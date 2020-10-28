Glencoe’s Katie Giles sets PR in Oakville win

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Glencoe High sophomore Katie Gilles established a new personal record while winning her seventh 5K event of the season at the Oakville Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Indian Mounds Park in Danville.

Competing against 143 runners from all state classifications, Giles’ time of 19:13.04 broke her previous PR mark of 19:30.35 set at the same course on October 2 at the Jesse Owens Invitational. She is currently ranked third in Class 3A heading into the Class 3A, Section 3 meet on November 5 at White Plains.