Legals for 10/30/2020 - 11/05/2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE
STATE OF ALABAMA ETOWAH COUNTY
Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that
certain mortgage executed by Sandra G. Minton to Community Credit Union, now known as
WinSouth Credit Union, on the 13th day of March, 2018, said mortgage being recorded as
Instrument Number 3464578 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 20th
day of November, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:
Parcel #1: Lot One (1) in the Central Alabama City Addition, according to the
map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 184, Probate Office, Etowah
County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.
Parcel #2: A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point where the
South line of Fraction 4 (otherwise known as the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4) in
Section 6, Township 12 South, Range 6 East intersects the West line of Seventh
Street and from thence running in a Westerly direction and along the South line of
said Fraction 4 a distance of 110 feet, more or less, to the East line of a 10 ft.
alley; thence in a Northerly direction and along the East line of said alley a
distance of 0.7 ft; thence in an Easterly direction and on a line which is parallel
with the South line of Kyle Avenue to a point in the West line of Seventh Street a
distance of 7.8 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and being a portion of
Fraction 4, Section 6, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian,
Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.
Parcel #3: All right, title and interest in and to the party wall located along the
North line of Parcel #2 hereinabove described and a party wall agreement
executed by Mae Riley Hood and E. E. McClendon and Lila Lee McClendon on
July 31, 1940 and recorded in Misc. Record “O”, Page 427, Probate Office,
Etowah County, Alabama.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said
mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of
redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.
A. DAVIS BAILEY
Brunson & Walker Attorneys, P.C.
301 Broad Street
Gadsden, Alabama 35901
Phone 256-546-9205
October 30, November 6 and 13, 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Vincent Pentecost and Christopher Griffith appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/08/2020 Estate of Sadie Louise Allen Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 16, 23, and 30, 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Vincent Pentecost and Christopher Griffith appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/29/2020 Estate of Edward John Allen, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 16, 23, and 30, 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Phillip Wesley Simmons appointed Personal Representative(s) on 8/31/2020 Estate of Sharon Fincher Simmons Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 16, 23, and 30, 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Michael Clay, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/14/2020 Estate of Frances Loraine Clay, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 16, 23, and 30, 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Toni Nicole Wolfe was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/09/2020 Estate of Vicki Lynn Brooks, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 16, 23, and 30, 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Jason Russell Gray was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/21/2020 Estate of Walter Daniel Gray, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 16, 23, and 30, 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Samuel Jay McCoy was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2020 Estate of Bobbie J. McCoy, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 16, 23, and 30, 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Pamela Loyd Williams was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/23/2020 Estate of Lonnie Lee Williams, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 16, 23, and 30, 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Shawn Wood and Brandi Roll appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/14/2020 Estate of Royce Robert Wood, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 16, 23, and 30, 2020
FILE CLAIMS
David Keith Tidwell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/03/2020 Estate of Jimmie Sue Tidwell, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 23, 30, and November 6, 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Randi Bowman Hartley appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/05/2020 Estate of Bobbie Jean Bowman Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 30,
November 6, and 13 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Virgina Joyce Talley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/28/2020 Estate of Joyce Evelyn Teat Talley Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 30,
November 6, and 13 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Ramona Griggs, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/02/2020 Estate of Dorothy Lee Lankford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 30,
November 6, and 13 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Jonathan Andrew Huffstutler appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/18/2020 Estate of Lucille E. Taylor Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 30,
November 6, and 13 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Judy Ann Keeling Mathews was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/29/2020 Estate of Gwendolyn Sue Keeling, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 30,
November 6, and 13 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Martha P. Smith was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/15/2020 Estate of Martha Louise Palmer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 30,
November 6, and 13 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Kristy Renae Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2020 Estate of Brenda Leslie Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 30,
November 6, and 13 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Ronnie McClure was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2020 Estate of Martha Lee Bigham, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 30,
November 6, and 13 2020
FILE CLAIMS
Brian Thomas was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2020 Estate of Deidra Janine Roberts, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 30,
November 6, and 13 2020
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MICHEAL EMMETT MASSEY, DECEASED
CASE NO.: S-11074
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Danny Massey, Personal Representative on the 10th day of September, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate Court of Etowah County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 16, 23, and 30, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF BETTY SUE SMITH, DECEASED
TO: Steve Shirley, you are notified that the 30th day of November, 2020 at 10:30 o’clock A.M., is set a date and time for hearing the Petition to Admit to Probate the Last Will and Testament in the case of the Estate of Betty Sue Smith, deceased, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, Case Number: S-10968. You may appear and contest the same if you deem it proper.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate Court, Etowah County
Jack Floyd, Esquire
Floyd Law Firm, LLC
Attorney for Petitioner
808 Chestnut Street
Gadsden, AL. 35901
256-547-6328
October 16, 23 and 30, 2020
NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE W.C. CHAPMAN, DECEASED
CASE NO.: S-11090
Walden Craig Chapman and Boris Chapman, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the 30th day of November, 2020 at 11:00 o’clock A.M. is set as a date and time for hearing the Petition to Admit to Probate the Last Will and Testament in the case of the Estate of W.C. Chapman, deceased, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, Case Number: S-11090. You man appear and contest the same if you deem it proper.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge, Probate Court, Etowah County
Jack Floyd, Esquire
Floyd Law Firm, LLC
Attorney for Petitioner
808 Chestnut Street
Gadsden, AL. 35901
256-547-6328
October 16, 23 and 30, 2020
PUBLICATION NOTICE ACTION TO QUIET TITLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CRAIG MARBUT PLAINTIFF,
vs.
CASE NO.:
CV-2020-900509
LILLIE D. TANT,
and THOMAS JARED TANT
and any other unknown heirs of
PATRICIA E.
TANT and Fictitious Defendants A, B, C and D,
being those entities claiming an interest
in that certain real property described below
and the following described real property:
Tract 5 and South half of Tract 6, Vester Hill Lands
being in Section 7, Township 12 South, Range 8,
East, Etowah County, Alabama and bearing Parcel#
31-13-03-07-0-001-006.022
DEFENDANTS.
The unknown heirs of Patricia E. Tant, and all others claiming an interest in the above described property, must answer the complaint filed by Craig Marbut, seeking to quiet title to the property described above and for other relief within 30 days of the last publication of the notice or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against them in the above styled cause.
Done this the 14th day of October, 2020
Cassandra Johnson
Circuit Clerk
David C. Livingston
Atty for Plaintiff
P.O. Box 1621
Gadsden, AL 35902
October 16, 23, 30 and November 6, 2020
NOTICE OF CREDITORS
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
THE ESTATE OF KENNETH BEHRENS, DECEASED
CASE NO: J-11027
TAKE NOTICES that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Linda Behrens, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Kenneth Behrens, on the 28 day of September, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Scott D. Waldrup
Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.
Attorneys for Petitioner
413 Broad Street
Gadsden, AL. 35901
256-547-7200
October 30,
November 6 and 13, 2020
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
DAVID F. LANKFORD, PLAINTIFF
VS
TONY KISER, DEFENDANT
CASE NO.: CV-20-900433-CDR
TO TONY KISER,
You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filled in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: CV-20-900433-CDR.
You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.
Dated this the 9th day of October 2020.
Cassandra Johnson
Circuit Clerk
Jack Floyd, Esquire
Floyd Law Firm, LLC.
Attorney for Petitioners
808 Chestnut Street
Gadsden, AL. 35901
256-547-6328
October 30,
November 6, 13 and 20, 2020
RESOLUTION NO. R-322-20
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at
101 BRENTWOOD DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:
Lot Number Thirty-four (34) in Brentwood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 195, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TAKIYAH CUNNINGHAM and H.B. ADRIAN CUNNINGHAM, P.O. BOX 429265, CINCINNATI, OH, mortgage in favor of LONG BEACH MORTGAGE COMPANY, 1100 TOWN & COUNTRY ROAD #1600, ORANGE, CA.
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 20, 2020,
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
October 30, 2020
RESOLUTION NO. R-323-20
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 806 WAWONAH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:
LOTS 1&2 BLK 2 WARD ADD PLAT B 53 32-11-6
Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-093.000
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, AL.
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on October 20, 2020.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
October 30, 2020
RESOLUTION NO. R-324-20
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at
2001 BROADWAY STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:
Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Twenty-five (25) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden, or Crescent Heights Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 314 and 315, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.
is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to THOMAS BELLEW and DEBORAH BELLEW, 2001 BROADWAY STREET, GADSDEN, AL, JEFF BYNUM, P.O. BOX 1, ATTALLA, AL
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.
2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 20, 2020.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
October 30, 2020
PUBLICATION NOTICE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION
NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN AND/OR UNDISCLOSED FATHER
ADDRESS: UNKNOWN
You will take notice that Petitions for the adoption of children born to Sharon Denise Williams, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on December 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., were filed on the 21st day of September, 2020 alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor children is/are unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor children are that of putative father. Minor children’s birth dates are 07/22/2005 and 09/14/2006.
Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioner(s), whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, Al. 35902.
This the 27th day of October 2020.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
Attorney for the Petitioner
Gerald Maxwell, Esquire
821 Tuscaloosa Avenue
Gadsden, AL. 35901
October 30, November 6, 13, and 20, 2020
FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Contract for Detention Pond Construction At the City of Gadsden Borrow Pit in between 1865 and 1971 Appalachian Highway, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903 for the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, PE for The City of Gadsden, Owner, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.
Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC
717 Willow Creek Road
Gadsden, Alabama 35903
(256)504-4193
October 9, 16, and 23, and 30, 2020
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-19-900743-GCD
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch
VIN # 1FTPW125X6KC02742
$1,358.00 U.S. Currency,
DEFENDANT
In Re: Fernando Lourenco Miliner
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE AND CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 18th day of December 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 19th day of October 2020
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
October 23, 30,
November 6 and 13, 2020
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday November 20, 2020 at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903.
Preston Wilson #91
Farrell Williams # 67 & 71
Jan Nance #27
Darrelyn Rudolph #60
Angel Wagers #95
Kenneth Green #140
Mia Marbury #92
Sergeo Reynolds #128
Jennifer Gaylor –#169 & 170
William Tucker#105
Off Campus Storage
474 George
Wallace Drive
Gadsden, AL. 35903
October 30 and November 6, 2020
LEGAL NOTICE
The following storage units will be auctioned on November 12, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM on the business premises of Southtown Mini Warehouses. Southtown is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.
Michael Reed – Unit 172
Richard Ramsey – Unit 183
Carrie Carney – Unit 458
Bobby Jenkins Jr. Unit 486
Tera Coleman – Unit 564
Wesley Johns – Unit 52-25
Anthony Gomez – Unit 180
Christian Ford – Unit 186
Southtown Mini Warehouses
199 Woodland Drive
Rainbow City, AL. 35906
256-442-1951
October 30 and November 6, 2020
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following describaaeda abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/20/2020.
2006 BMW 525 black – WBANE53546CK86905
J.A. Morgan
ER Towing & Recovery
1733 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 547-1549
October 23 and 30, 2020
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/01/2020.
2012 Jeep Patriot black – 1C4NJRFB 5CD630237
J.A. Morgan
ER Towing & Recovery
1733 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 547-1549
October 23 and 30, 2020
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/27/2020.
2005 FORD EXPLORER – VIN: 1FMZU63K65UB38388
Thacker Towing
927 5th Avenue NE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 546-9994
October 23 and 30, 2020
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/04/2020.
2003 MERCEDES BENZ S430 – VIN: WDBNG70J43A333222
Thacker Towing
927 5th Avenue NE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 546-9994
October 30 and November 6, 2020
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/04/2020.
2008 CHEVROLET HHR – VIN: 3GNDA13DX8S551471
J&J Towing
591 Bull Hollow Road
Gallant, AL 35972
(256) 399-7160
October 30 and November 6, 2020