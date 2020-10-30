Breakfast Cinnamon Bread, Peach Muffins and Marshmallow Surprise

By Andy Bedwell

Some of my favorite memories as a child were the weekend visits to my Grandmother Icy’s house. I would awaken to a sense of light coming from the kitchen. The smells and noises of pots and pans would draw me to the kitchen to spend some precious time alone with my grandmother before everyone else was awake.

I’d walk into the small, warm, steaming kitchen full of smells of bacon frying and coffee perking. She would always ask me what I wanted for breakfast and she would always fix me exactly what I wanted (You know, grandmothers do that). I could eat more in her kitchen than anywhere else! By the way, she had already made her tea and it was chilling in the refrigerator for her noon lunch. Looking back at those times in her kitchen, I realize that she was actually feeding me love.

Breakfast Cinnamon Bread

1/2 cup chopped pecans

3/4 cup water

3/4 cup Crisco Oil

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 package yellow

cake mix

1 small package vanilla instant pudding

Filling:

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 teaspoons cinnamon

Glaze:

1 cup powdered

sugar, sifted

2 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Spray a bundt pan lightly with Pam and dust with flour. Sprinkle pecans in bottom of prepared pan. Mix the cake mix, pudding mix, oil, water, eggs and vanilla in a mixer. Pour half of the batter in bundt pan. For filling, stir ingredients together and set aside. Sprinkle half of the filling evenly over batter. Pour remaining batter over filling and place remaining filling over batter. For the glaze, combine the sugar milk and vanilla and mix well, mix well. Spread the glaze over the cake.

Andy’s Note: I love this coffee cake! It is so easy and so good. This is fabulous with a cup of coffee in the morning or any time of day.

Marshmallow Surprise

1 package crescent rolls

cinnamon and

sugar mixture

Large marshmallows

1 cup melted butter

Dip large marshmallows in melted butter, then roll in sugar and cinnamon mixture. Place marshmallows in center of one crescent roll, roll and seal. Dip in butter and place in muffin tin. Bake 15 minutes at 400 degrees. Remove from oven and top with powdered sugar glaze.

Peach Muffins

1 1/2 cups flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup sugar

1 (20 oz.) can peaches, drained and cut up

(reserve 1/4 cup juice)

2 eggs

1/2 cup oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix dry ingredients and beat eggs. Mix eggs with can of peaches and add to dry ingredients. Add the one-fourth cup of peach juice, oil and vanilla. Mix and pour into greased muffin tins. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

Andy’s Note: These are delish! The next time I make these, I am going to use fresh peaches. Can you just imagine how wonderful these would taste?

Happy Cooking, Andy

