Sardis cancels remainder of football season

In a press release issued on Friday, October 16, Sardis High School Principal Wendy Gibbs announced that the varsity football’s final three games of the 2020 season have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The administration of Sardis High School and the Superintendent of Etowah Schools, in coordination with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama High School Athletic Association, announces the suspension of the remaining varsity football athletic contests for Sardis High School. The decision was made in consultation with the Alabama Department of Public Health, local medical professionals and other experts regarding the progression and spread of COVID-19 amongst the athletes involved in football at Sardis High.

“Due to the nature of player-to-player contact in the sport of football, it has been determined that the safety of all individuals involved would be at risk if the season were to continue. Many students have been quarantined for the remainder of the season, leaving fewer than necessary replacements and placing underclassmen at the frontline of injury risk.

‘We have tried to determine the best possible way to proceed in the current situation and while we have tried to find a way to continue our season, we feel that it is in the best interest and health of our student athletes to suspend the season at this time. We are deeply saddened by this news

but are grateful for the opportunity for our team to represent Sardis High for the amount of time given already this season.”

The Lions, who 0-7 this season, were scheduled to play Crossville on Oct. 16, Fairview on Oct. 23 and Hokes Bluff on Oct. 30.