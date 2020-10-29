Legals for 10/30/2020 - 11/05/2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that

certain mortgage executed by Sandra G. Minton to Community Credit Union, now known as

WinSouth Credit Union, on the 13th day of March, 2018, said mortgage being recorded as

Instrument Number 3464578 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 20th

day of November, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel #1: Lot One (1) in the Central Alabama City Addition, according to the

map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 184, Probate Office, Etowah

County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #2: A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point where the

South line of Fraction 4 (otherwise known as the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4) in

Section 6, Township 12 South, Range 6 East intersects the West line of Seventh

Street and from thence running in a Westerly direction and along the South line of

said Fraction 4 a distance of 110 feet, more or less, to the East line of a 10 ft.

alley; thence in a Northerly direction and along the East line of said alley a

distance of 0.7 ft; thence in an Easterly direction and on a line which is parallel

with the South line of Kyle Avenue to a point in the West line of Seventh Street a

distance of 7.8 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and being a portion of

Fraction 4, Section 6, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian,

Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #3: All right, title and interest in and to the party wall located along the

North line of Parcel #2 hereinabove described and a party wall agreement

executed by Mae Riley Hood and E. E. McClendon and Lila Lee McClendon on

July 31, 1940 and recorded in Misc. Record “O”, Page 427, Probate Office,

Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said

mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of

redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

A. DAVIS BAILEY

Brunson & Walker Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

October 30, November 6 and 13, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Vincent Pentecost and Christopher Griffith appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/08/2020 Estate of Sadie Louise Allen Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 16, 23, and 30, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Vincent Pentecost and Christopher Griffith appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/29/2020 Estate of Edward John Allen, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 16, 23, and 30, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Phillip Wesley Simmons appointed Personal Representative(s) on 8/31/2020 Estate of Sharon Fincher Simmons Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 16, 23, and 30, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Clay, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/14/2020 Estate of Frances Loraine Clay, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 16, 23, and 30, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Toni Nicole Wolfe was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/09/2020 Estate of Vicki Lynn Brooks, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 16, 23, and 30, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Jason Russell Gray was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/21/2020 Estate of Walter Daniel Gray, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 16, 23, and 30, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Samuel Jay McCoy was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2020 Estate of Bobbie J. McCoy, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 16, 23, and 30, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Pamela Loyd Williams was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/23/2020 Estate of Lonnie Lee Williams, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 16, 23, and 30, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Shawn Wood and Brandi Roll appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/14/2020 Estate of Royce Robert Wood, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 16, 23, and 30, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

David Keith Tidwell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/03/2020 Estate of Jimmie Sue Tidwell, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 23, 30, and November 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Randi Bowman Hartley appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/05/2020 Estate of Bobbie Jean Bowman Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30,

November 6, and 13 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Virgina Joyce Talley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/28/2020 Estate of Joyce Evelyn Teat Talley Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30,

November 6, and 13 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Ramona Griggs, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/02/2020 Estate of Dorothy Lee Lankford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30,

November 6, and 13 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Jonathan Andrew Huffstutler appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/18/2020 Estate of Lucille E. Taylor Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30,

November 6, and 13 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Judy Ann Keeling Mathews was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/29/2020 Estate of Gwendolyn Sue Keeling, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30,

November 6, and 13 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Martha P. Smith was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/15/2020 Estate of Martha Louise Palmer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30,

November 6, and 13 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Kristy Renae Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2020 Estate of Brenda Leslie Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30,

November 6, and 13 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Ronnie McClure was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2020 Estate of Martha Lee Bigham, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30,

November 6, and 13 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Brian Thomas was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2020 Estate of Deidra Janine Roberts, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30,

November 6, and 13 2020

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MICHEAL EMMETT MASSEY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: S-11074

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Danny Massey, Personal Representative on the 10th day of September, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate Court of Etowah County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 16, 23, and 30, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF BETTY SUE SMITH, DECEASED

TO: Steve Shirley, you are notified that the 30th day of November, 2020 at 10:30 o’clock A.M., is set a date and time for hearing the Petition to Admit to Probate the Last Will and Testament in the case of the Estate of Betty Sue Smith, deceased, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, Case Number: S-10968. You may appear and contest the same if you deem it proper.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court, Etowah County

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

October 16, 23 and 30, 2020

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE W.C. CHAPMAN, DECEASED

CASE NO.: S-11090

Walden Craig Chapman and Boris Chapman, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the 30th day of November, 2020 at 11:00 o’clock A.M. is set as a date and time for hearing the Petition to Admit to Probate the Last Will and Testament in the case of the Estate of W.C. Chapman, deceased, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, Case Number: S-11090. You man appear and contest the same if you deem it proper.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge, Probate Court, Etowah County

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

October 16, 23 and 30, 2020

PUBLICATION NOTICE ACTION TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CRAIG MARBUT PLAINTIFF,

vs.

CASE NO.:

CV-2020-900509

LILLIE D. TANT,

and THOMAS JARED TANT

and any other unknown heirs of

PATRICIA E.

TANT and Fictitious Defendants A, B, C and D,

being those entities claiming an interest

in that certain real property described below

and the following described real property:

Tract 5 and South half of Tract 6, Vester Hill Lands

being in Section 7, Township 12 South, Range 8,

East, Etowah County, Alabama and bearing Parcel#

31-13-03-07-0-001-006.022

DEFENDANTS.

The unknown heirs of Patricia E. Tant, and all others claiming an interest in the above described property, must answer the complaint filed by Craig Marbut, seeking to quiet title to the property described above and for other relief within 30 days of the last publication of the notice or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against them in the above styled cause.

Done this the 14th day of October, 2020

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

David C. Livingston

Atty for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

October 16, 23, 30 and November 6, 2020

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF KENNETH BEHRENS, DECEASED

CASE NO: J-11027

TAKE NOTICES that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Linda Behrens, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Kenneth Behrens, on the 28 day of September, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Scott D. Waldrup

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

Attorneys for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

October 30,

November 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DAVID F. LANKFORD, PLAINTIFF

VS

TONY KISER, DEFENDANT

CASE NO.: CV-20-900433-CDR

TO TONY KISER,

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filled in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: CV-20-900433-CDR.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 9th day of October 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC.

Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

October 30,

November 6, 13 and 20, 2020

RESOLUTION NO. R-322-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

101 BRENTWOOD DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Thirty-four (34) in Brentwood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 195, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TAKIYAH CUNNINGHAM and H.B. ADRIAN CUNNINGHAM, P.O. BOX 429265, CINCINNATI, OH, mortgage in favor of LONG BEACH MORTGAGE COMPANY, 1100 TOWN & COUNTRY ROAD #1600, ORANGE, CA.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 20, 2020,

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 30, 2020

RESOLUTION NO. R-323-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 806 WAWONAH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOTS 1&2 BLK 2 WARD ADD PLAT B 53 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-093.000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on October 20, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 30, 2020

RESOLUTION NO. R-324-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2001 BROADWAY STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Twenty-five (25) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden, or Crescent Heights Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 314 and 315, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to THOMAS BELLEW and DEBORAH BELLEW, 2001 BROADWAY STREET, GADSDEN, AL, JEFF BYNUM, P.O. BOX 1, ATTALLA, AL

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 20, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 30, 2020

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN AND/OR UNDISCLOSED FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that Petitions for the adoption of children born to Sharon Denise Williams, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on December 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., were filed on the 21st day of September, 2020 alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor children is/are unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor children are that of putative father. Minor children’s birth dates are 07/22/2005 and 09/14/2006.

Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioner(s), whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, Al. 35902.

This the 27th day of October 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Attorney for the Petitioner

Gerald Maxwell, Esquire

821 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

October 30, November 6, 13, and 20, 2020

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Contract for Detention Pond Construction At the City of Gadsden Borrow Pit in between 1865 and 1971 Appalachian Highway, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903 for the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, PE for The City of Gadsden, Owner, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC

717 Willow Creek Road

Gadsden, Alabama 35903

(256)504-4193

October 9, 16, and 23, and 30, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900743-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch

VIN # 1FTPW125X6KC02742

$1,358.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Fernando Lourenco Miliner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 18th day of December 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of October 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 23, 30,

November 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday November 20, 2020 at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Preston Wilson #91

Farrell Williams # 67 & 71

Jan Nance #27

Darrelyn Rudolph #60

Angel Wagers #95

Kenneth Green #140

Mia Marbury #92

Sergeo Reynolds #128

Jennifer Gaylor –#169 & 170

William Tucker#105

Off Campus Storage

474 George

Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

October 30 and November 6, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on November 12, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM on the business premises of Southtown Mini Warehouses. Southtown is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Michael Reed – Unit 172

Richard Ramsey – Unit 183

Carrie Carney – Unit 458

Bobby Jenkins Jr. Unit 486

Tera Coleman – Unit 564

Wesley Johns – Unit 52-25

Anthony Gomez – Unit 180

Christian Ford – Unit 186

Southtown Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

256-442-1951

October 30 and November 6, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following describaaeda abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/20/2020.

2006 BMW 525 black – WBANE53546CK86905

J.A. Morgan

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

October 23 and 30, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/01/2020.

2012 Jeep Patriot black – 1C4NJRFB 5CD630237

J.A. Morgan

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

October 23 and 30, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/27/2020.

2005 FORD EXPLORER – VIN: 1FMZU63K65UB38388

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

October 23 and 30, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/04/2020.

2003 MERCEDES BENZ S430 – VIN: WDBNG70J43A333222

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

October 30 and November 6, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/04/2020.

2008 CHEVROLET HHR – VIN: 3GNDA13DX8S551471

J&J Towing

591 Bull Hollow Road

Gallant, AL 35972

(256) 399-7160

October 30 and November 6, 2020