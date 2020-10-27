Ashville girls finish second, boys third at St. Clair County Schools 5K meet

Photo by Chris McCarthy/Messenger

The Ashville High girls took second place and the boys came in third at the St. Clair County Schools cross country meet on Oct. 21 in Odenville.

All six AHS girls placed in the top 10, led by Meghan McCarthy with a third-place time of 23:21.6. Kathleen McCarthy came in fifth at 24:33.6, followed by Emma Drinkard in sixth (24:47.4), Molly Northam in seventh (25:28.4), Callie Stewart in ninth (25:56) and Emma Thompson in 10th (26:03.1).

Joe Stevens (pictured above) paced the Bulldog boys with a fifth-place time of (19:25). Finishing in the top 20 were Bruce Pantoja (11th, 21:44.8), Caleb Bailey (18th, 23:39.8) and Carter Jones (24:09.6).