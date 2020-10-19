Area teams fall short in volleyball subregionals

Photo: Ashville’s Ashlee Eastis (left) pushes the ball over the net as Rogers’ Kennedi Clark (25) and Harley Tucker (2) defend during the Lady Bulldogs’ 20-25, 13-25, 20-25 loss in the Class 4A subregional volleyball playoffs on Oct. 17 at AHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

Several local high school volleyball teams competed in the subregional playoffs on Oct. 16 and 17. In Class 1A Coosa Christian lost to Sumiton Christian, 25-15, 16-25, 25-27, 25-19, 12-15. In Class 3A, Glencoe lost to Plainview, 3-0. In Class 4A, Ashville lost to Rogers, 20-25, 13-25, 20-25. In Class 5A, Sardis lost to Alexandria, 10-25, 18-25, 16-25.