Brunswick Stew, Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup, White Chicken Chili and Andy's Everyday Southern Cornbread

By Andy Bedwell

Let’s warm up the season with some tried-and-true favorite soup recipes from some of our supporters. They showcase a wide range of flavors and textures. We guarantee you that they will make your dinner delightful.

Brunswick Stew

1 3.5 pound Pork Butt

1 4-pound whole chicken

3 gallons water

2 cups diced peeled potatoes

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 beef bouillon cubes

1 cup diced onions

1 10-ounce package

frozen baby lima beans

1 10-ounce package

frozen corn

2 28-ounce cans

crushed tomatoes

½ cup ketchup

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons

Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Place the pork and chicken in a large stockpot with the water and bring to boil on medium heat. Reduce heat and boil slightly for three hours or until tender. When cool enough to handle the meat, remove fat and chop meat into small pieces. Measure 10 cups of stock and pour into a medium pot. Add the diced potatoes, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, cayenne pepper and beef bouillon to the pot. Bring to a boil.

Cook for 10 minutes and then add the onions and corn to the pot. Cook until the potatoes and onions are done. Reduce the heat and add the meat, crushed tomatoes, ket-chup, mustard, brown sugar, Worcestershire and lemon juice. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring frequently. If it be-comes too thick, add a little of the reserved stock. This makes one and one-fourth gallons and serves 10-12 people.

Andy’s Note: I have heard that this stew is fabulous! This is Kemberly Lockridge’s recipe and was submitted by her sister-in-law, Joy Allen. Thanks to both of you for sharing this recipe.

Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

1 celery rib, chopped fine

1 medium onion,

chopped fine

1 medium carrot, chopped

5 ½ cups water

or chicken broth

1 Box Uncle Ben’s Wild Rice with seasoning packet

1 Envelope Lipton Chicken Noodle Soup mix (there are two packets to a box)

2 cans cream

of chicken Soup

1 ½ cups chicken breast, cooked and chopped

2 tablespoons oil

Saute celery, onions, and carrots in two tablespoons of oil. In a medium size sauce pan, add water or chicken broth with contents of rice and seasoning packet, celery, onion and carrots along with soup mix and bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in cream of chicken soup and chicken. Cook 10 more minutes or until vegetables are tender. Note: You can use a rotisserie chicken!

Andy’s Note: I can’t wait to try this soup! The combination of chicken and wild rice sounds delicious. Thank you so much, Jenny Pilgrim Moon, for sharing this great recipe.

White Chicken Chili

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 large onion chopped

(1 cup)

2 cloves garlic,

finely chopped

1 pound boneless chicken breast, cut into

bite-size pieces

3 cans (14 ounce each)

chicken broth

2 cans (15 ounce each)

cannelloni beans, drained

2 cans (4.5 ounces)

chopped green chiles, drained

1 teaspoon dried

oregano leaves

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Dash ground

red pepper (cayenne)

1 ½ cups shredded

Monterey Jack cheese

Chopped fresh

cilantro, if desired

Sour cream for garnish

Tortilla chips for garnish

In a four-quart saucepan or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium high heat until hot. Add onion, garlic and chicken. Cook until chicken is no longer pink. Stir in remaining ingredients except cheese and cilantro. Heat to boiling and reduce heat to low, simmer 10-15 minutes to blend flavors. Top each serving with cheese, cilantro, sour cream and tortilla chips.

Andy’s Note: Another wonderful soup that I am looking forward to trying. Thank you to my long-time buddy, Carol Collins. Great recipe and a great cook!

Andy’s Everyday Southern Cornbread

1 ½ cups self-rising cornmeal

Handful of self-rising flour (about ¼ cup)

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 egg, beaten

½ cup Crisco oil

1 ½ cups buttermilk

Mix all ingredients and pour into a heavily, greased hot iron skillet. Bake at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes or until brown on top.

Andy’s Note: This recipe is for the person that says that they can not make “moist” cornbread. This cornbread recipe has been in our family for many years. When I have my cookbook at these craft shows, this recipe is discussed a lot. Never throw away cornbread! Cornbread salad is great to make with leftover cornbread.

I may have a third week of soups. Please send me your favorite! A good chili recipe would be fantastic!

Happy Soup Cooking, Andy

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at The Messenger newspaper located at 1957 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden. on Rainbow Drive.