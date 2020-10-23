Southside's Anglea, Glencoe’s Giles take top spots at county cross country meet

Photo: Southside High’s Will Anglea raises his finger as he crosses the finish line to the Etowah County Schools boys cross country meet on Oct. 22 in Glencoe. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Different season, same result for the Southside High cross country program on Oct. 22 in Glencoe.

For the third year in a row, the Panthers won the team titles at the Etowah County Schools cross country meet.

The SHS boys took the top four spots, led by Will Anglea’s winning time of 17:37.2. The Panthers’ average time of 18:14 was almost two minutes better than that of second-place Hokes Bluff. Anglea was followed across the finish line at North Glencoe Baptist Church by teammates Jackson Griggs (17:48.3), Ryan Maudsley (18:05.5) and Luke Holcombe (18:11.7) and Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green (18:48.1).

“It’s was kind of a narrow shoot out of the starting gate, so we knew that we had to get out fast,” said Anglea. “I basically packed up with Ryan and Sam Green for the first mile and a half, then Jackson caught up to us and we all started running really hard. With about 1,200 to go, me and Jackson started our kick. It turned out to be a really great race.”

Having dealt with 17 stress fractures over the course of his high school career made Anglea’s victory during his senior year that much sweeter.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said. “It’s been hard road, but God is great; He’s given me the ability to run. I couldn’t be happier right now. I love this team; if it wasn’t for these guys pushing me every day, I wouldn’t have what I have.”

On the girls side, the Lady Panthers claimed six out of the top 10 finishers to edge Glencoe by an average time margin of 23:17 to 24:04. Glencoe sophomore Katie Giles won her sixth 5K of the season with a time of 20:01.4. 2019 county winner Camryn Davis finished runner-up at 21:40.9, while Sardis’ Barit Snead came in third place at 22:22.5.

“I wanted to get sub-20 [time] but I was more looking for placement today,” said Giles, who is currently ranked third in Class 3A. “This is where we train most of the time, so I know this course pretty well. It’s pretty brutal, so I’m happy with how it turned out.”

Giles acknowledged the challenge of holding off Davis and Snead, who are ranked in the top 20 in 6A and 5A, respectively.

“The county meet is a big rivalry thing, and I knew that they both would be going super-hard. But I felt good and I ran my race instead of going off of their pace. One of my goals for this season was to win county, so it feels really good.”

Filling out the top 10 boys from sixth to 10th place were Southside’s Sam Kilgo (19:27.6), Hokes Bluff’s Bryer Morrison 19:32.9), Hokes Bluff’s Harrison Millander (19:50.4), Southside’s Max Valentine (19:56) and Glencoe’s Connor Cothran (19:59.8).

Placing fourth through 10th for the girls were Southside’s Alexis Valentine (23:02.1) and Zoie Menk (23:05.5), Glencoe’s Allie Jo Amos (23:25.2), Hokes Bluff’s Elizabeth Edge (24:08.5) and Southside’s Mallory Tucker (24:18.8), Mallory Rich (24:21) and Adalyn Phillips (24:51.9).