Etowah ranked No. 5 in ASWA football poll

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy
Released October 28
Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Thompson 10-0 276
2. Hoover 9-1 191
3. Hewitt-Trussville 8-2 184
4. Theodore 8-1 160
5. Daphne 8-1 120
6. Auburn 8-1 119
7. Central-Phenix City 6-3 100
8. Austin 8-1 86
9. Fairhope 7-2 40
10. James Clemens 8-2 23
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-2) 7, Prattville (6-3) 5.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Oxford 8-1 276
2. Mountain Brook 7-1 200
3. Pinson Valley 7-2 188
4. Opelika 7-2 153
5. Saraland 8-2 121
6. Spanish Fort 7-2 114
7. Clay-Chalkville 8-1 107
8. Pelham 7-1 71
9. Athens 7-2 35
10. McGill-Toolen Cath. 6-2 28
Others receiving votes: Eufaula (8-2) 10, Briarwood Christian (7-2) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-1) 4.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Ramsay 8-0 249
2. St. Paul’s Episcopal 9-0 224
3. Pleasant Grove 7-2 168
4. Central-Clay County 8-1 162
5. Guntersville 8-0 142
6. Alexandria 9-0 128
7. Pike Road 9-0 91
8. Faith-Mobile 8-1 72
9. Demopolis 9-0 45
10. Fairview 8-1 21
Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-3) 5, Russellville (8-1) 3, Leeds (8-2) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. American Christian 9-0 273
2. Madison Academy 8-0 207
3. Gordo 8-1 178
4. Handley 7-0 145
5. Etowah 6-2 116
6. Mobile Christian 7-1 113
7. Jacksonville 6-3 90
8. Madison County 8-2 60
9. Bibb County 8-2 48
10. Good Hope 9-1 44
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (8-1) 16, Alabama Christian (8-1) 13, Williamson (7-3) 7, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 9-0 276
2. Ohatchee 8-1 192
3. Piedmont 8-1 183
4. Walter Wellborn 8-1 144
5. Montgomery Academy9-0 134
6. Flomaton 7-2 127
7. T.R. Miller 7-2 99
8. Thomasville 8-1 69
9. Catholic-Montgomery 8-2 53
10. East Lawrence 8-1 17
Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 10, Slocomb (8-1) 3, Lauderdale County (8-1) 2, Plainview (8-1) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Mars Hill Bible 8-1 270
2. Lanett 8-2 210
3. Leroy 8-1 187
4. Spring Garden 8-1 141
5. Red Bay 7-1 133
6. North Sand Mountain 8-1 96
7. B.B. Comer 8-1 61
8. G.W. Long 7-1 52
9. Abbeville 8-1 50
10. Clarke County 7-2 49
Others receiving votes: Randolph County (7-2) 34, Falkville (8-1) 19, Isabella (8-1) 4, Westbrook Christian (8-1) 4, Colbert County (7-2) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Brantley 9-0 273
2. Linden 8-0 210
3. Maplesville 8-1 183
4. Sweet Water 6-2 157
5. Notasulga 7-1 134
6. Decatur Heritage 8-2 114
7. Valley Head 8-1 87
8. Pickens County 7-2 63
9. Berry 8-1 58
10. Winterboro 8-1 22
Others receiving votes: McKenzie (7-2) 5, Florala (7-2) 3, Hubbertville (7-2) 1, Ragland (7-2) 1.