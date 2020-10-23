Inspiration from God’s Word - God is our deliverer

By Toni Ford

The very last psalms King David wrote are recorded in 2 Samuel 22 and 23. There are at least 73 of the psalms in the Book of Psalms assigned to David, but his last two are found in 2 Samuel. One psalm is written as an offering of thanks to the Lord for the many victories God had given him over his enemies, and for the gracious way the Lord had worked to bring him to the throne of Israel.

The other psalm is a beautiful song of wisdom from David as he was nearing the end of his life here on earth. When we think of the trials David had to endure in order to give us these psalms, it makes us appreciate them even more. David made it clear that he was writing the Word of God and not just religious poetry.

In chapter 22, “deliver” is a key word in this song and carries with it the meanings of “drawing out of danger, taking away, snatching, and allowing one to escape.” Before David ever became king, he was pursued by Saul and his army for at least 10 years. Scripture tells us that Saul attempted to kill David at least five times. Even after David became king, he had to wage war against the Philistines, Ammonites, Moabites and other nations. Each time, God enabled him to triumph over all his enemies. All this to say, David knew from firsthand experience what it meant to be “delivered” from something or someone and knew from experience the faithfulness of his God in that deliverance.

David begins this psalm by praising God for who He was in his own life and in actuality who God is still today. 2 Samuel 22: 1-4 says, “David sang this song to the Lord on the day the Lord delivered him from all his enemies and from Saul. He sang: ‘The Lord is my rock, my fortress, and my savior; my God is my rock, in whom I find protection. He is my shield, the power that saves me, and my place of safety. He is my refuge, my savior the one who saves me from violence. I called on the Lord, who is worthy of praise, and he save me from my enemies.”

As I read these verses, I circled all the words that described who God is: my rock, my fortress, my savior, my protection, my shield, my power, my place of safety, my refuge, the one who saves me from violence. This led me to remembering the different ways that God has proven Himself faithful in each of these areas in my own life. These descriptions describe His character, and just as God proved Himself faithful to David well over thousands of years ago, He proves Himself faithful even today in each of these areas.

The question for you today is, “In what area do you need God to show Himself faithful to you today?” Do you need Him as your rock, someone that is immovable and sturdy? Or do you need Him as your refuge, your place of safety? Do you need Him as your protector from someone or something? He is more than willing to show Himself faithful in any and all of these areas, all we must do is seek Him and let Him know we need Him.

David continues his song in verse 11, which says, “God’s way is perfect. All the Lord’s promises prove true. He is a shield for all who look to him for protection.” I pray that as you read His Word and call out to Him, you would know that His promises are true, His ways are perfect, and He is a shield of protection for you and your family.

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!