Etowah’s Davis duo named to North all-star football roster

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

A pair of Etowah High senior football players will participate in the 62nd AHSAA North-South All-Star football game on December 18 at the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

Running back Trent Davis and receiver/defensive back NyNy Davis recently were selected to the North roster.

Trent Davis, who committed to Duke University earlier this year, currently has 1,146 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. A Louisiana-Lafayette commitment, NyNy Davis (pictured above) currently has 37 catches for 408 yards and six TDs. The Davises have helped the Blue Devils to a 6-2 record and a fourth consecutive region title.