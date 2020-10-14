Etowah ranked No. 6 in ASWA football pol

Released October 14
Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Thompson 8-0 276
2. Hoover 8-0 204
3. Auburn 7-0 187
4. Hewitt-Trussville 6-2 154
5. Theodore 6-1 126
6. Daphne 6-1 108
7. Central-Phenix City 5-3 98
8. Austin 6-1 72
9. Fairhope 4-2 41
10. James Clemens 6-2 20
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (6-1) 18, Prattville (5-3) 7.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Oxford 6-1 276
2. Mountain Brook 5-1 196
3. Clay-Chalkville 7-0 187
4. Pinson Valley 5-2 157
5. Opelika 5-2 134
6. Saraland 6-2 105
7. Spanish Fort 5-2 85
8. McGill-Toolen 5-1 80
9. Pelham 7-1 37
10. Blount 5-3 13
Others receiving votes: Cullman (6-1) 11, Athens (5-2) 8, Eufaula (6-2) 7, Muscle Shoals (5-2) 7, Fort Payne (5-2) 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-1) 3, Briarwood Christian (6-2) 2.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Pleasant Grove 6-1 247
2. St. Paul’s Episcopal 7-0 214
3. Ramsay 7-0 199
4. Central-Clay County 7-1 157
5. Guntersville 6-0 135
6. Alexandria 7-0 122
7. Pike Road 8-0 89
8. Faith-Mobile 6-1 69
9. Demopolis 7-0 46
10. Fairview 6-1 16
Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (6-1) 7, East Limestone (6-1) 4, Leeds (7-1) 3, UMS-Wright (4-3) 2, Russellville (6-1) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. American Christian 7-0 270
2. Madison Academy 6-0 204
3. Mobile Christian 6-0 181
4. Gordo 6-1 161
5. Handley 5-0 116
6. Etowah 5-2 105
7. Jacksonville 5-3 75
8. Madison County 6-2 55
9. Bibb County 6-2 45
10. Good Hope 7-1 37
Others receiving votes: Williamson (6-2) 20, West Limestone (6-1) 17, Alabama Christian (6-1) 12, Central-Florence (7-1) 5, Oneonta (5-1) 4, Northside (6-1) 3, Priceville (5-2) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 7-0 273
2. Walter Wellborn 7-0 202
3. Flomaton 7-0 174
4. Ohatchee 6-1 165
5. Piedmont 6-1 142
6. Montgomery Acad. 7-0 109
7. Thomasville 7-0 90
8. T.R. Miller 6-2 74
9. Catholic-Montgomery 6-2 33
10. Opp 7-1 30
Others receiving votes: Trinity (6-1) 12, East Lawrence (6-1) 4, Winfield (7-1) 2, Lauderdale County (7-1) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Randolph County 7-0 246
2. Mars Hill Bible 6-1 221
3. Red Bay 6-0 185
4. Leroy 6-1 158
5. Lanett 6-2 127
6. G.W. Long 6-0 126
7. Spring Garden 6-1 79
8. Falkville 7-0 73
9. Clarke County 6-1 61
10. North Sand Mtn. 6-1 22
Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (6-1) 5, Abbeville (6-1) 3, Geneva County (6-1) 2, Colbert County (6-1) 1, Elba (5-3) 1, Westbrook Christian (6-1) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Brantley 7-0 273
2. Linden 6-0 209
3. Maplesville 6-1 184
4. Sweet Water 4-2 151
5. Notasulga 5-1 129
6. Decatur Heritage 6-2 110
7. Florala 7-0 99
8. Valley Head 7-1 63
9. Pickens County 5-2 40
10. Berry 6-1 26
Others receiving votes: Winterboro (7-1) 14, Millry (6-1) 13.