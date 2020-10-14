Etowah ranked No. 6 in ASWA football pol

Released October 14

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Thompson 8-0 276

2. Hoover 8-0 204

3. Auburn 7-0 187

4. Hewitt-Trussville 6-2 154

5. Theodore 6-1 126

6. Daphne 6-1 108

7. Central-Phenix City 5-3 98

8. Austin 6-1 72

9. Fairhope 4-2 41

10. James Clemens 6-2 20

Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (6-1) 18, Prattville (5-3) 7.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Oxford 6-1 276

2. Mountain Brook 5-1 196

3. Clay-Chalkville 7-0 187

4. Pinson Valley 5-2 157

5. Opelika 5-2 134

6. Saraland 6-2 105

7. Spanish Fort 5-2 85

8. McGill-Toolen 5-1 80

9. Pelham 7-1 37

10. Blount 5-3 13

Others receiving votes: Cullman (6-1) 11, Athens (5-2) 8, Eufaula (6-2) 7, Muscle Shoals (5-2) 7, Fort Payne (5-2) 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-1) 3, Briarwood Christian (6-2) 2.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Pleasant Grove 6-1 247

2. St. Paul’s Episcopal 7-0 214

3. Ramsay 7-0 199

4. Central-Clay County 7-1 157

5. Guntersville 6-0 135

6. Alexandria 7-0 122

7. Pike Road 8-0 89

8. Faith-Mobile 6-1 69

9. Demopolis 7-0 46

10. Fairview 6-1 16

Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (6-1) 7, East Limestone (6-1) 4, Leeds (7-1) 3, UMS-Wright (4-3) 2, Russellville (6-1) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. American Christian 7-0 270

2. Madison Academy 6-0 204

3. Mobile Christian 6-0 181

4. Gordo 6-1 161

5. Handley 5-0 116

6. Etowah 5-2 105

7. Jacksonville 5-3 75

8. Madison County 6-2 55

9. Bibb County 6-2 45

10. Good Hope 7-1 37

Others receiving votes: Williamson (6-2) 20, West Limestone (6-1) 17, Alabama Christian (6-1) 12, Central-Florence (7-1) 5, Oneonta (5-1) 4, Northside (6-1) 3, Priceville (5-2) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 7-0 273

2. Walter Wellborn 7-0 202

3. Flomaton 7-0 174

4. Ohatchee 6-1 165

5. Piedmont 6-1 142

6. Montgomery Acad. 7-0 109

7. Thomasville 7-0 90

8. T.R. Miller 6-2 74

9. Catholic-Montgomery 6-2 33

10. Opp 7-1 30

Others receiving votes: Trinity (6-1) 12, East Lawrence (6-1) 4, Winfield (7-1) 2, Lauderdale County (7-1) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Randolph County 7-0 246

2. Mars Hill Bible 6-1 221

3. Red Bay 6-0 185

4. Leroy 6-1 158

5. Lanett 6-2 127

6. G.W. Long 6-0 126

7. Spring Garden 6-1 79

8. Falkville 7-0 73

9. Clarke County 6-1 61

10. North Sand Mtn. 6-1 22

Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (6-1) 5, Abbeville (6-1) 3, Geneva County (6-1) 2, Colbert County (6-1) 1, Elba (5-3) 1, Westbrook Christian (6-1) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Brantley 7-0 273

2. Linden 6-0 209

3. Maplesville 6-1 184

4. Sweet Water 4-2 151

5. Notasulga 5-1 129

6. Decatur Heritage 6-2 110

7. Florala 7-0 99

8. Valley Head 7-1 63

9. Pickens County 5-2 40

10. Berry 6-1 26

Others receiving votes: Winterboro (7-1) 14, Millry (6-1) 13.