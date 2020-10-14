Lady Jackets make state volleyball playoffs

Photo: Glencoe High’s Madalyn Amberson (8) spikes the ball past a pair of Geraldine defenders during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ loss in the Class 3A, Area 12 volleyball tournament championship match on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Geraldine. (Shannon J. Allen/Sand Mountain Reporter)

Glencoe finished runner-up at the Class 3A, Area 12 volley tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Geraldine.

The Lady Yellow Jackets advanced to the subregional round, where they will travel to Plainview on Saturday.

Glencoe opened the tournament with a 25-11, 25-23, 25-18 victory over Hokes Bluff before falling to Geraldine, 17-25, 22-25, 7-25 in the championship match.

For Glencoe, Bri Beyerle had 20 kills, seven digs and six blocks; Taylor Russell had 15 kills and four digs; Alie Silvey had 23 assists and 11 digs; Jaxon Sizemore had 23 assists and six digs; and Nani Bethel had 19 digs.

Making the all-tournament team were Beyerle, Russell Silvey and Bethel from Glencoe and Reese Hawks and McKenzie Bates from Hokes Bluff.