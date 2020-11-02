Southside tops Etowah, Westbrook ditches Donoho, Ashville wallops Weaver, Coosa downs Whitesburg

Photo: Southside’s Broady Johnson (right) pursues Etowah’s Brevan Knight during the Panthers’ 24-17 victory in high school football on Oct. 30. Photo courtesy of Gary Wells)

Sparked by Carnel Davis’ 189 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, Southside posted its first victory over Etowah in four years with a 24-17 win on Oct. 30 at Barney Hood Stadium.

Also for the Panthers (7-3), Michael Rich completed eight passes for 100 yards and ran for a 35-yard touchdown. Abdullah Alabassi kicked a 34-yard field goal and went 3-for-3 in extra points. Maddox Parsons led the way defensively with seven tackles and a fumble recovery. Spencer Sharpe had six tackles. Blake Reed had two sacks, including one to end Etowah’s final possession of the game.

For the Blue Devils (6-3), Trent Davis rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Ethan Foster added 31 yards on four attempts.

Trace Thompson was 11 for 19 in passing for 112 yards. Ollie Finch had three receptions for 50 yards, while Tae Wright caught three passes for 32 yards.

Both teams will compete in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 6. Class 6A Southside travels to Clay-Chalkville, while Class 4A Etowah hosts Randolph.

Westbrook Christian closes out the regular season with a 34-6 win over Donoho on Oct. 30 in Rainbow City.

For the Warriors (9-1), Will Noles was 5 for 6 in passing for 173 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Caiden Wyatt fir 78 and 45 yards, one to Micaiah Myers for 38 yard and one to Ryan Scott for five yards.

Kinnedy Cranfield returned an interception for 48 yards, while Mason Coley had an interception.

Westbrook hosts Section in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs on Nov. 6.

Ashville posted its first non-losing record in 15 years after a 61-6 victory over Weaver on Oct. 30 in Anniston. For the Bulldogs (5-5), Adriane Hernandez scored four touchdowns and intercepted two passes, returning one of those picks for a touchdown. Luke Harris went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. Dylan Harris was 2-for-2 in passing for 86 yards, with both of those TDs caught by Hayden Phillips.

Coosa Christian ended its season with a 33-28 victory over Whitesburg Christian on Oct. 30 in Huntsville. For the Conquerors (3-7), Isiah Cole scored three touchdowns, Thomas Skaggs ran for a score and threw a TD pass to Evan Delp.

Glencoe lost to Planview, 43-6, on Oct. 30 at GHS. For the Yellow Jackets (2-8), Sam Hines completed 8 of 17 passes for 108 yards. Hayden Smith caught three passes for 41 yards, while Justin Dove had three receptions for 31 yards. Jacob Perry rushed two times for 45 yards and a touchdown. Levi Long finished with eight tackles, followed by Caleb Sims and Bryant Speer with seven each. Long also had a sack and Dove had an interception.