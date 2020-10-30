Inspiration from God’s Word - A prayer for the nations

By Toni Ford

As I was thinking about what to write for this week’s column, I immediately knew what has been heavy on my heart. The focus of my prayer over the past few months has been our nation. If there was ever a time when we as a nation needed God and His direction, it is now.

As I started contemplating and writing, I received a weekly devotion by Sylvia Gunter in my e-mail from a ministry called The Father’s Message. The devotion was saying exactly what I was thinking and had been praying about, so I knew I could not write anything better. Therefore, this week, I would like to share Sylvia’s devotion with each of you and ask that you would join me and many others in praying the Scriptures listed over our nation during this time. Below you will find A Prayer For The Nations written by Sylvia Gunter, from The Father’s Business Ministry. If you have never heard of this ministry, I encourage you to check them out at https://thefathersbusiness.com.

“Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, all glory and honor are Yours. You have complete rule, authority and sovereignty. You reign over all nations. You are seated on Your holy throne (Psalm 47:8). Your dominion endures forever (Psalm 145:11-13). You are King of kings and Lord of lords.

“In Your powerful name and by Your power, I stand against all spiritual forces that are operating in our nation. Everything is subject to You (Ephesians 1:21-22). To all opposing powers, I say, “The Lord rebuke you” (Jude 1:9). Your name is the name above all names. At Your name, every knee will bow in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the Father (Philippians 2:9-11).

“Holy Spirit come. Rend the heavens and come down to make Your name known to Your enemies and cause the nations to quake before You (Isaiah 64:1-2). Create in each of us a clean heart. Search our hearts and cleanse us of all unrighteousness (Psalm 51).

“Awaken Your church. Awaken our hearts to call out to You in humility and seek Your face. Only You can heal our land (2 Chronicles 7:14). Empower Your church to move in unity and love by Your Spirit (John 17:23, 24, 26).

“We pray for our pastors and Christian leaders to be in tune with Your heartbeat for the people You have given them to shepherd. May they demolish every argument and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God and take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ. (2 Corinthians 10:5).

“We pray for our political leaders to know You. May they govern righteously according to Your will. We ask for You to call forth just men to rule in the fear of the Lord (2 Samuel 23:3).

“Draw all people to Your-self. (John 12:32). Call forth your sons and daughters. Awaken the slumbering spirits in our nation so that they might find everything they are searching for in You!”

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!