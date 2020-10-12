Local players recognized by AHSAA

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Several area football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 7.

Etowah senior Trent Davis rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on six carries in Blue Devils’ 40-0 win over Hanceville.

West End junior Jay Glover had three interceptions in the Patriots’ 20-18 loss to Sand Rock.

Southside senior Michael Rich completed 20 of 32 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 28-27 loss to Fort Payne. Aulden Battles (pictured above) caught 12 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while senior Carnel Davis rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries.