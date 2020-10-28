Etowah ranked No. 5 in ASWA football poll

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Released October 28

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Thompson 10-0 276

2. Hoover 9-1 191

3. Hewitt-Trussville 8-2 184

4. Theodore 8-1 160

5. Daphne 8-1 120

6. Auburn 8-1 119

7. Central-Phenix City 6-3 100

8. Austin 8-1 86

9. Fairhope 7-2 40

10. James Clemens 8-2 23

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-2) 7, Prattville (6-3) 5.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Oxford 8-1 276

2. Mountain Brook 7-1 200

3. Pinson Valley 7-2 188

4. Opelika 7-2 153

5. Saraland 8-2 121

6. Spanish Fort 7-2 114

7. Clay-Chalkville 8-1 107

8. Pelham 7-1 71

9. Athens 7-2 35

10. McGill-Toolen Cath. 6-2 28

Others receiving votes: Eufaula (8-2) 10, Briarwood Christian (7-2) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-1) 4.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Ramsay 8-0 249

2. St. Paul’s Episcopal 9-0 224

3. Pleasant Grove 7-2 168

4. Central-Clay County 8-1 162

5. Guntersville 8-0 142

6. Alexandria 9-0 128

7. Pike Road 9-0 91

8. Faith-Mobile 8-1 72

9. Demopolis 9-0 45

10. Fairview 8-1 21

Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-3) 5, Russellville (8-1) 3, Leeds (8-2) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. American Christian 9-0 273

2. Madison Academy 8-0 207

3. Gordo 8-1 178

4. Handley 7-0 145

5. Etowah 6-2 116

6. Mobile Christian 7-1 113

7. Jacksonville 6-3 90

8. Madison County 8-2 60

9. Bibb County 8-2 48

10. Good Hope 9-1 44

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (8-1) 16, Alabama Christian (8-1) 13, Williamson (7-3) 7, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 9-0 276

2. Ohatchee 8-1 192

3. Piedmont 8-1 183

4. Walter Wellborn 8-1 144

5. Montgomery Academy9-0 134

6. Flomaton 7-2 127

7. T.R. Miller 7-2 99

8. Thomasville 8-1 69

9. Catholic-Montgomery 8-2 53

10. East Lawrence 8-1 17

Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 10, Slocomb (8-1) 3, Lauderdale County (8-1) 2, Plainview (8-1) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Mars Hill Bible 8-1 270

2. Lanett 8-2 210

3. Leroy 8-1 187

4. Spring Garden 8-1 141

5. Red Bay 7-1 133

6. North Sand Mountain 8-1 96

7. B.B. Comer 8-1 61

8. G.W. Long 7-1 52

9. Abbeville 8-1 50

10. Clarke County 7-2 49

Others receiving votes: Randolph County (7-2) 34, Falkville (8-1) 19, Isabella (8-1) 4, Westbrook Christian (8-1) 4, Colbert County (7-2) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Brantley 9-0 273

2. Linden 8-0 210

3. Maplesville 8-1 183

4. Sweet Water 6-2 157

5. Notasulga 7-1 134

6. Decatur Heritage 8-2 114

7. Valley Head 8-1 87

8. Pickens County 7-2 63

9. Berry 8-1 58

10. Winterboro 8-1 22

Others receiving votes: McKenzie (7-2) 5, Florala (7-2) 3, Hubbertville (7-2) 1, Ragland (7-2) 1.