God’s Word revealed for us - Rejoice, there is a Way!

By John Larkins

When we heed Jesus’s many warnings as to the possibilities that our choices may justifiably lead us to Hell, it is absolutely necessary to keep our wits about us to remember that the Redeemer provided a WAY to salvation! Indeed, it is a terrible sin to believe or say that the choices we make in our lives are so displeasing that we cannot be saved and thus be given salvation. So, even though God is serious about damnation, He explicitly made a WAY and made sure we know about His path to Heaven. He said, “Thou art Peter and upon this rock, I build my Church.” His love is abundant.

In teaching us how to conform our will to His, Jesus said several things we must remember. For example, He said, “If you love me you will keep my commandments.” These commandments are not suggestions; they are mandatory. They are not just a re-statement of the commandments given to Moses by Jesus’s Father, but they are similar, probably because the rules are made for humans and we have the same weaknesses from age to age as well as the same cures for these failures.

There is some teaching in the New Testament referring to the “Law” and the charge that it is being replaced. The “Law” in this generalization, in fact, came, in good faith, from generations of Jewish priests, and is not continued into Jesus’s Church.

St. Paul provides many examples of dietary, conduct, dress and worshipping “Law” that are not applicable to the people being converted from the Mosaic teaching to the New and Everlasting Covenant in Christ’s Church. St. Paul went on to say we are “convicted” by this new Law.

I agree with St. Paul, which is usually a good decision. Jesus said, “Thou shall not murder” (sometimes translated as “thou shall not kill”). We CAN be convicted by these words of the Law (Ten Commandments). This is, or can be, a mortal sin that ruins our relationship with Jesus and sends us to Hell, unless forgiven. You may not have ever learned this fact, but the Ten Commandments form the basis for the civil law of all civilized nations except France, which follows the Napoleonic Code. These codes are thus called Judeo-Christian laws. The bottom line is that you could be charged under both state and federal law for violating a Commandment of God. There is a good chance that you have been told by the false teachers that there is no God and we no longer pay any attention to Him.

At this point, we would have to say we were being severely punished by God’s law. Now, hear the GOOD news. Jesus lovingly taught His new Church that His Apostles can forgive sins! John 20:22-23 says, “And when he had said this He breathed on them, and saith, unto them, receive ye the Holy Ghost: Whosoever sins you remit, they are remitted unto them,: and whosoever ye retain, they are retained.” This is The WAY!

I recommend we carefully consider obeying the Ten Commandments. Overall, they are a solid beginning to avoid the wrath of God. He is not interested in all the reasons why you have chosen to sin. You do not have the authority to kill your baby, regardless. You also are forbidden to covet. Maybe you should look that one up in the dictionary or your iPhone. Now, let’s be serious for a moment. Suppose you sin. In Jesus’s Church, there is a cure for sin. Repent and ask one of His priests to take your case to God for forgiveness. Did I say “REPENT?” If you think you have another WAY, try it. All you have to lose is your soul!

