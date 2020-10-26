Blue Devils, Bulldogs win in high school football

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Etowah 33, Sweet Water 20

In a game of no record, Class 5A No. 6 Etowah defeated Class 1A, No. 4 Sweet Water, 33-20, on Oct. 23 in Attalla.

Etowah was originally scheduled to host Dora in a Region 6 game, but the Bulldogs were forced to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.

For the Blue Devils, Trent Davis (pictured above) rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns on seven attempts. NyNy Davis caught eight passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, while Ollie Finch had three receptions for 30 yards and a score. Trace Thompson completed 13 of 19 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

The Blue Devils (6-2) wraps up the regular season on Oct. 30 at Southside.

Ashville 51, Fultondale 21

Three Ashville players rushed for over 100 yards in the Bulldogs’ 51-21 victory over Class 4A, Region 6 rival Fultondale on Oct. 23.

Dylan Harris ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, Luke Harris rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 19 attempts and Adriane Hernandez gained 110 yards on 18 carries. Clay Keller had eight tackles, followed by Travis Smith and Hunter Brown with four each.

Ashville (4-5, 2-4) closes out the season at Weaver on Oct. 30.

Vestavia Hills 45, Gadsden City 0

Gadsden City finished out its season with a 45-7 loss to Vestavia Hills on Oct. 23 at GCHS. For the Titans (4-6, 1-6),

C.J. Miller rushed for 119 yards on 13 carries. Brady Troup was 7 for 18 in passing for 106 yards and a touchdown.

DaMarcus Macon had four receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Jackson Veasy had five tackles, followed by Rashad Johnson, J’Monte Lee and Aaron Richard with four each.

Saks 28, Hokes Bluff 7

In a game that determined the fourth and final playoff spot in Class 3A, Region 5, Hokes Bluff fell to Saks, 28-7, on Oct. 23 in Anniston. For the Eagles (4-5, 3-4), Tucker Griffin rushed 18 times for 132 yards. Connor Faulkner was 3 for 13 in passing for 46 yards. Nickey Jenkins caught two passes for 37 yards. Will Clemons had four tackles.

Hokes Bluff season is over, as its Week 10 game against Sardis was cancelled due to the Lions suspending the remainder of their season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Locust Fork 37, West End 17

West End ended its season with a 37-17 loss to Locust Fork in a Class 2A, Region 6 game on Oct. 23 in Walnut Grove.

For the Patriots (4-6, 1-6), Isaiah Roberson had 14 tackles, followed by Hunter Tucker with 11, Jake Edwards and Trevor Willett with nine each, Brady Jenkins with seven and Russell Smith with six. Edwards, Willett and Tucker each had a sack.

Pleasant Valley 8, Glencoe 0

Glencoe fell to Class 3A, Region 5 rival Pleasant Valley, 8-0, on Oct. 23. The Yellow Jackets (2-7, 1-6) end their season on Oct. 30 at home against Plainview.

Cedar Bluff 47, Coosa Christian 20

Coosa Christian lost to Cedar Bluff, 47-20, in Class 1A, Region 6 action on Oct. 23. The Conquerors (2-7, 0-6) finish out their season at Whitesburg Christian on Oct. 30.