Westbrook, Southside notch big region wins

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s Caiden Wyatt tackles Cleveland’s Da’quarrius Phillips during the Warriors’ 3-0 victory in high school football on Oct. 23 in Rainbow City. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

Westbrook Christian 3, Cleveland 0

Layton Crawford’s 24-yard field goal at 10:36 of the fourth quarter gave Westbrook Christian a 3-0 victory over Class 2A, Region 6 rival Cleveland on Oct. 23.

The win clinched the region’s second seed and the Warriors’ first home playoff game in 10 years. With Gaston forfeiting this week’s region game, Westbrook (8-1, 6-1) will host Donoho on Oct.23.

For the Warriors against Cleveland, Will Noles was 8 for 15 in passing for 82 yards, while Asher Keck rished for 51 yards on eight carries.

Southside 38, Scottsboro 14

Southside clinched a berth in the state playoffs with a 38-14 victory over Class 6A, Region 7 rival Scottsboro on Oct. 16.

For the Panthers (6-3, 3-3), Carnel Davis rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 26 attempts.

Southside has an open date this week before closing out the regular season against Etowah on Oct. 30.

Ashville 38, Hanceville 14

Luke Harris rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in Ashville’s 38-14 win over Class 4A, Region 6 rival Hanceville on Oct. 16. Also for the Bulldogs (3-5, 1-4), Dylan Harris was 5 for 7 in passing for 103 yards, while Cole Hyatt had three receptions. Adriane Hernandez rushed nine times for 46 yards and a touchdown. Clay Keller had 13 tackles, followed by Brennan Bullock with five and Hyatt with four. Ashville wraps up region play on Oct. 23 at home against Fultondale.

Hewitt-Trussville 48, Gadsden City 12

Gadsden City lost to Hewitt-Trussville, 48-12, in Class 7A, Region 3 action on Oct. 16 in Trussville. For the Titans, C.J. Miller rushed for 124 yards on 22 carries.

DeMarcus Macon was 8 for 16 in passing for 91 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 12 times for 52 yards and a score. J.C. Woods caught three passes for 30 yards.

Samuel Horton, J’Monte Lee and Aarron Richard each had five tackles. Kelsey Smith had an interception.

Gadsden City (3-6, 1-5) finishes the season on Oct. 23 at home against Vestavia Hills.

Piedmont 40, Hokes Bluff 7

Hokes Bluff lost to No. 5 Piedmont, 40-7, in Class 3A, Region 5 action on Oct. 16. For the Eagles, Tucker Griffin rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Connor Faulkner was 5 for 8 in passing for 38 yards. Nickey Jenkins had three receptions.

Will Clemons had 12 tackles, followed by Griffin with seven and Dylan Johnston with five.

Hokes Bluff (4-4, 3-3) visits Saks on Oct. 23 with the region’s fourth and final spot on the line.

Saks 39, Glencoe 0

Glencoe lost to Saks, 39-0, on Oct. 16 in a Class 3A, Region 5 contest. For the Yellow Jackets, Bryant Speer had seven tackles, including three for a loss. Taylor Shaneyfelt and Austin Cochran each had a sack. Glencoe hosts region rival Pleasant Valley on Oct. 23.

Southeastern 31, West End 28

West End fell to Southeastern, 31-28, on Oct. 16 in Class 2A, Region 6 action in Walnut Grove. For the Patriots (4-5, 1-5), Hunter Tucker and Trevor Willett each had 11 tackles, followed by Jake Edwards with 10, Thad Pearce with nine and Ashton Self with seven.

West End finishes up region play and the season on Oct. 23 at Locust Fork.

Sumiton Christian 38, Coosa Christian 13

Coosa Christian lost to Sumiton Christian, 38-13, in Class 1A, Region 7 action in Gadsden. The Conquerors (2-6, 0-5) wrap up region play on Oct. 23 at Cedar Bluff.