Local players recognized by AHSAA

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Several area football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 8.

Southside senior Carnel Davis (pictured above) rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 26 attempts as the Panthers clinched a state playoff berth with a 38-14 victory over Scottsboro.

Ashville senior Luke Harris rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in the Bulldogs’ 38-14 win over Hanceville.

Westbrook Christian junior Layten Crawford kicked a 24-yard field goal at 10:36 of the fourth quarter for the game’s only points in Westbrook Christian’s 3-0 victory over Cleveland. The win clinched Westbrook’s first home playoff game in 10 years.