Pantoja in 18th place at 18:57.

In the 5A-7A boys run, Sardis’ Blake Devin came in 11th place at 18:55.10.